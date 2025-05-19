• Auto123 gets in a first drive of the 2025 Volkswagen Tiguan.

Bozeman, Montana — Back in 2019, the first generation of the Tiguan was well-received for its edgy character, simplicity and eye-catching style. One problem, however: everyone found it a bit small. Problem solved with the second generation, which was much larger. However, the model lost some character in the process. The Tiguan had become dull and lifeless behind the wheel.

Here is the third generation, and Volkswagen promises us to have combined the edgy side of the first vintage with a fairly generous space for the family. Will the model live up to its promise?

2025 Volkswagen Tiguan — What's new?

The 2025 Volkswagen Tiguan is like that childhood friend who became a lawyer: he traded his personality for prestige. This third generation focuses heavily on luxury, technology... and a little less on fun.

We're talking about a significantly more upscale interior, including an optional giant 15-inch screen and massaging seats (yes, in a Tiguan), but also a little less bite at the wheel.

Basically, Volkswagen wants your eyes and your lower back to fall in love with its new Tiguan, not necessarily your heart.

2025 Volkswagen Tiguan, profile | Photo: B.Charette

Design of the 2025 Volkswagen Tiguan - 8.5/10

From afar, it's clearly a Tiguan. Up close? It's a Tiguan that's been to the plastic surgeon. The black grille, illuminated logos (R-Line version) and smoother curves make it an SUV that wants to impress at all costs.

The result is a more upscale style with lines are softened, a roofline that leans a bit more towards the coupe style, newly designed rims and different light signatures at the front and rear.

All this contributes to modernizing a look that still stays fairly true to what we’re used to with the Tiguan.

2025 Volkswagen Tiguan, interior | Photo: Volkswagen

2025 Volkswagen Tiguan, seats | Photo: Volkswagen

2025 Volkswagen Tiguan interior – 9.0/10

You have to hand it to the interior: it’s magnificent. Even the base fabric seats have diamond-pattern stitching. The dashboard, especially with its real oak accents in the Highline versions, looks great. And the new central screen, which goes from 12.9 inches to 15.0 inches, is simply... huge.

We also note some good ideas, such as the return to real buttons on the steering wheel (bye-bye frustrating haptic controls) and temperature sliders that are now backlit.

But not everything is perfect. There are still a few cheap plastics (though very few).

Volkswagen has finally abandoned its somewhat gloomy black interiors that have been omnipresent for several generations. And kudos to VW for the massaging seats for the driver and front passenger - a touch to makes German competitors jealous.

The Highline version offers 30-color ambient lighting that covers the entire cabin, including the rear doors. The driver's seat includes a 3-position memory, the front passenger gets 8-way adjustment with 4-way lumbar support. The outer rear seats are heated.

The hands-free liftgate, parking sensors with assist, 360° Area View camera system and head-up display are among other notable features.

2025 Volkswagen Tiguan, multimedia screen | Photo: Volkswagen

Technology in the 2025 Volkswagen Tiguan - 8.5/10

The new 10.25-inch Digital Cockpit Pro digital instrument panel is standard, as is the new MIB4 multimedia system with a 12.9-inch screen and a central dial to control volume and driving modes.

We also find SiriusXM satellite radio, six speakers, myVW app with Car-Net connected services, two 45W USB-C ports, wireless charging, wireless App-Connect connectivity, dual-zone automatic climate control and a front seat thermal balancing system.

The Highline version offers a central screen that increases to 15 inches, as mentioned. VW has also added a 12-speaker harman/kardon audio system with standard subwoofer, as well as Discover Media navigation and three-zone climate control (two zones in other versions).

The open-pore genuine walnut dashboard, leatherette-covered and double-stitched centre console and ventilated Varenna leather seats with 10-point massage and quilted stitching add a premium touch.

2025 Volkswagen Tiguan, front | Photo: B.Charette

Powertrain of the 2025 Volkswagen Tiguan – 7.0/10

Under the hood, the 2.0-liter turbo 4-cylinder is back standard, though power increases from 184 to 201 hp while retaining the 221 lb-ft of torque with 4Motion all-wheel drive. It's not a racehorse, but it's more responsive than before, and above all, the 2025 Tiguan is 77 kg lighter. That helps it regain some agility, just not as much as we would have liked. Possibly it could be solved by a different mapping of the engine control unit.

Moreover, there is a bit of hope. Volkswagen has announced a 2026 Highline version with a 268-hp version of the same engine, which promises to give what is missing in "pep" to this engine that still struggles to meet expectations.

2025 Volkswagen Tiguan, rear | Photo: B.Charette

Driving the 2025 Volkswagen Tiguan - 7.5/10

The steering has lost some of its charisma. It is inert, less engaging than that of the old model. It’S competent enough but it’s missing the touch that made Volkswagen's reputation. Being average in the segment isn’t enough for a Volkswagen product.

On the other hand, comfort is beyond reproach. Despite the 20-inch wheels and low-profile tires, the suspension absorbs bumps as if nothing happened. The drive might be less dynamic, but it’s frankly more pleasant on a daily basis.

So yes, there is a compromise in the driving, but a gain in comfort that puts it on par with German competitors.

Consumption

Volkswagen hasn’t yet released official ratings. Our day behind the wheel, which included a mix of highway and secondary roads, ended with an average around 9.5L/100 km. Which, more or less, is the same as with last year's model. Acceptable, just not impressive, especially given the 77-kg weight reduction; we would have expected better.

2025 Volkswagen Tiguan, three-quarters front | Photo: B.Charette

The final word

In the tale of Goldilocks and the Three Bears, Goldilocks finds the first bed too hard, the second too soft, and finally decides to settle in the baby bear's bed. In the story of the Tiguan, the first generation was interesting but too small, the second larger but with a lifeless ride. This latest model corrects some shortcomings. But in our version of the story, Goldilocks will need a fourth bed to really sleep well.

