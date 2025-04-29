• Auto123 reviews the 2025 Volvo EC40.

Volvo is a brand known for its safety and seriousness, so even changing a name seems like a big step for it. So it is that the 2025 EC40 seems almost audacious coming from the Swedish automaker. This new all-electric compact SUV actually replaces the C40 Recharge, adopting a new simplified nomenclature and thus joining the overall structure of the new Volvo models.

2025 Volvo EC40 - What's new?

Beyond its new designation, the 2025 EC40 receives some subtle modifications. Noteworthy is the arrival of a new Sand Dune paint, the replacement of the Dark Theme interior, the addition of power-folding rear headrests – included as standard on the Core model – and the renaming of the top-of-the-range trim to Ultra.

That Ultra is enhanced with the Black Edition, distinguished by exclusive design elements such as the Onyx Black exterior, gloss black inserts and unique 20-inch wheels.

2025 Volvo EC40, in profile | Photo: D.Boshouwers

Design of the 2025 Volvo EC40 - 7.0/10

The EC40, even in its base version, is appealing with its distinctive Scandinavian aesthetic. Its silhouette, characterized by a sloping roofline typical of coupes, gives it a look that is both dynamic and elegant. Although this design choice slightly reduces headroom for rear passengers and cargo volume compared to the more conventional EX40, it undeniably contributes to the unique visual identity of the EC40.

Black Edition: an extra touch of audacity

The EC40 Black Edition amplifies the distinctive character of the model with exclusive design elements. The Onyx Black exterior, combined with gloss black inserts and specific 20-inch wheels, gives it a sportier and more assertive look. This exclusive edition, however, commands an additional $16,800.

2025 Volvo EC40, interior | Photo: Volvo

Inside

Despite its sporty appearance, this SUV remains practical. Its trunk offers a volume of 489 litres, which can reach 1,205 litres once the rear bench seat is folded down. The cabin offers a multitude of clever storage spaces, demonstrating Volvo's attention to detail. Noteworthy examples include a retractable hook in the glove compartment for hanging bags, a modular trunk divider, and a removable trash can integrated into the centre console.

Unsurprisingly, the EC40's interior is a showcase of Scandinavian refinement. True to its values, Volvo has favoured noble and sustainable materials, such as 100-percent vegan upholstery. The seats, door panels, and floor mats are made from recycled plastic bottles.

The interior ambiance is clean and minimalist, dominated by a 9.1-inch central touchscreen that groups together the main functions of the vehicle. While the interface is intuitive and ergonomic enough, some users might regret the absence of physical buttons and the reduced size of the touch icons dedicated to climate and audio controls.

2025 Volvo EC40, multimedia screen | Photo: K.Soltani

Technology in the 2025 Volvo EC40 - 7.0/10

The EC40 features a comprehensive infotainment system, controlled by a 9.1-inch central touchscreen. Based on Android Automotive OS, it offers an intuitive interface integrating navigation, Google applications, and Apple CarPlay/Android Auto compatibility. The driver also has a 12-inch digital instrument panel.

In terms of connectivity, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and USB ports are standard, with an optional inductive charger available.

Safety: Volvo's DNA

True to its reputation, Volvo has equipped the EC40 with a comprehensive range of active and passive safety systems.

From the base Core model on, essential equipment such as blind-spot monitoring with cross-traffic alert, lane-keeping assist, pedestrian and cyclist detection, whiplash protection seats for optimal protection in the event of a collision, and front collision mitigation are included.

Higher versions, such as the Plus and Ultimate trims, go further by adding advanced technologies such as a 360-degree camera for increased visibility, adaptive cruise control for more relaxed highway driving and highway driving assist.

2025 Volvo EC40, avant | Photo: D.Boshouwers

Powertrains of the 2025 Volvo EC40 – 8.0/10

The EC40 comes in two versions, each offering a distinct driving experience. The single-motor, rear-wheel-drive configuration delivers 248 hp and 310 lb-ft of instant torque. It can reach 100 km/h from a standstill in 7.4 seconds.

The dual-motor, all-wheel-drive version offers 402 hp and an impressive torque of 494 lb-ft. Acceleration is significantly quicker with this variant, the 0-100 km/h dispatched in just 4.7 seconds.

For an additional $2,500, upgrade to the dual-motor, all-wheel-drive version for a more reassuring and dynamic driving experience. Frankly, it's a small price for what you get in return.

Range

The EC40 displays a reassuring range for everyday use. The single-motor version and its 82-kWh battery offer up to 480 km of range according to Volvo's estimates. The dual-motor version, although equipped with a slightly smaller 75-kWh battery, still offers a respectable range of 431 km - under ideal conditions, of course.

2025 Volvo EC40, trois quarts arrière | Photo: K.Soltani

Driving the 2025 Volvo EC40 - 8.5/10

The EC40 offers an overall pleasant driving experience, combining the comfort and dynamism characteristic of the brand.

The silent operation of the electric motor and the excellent soundproofing of the cabin create an atmosphere of tranquility, even at high speeds.

Acceleration is brisk and linear thanks to the instant torque of the motor, making driving agile and enjoyable, especially in the city where its compact size and precise steering facilitate maneuvers.

Comfort is a strong point thanks to a suspension that effectively absorbs road imperfections. On the highway, the EC40 proves stable and reassuring.

However, a few points could be improved. Rear visibility is limited by the sloping roofline, which can be a hindrance during parking manoeuvres, for instance. Some might also find the suspension settings a bit firm, favouring handling over comfort on rough roads. Finally, the regenerative braking, although effective, requires some getting used to in order to correctly modulate the braking.

Still, the EC40 offers an overall positive driving experience that meets the needs of daily use, whether in the city or on long journeys.

Energy consumption

The consumption of the single-motor model is between 16.7 and 18.1 kWh/100 km in combined cycle. The single-motor version with extended range shows a slightly lower consumption, between 16.2 and 17.4 kWh/100 km. Our energy use over a week of driving was 20.2 kWh/100 km.

2025 Volvo EC40, trois quarts avant | Photo: K.Soltani

Canadian prices for the 2025 Volvo EC40

The 2025 EC40 is offered from $59,950 for the Core rear-wheel-drive version. The top-of-the-range Ultra model, with its 20-inch wheels and Harman Kardon audio system, tops out at $76,750.

The final word

The 2025 Volvo EC40 is an attractive alternative in the premium electric SUV segment, largely on the strength of its Scandinavian design and dynamic performance in two-motor configuration. You’ll have to live with the reduced rear visibility and not mind the high price of entry, but in return you get from the EC40 a pleasant and refined driving experience.

Competitors of the 2025 Volvo EC40

• Audi Q4 e-tron Sportback

• BMW iX xDrive40

• Ford Mustang Mach-E

• Tesla Model Y

2025 Volvo EC40, arrière | Photo: D.Boshouwers

Some of your questions about the 2025 Volvo EC40

What is the range of the EC40 in the real world?

That will vary depending on conditions, of course, but official figures indicate up to 480 km for the single-motor version and 431 km for the dual-motor version. Our consumption was 20.2 kWh/100 km.

What are the different drive modes available with the Volvo EC40?

The 2025 EC40 offers different driving modes that allows you to adapt the vehicle's behavior to your preferences or to the situation:

• Standard Mode

• Off-road Mode

• Performance Mode (on dual-motor version only)

What driver-assistance technologies are available with the EC40?

The EC40 is equipped as standard with lane-keeping assist and pedestrian and cyclist detection. Higher versions add options such as a 360° camera, adaptive cruise control, and highway driving assist.