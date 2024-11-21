Los Angeles, CA – As the 2024 Los Angeles Auto Show gets set to start, Volkswagen unveiled the 2025 Tiguan, which marks the arrival of a new generation for its compact SUV. With its contemporary design, upscale interior and cutting-edge technologies, the 2025 Tiguan is positioned as a serious competitor to the big names in the segment.

2025 Volkswagen Tiguan, in profile | Photo: Volkswagen

Design of the 2025 Volkswagen Tiguan

The styling of the 2025 Tiguan marks a break with that of its predecessor. Gone are the conservative lines, replaced by a sporty, dynamic design that won't go unnoticed. The SUV features an athletic, sculpted silhouette that it’s safe to say will garner more positive reactions than previous generations.

At the front, the 2025 Tiguan leads with an imposing, redesigned grille, emphasizing its width and more aggressive character. Tapered LED headlamps, available with an optional through-beam light signature, add a modern touch.

2025 Volkswagen Tiguan, rear | Photo: K.Soltani

At the rear, the extended roof spoiler and aerodynamic elements integrated into the D-pillars, in addition to optimizing airflow, accentuate the Tiguan's dynamism and sportiness.

2025 Volkswagen Tiguan, interior | Photo: K.Soltani

2025 Volkswagen Tiguan, rear seats | Photo: K.Soltani

A refined, spacious interior

Inside, the changes are equally extensive. The interior has been redesigned to offer a refined, comfortable environment. The ambience is upscale, with a wealth of quality materials. Genuine walnut wood and Savona leather, available with top-of-the-range versions, give the interior a touch of luxury and modernity.

Volkswagen has also paid particular attention to optimizing interior space. Thanks to the extended wheelbase, passengers benefit from generous legroom, particularly in the rear. The centre console has been redesigned to maximize storage space and offer practical solutions for organizing personal belongings.

2025 Volkswagen Tiguan, data cluster display, steering wheel | Photo: K.Soltani

Cutting-edge technologies

The 2025 Tiguan takes a technological leap forward, integrating a range of cutting-edge technologies into its cabin.

At the heart of this digital evolution is the new-generation MIB4 multimedia system. Featuring a standard 12.9-inch touchscreen, it offers an intuitive, customizable interface that controls all vehicle functions via a new thumbwheel located between the two front seats. That’s where you choose the drive mode, adjust the volume and also pick the type of atmosphere desired inside the cabin by adapting the overall ambience.

An optional 15-inch touchscreen is also available.

The Digital Cockpit Pro instrument cluster, brought to life on a 10.25-inch screen, features a configurable, high-resolution digital display that delivers the essential driver information such as speed, fuel level and navigation instructions.

Connectivity is also in the spotlight with standard wireless connectivity with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. This means you can access your favourite mobile apps, navigation, music and messages, all with your hands on the wheel.

2025 Volkswagen Tiguan, front | Photo: K.Soltani

Powertrain of the 2025 Volkswagen Tiguan

The new Tiguan drops the powertrain of its predecessor in favour of a new 2.0L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine that delivers more power. It develops 201 hp, or 17 more than the old mill, which should translate into sharper accelerations. This increase in power is accompanied by 207 lb-ft of torque, accessible over a wide rpm range.

Volkswagen has also optimized the 8-speed automatic transmission, which should offer faster, smoother shifts.

To improve performance and fuel efficiency, Volkswagen focused on making the new Tiguan lighter than the old. The use of aluminum for the suspension and high-strength steel in the body structure reduced the vehicle's weight, which should further bring about better acceleration and handling.

Volkswagen hasn't yet said anything about fuel consumption, but with these improvements, we expect improvements over previous.

2025 Volkswagen Tiguan, three-quarters front | Photo: K.Soltani

Enhanced safety

The Tiguan 2025 features an array of safety features designed to protect occupants in all circumstances.

The model features 10 airbags as standard, including driver's knee airbags and rear side airbags. The SUV is also equipped with the IQ.Drive suite of driving assistance technologies, offering Level 2 semi-autonomous driving.

Key features of this IQ.Drive suite include:

● Travel Assist: this system combines adaptive cruise control and lane-keeping assistance to ensure more relaxed freeway driving. The Tiguan can accelerate, brake and stay in its lane autonomously, taking into account speed limits and surrounding traffic.

● Automatic emergency braking (Front Assist): this system uses sensors to detect obstacles in the vehicle's path. If there is a risk of collision, it warns the driver and can brake automatically to avoid or mitigate the impact.

● Lane Assist: this system helps prevent unintentional lane departures. If the vehicle starts to deviate from its lane without the blinker being activated, the system warns the driver and can apply a slight correction to the steering to bring the vehicle back into its lane.

The final word

Volkswagen has clearly raised the bar with its new 2025 Tiguan. This model has nothing in common with its outdated predecessor. With its bold design, refined interior, cutting-edge technologies and enhanced performance, it looks ready to win over buyers looking for a versatile, tech-heavy SUV.