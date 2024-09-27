Talking about the Volkswagen Tiguan always risks causing confusion. The first generation of the model was the same in both North America and Europe, but that changed in 2018 when Volkswagen a distinct version for the North American market, a model that looked different but especially was bigger and roomier. More American.

Last fall, Volkswagen unveiled a new generation of the Tiguan compact SUV, but that was the European model, not the only destined for the New Continent.

The “American” version has now been confirmed for a premier presentation this coming November, at the Los Angeles Auto Show. That was was confirmed by Pablo Di Si, Volkswagen Group's head of the Americas, in an interview with Automotive News.

The European Volkswagen Tiguan | Photo: Volkswagen

A hybrid variant?

The executive also said he wants Volkswagen to offer hybrid vehicles in our market, and he added that the new Tiguan offered to the rest of the world offers a plug-in hybrid option. In other words, said Di Si, “We have the technology, we know how to do it, and we will adjust our portfolio over the next two years.”

The VW boss’s voice adds to that of several others who have recently promised more hybrid vehicle models from the German automaker in order to meet growing demand. Many automakers are reviewing their electrification plans, to better align them with consumer response to their range.

Our new Tiguan to launch in 2025

The next North American Tiguan is due to hit the market next year. It will use the same updated platform (MQB) as the Tiguan sold abroad, but its design should more resemble that of the Tayron offered in China. We should know more soon.

We'll be at the Los Angeles Auto Show to report on the new version of this model, as well as all the other new products that will emerge from under tarps.