• Auto123 reviews the 2025 Volvo XC90 T8.

In the bustling landscape that is the three-row luxury SUV segment, the 2025 Volvo XC90 continues to carve its path with quiet confidence. For many, it still represents safety and comfort it and squarely targets active families. Despite its age, it retains an elegant look and relevance against increasingly younger and aggressive competition.

For 2025, Volvo focuses on continuity with its gasoline and hybrid powertrains, this as it launches the all-new, all-electric EX90. The 2025 XC90 does get from some minor adjustments, such as the name change of its high-end trim, now called "Ultra." But the central elements of the XC90 remain unchanged: an efficient and powerful 4-cylinder engine, a refined interior and a full range of advanced safety technologies.

This year, the XC90 comes in two gas-engine versions: the B6 offering 295 hp, and the T8 eAWD plug-in hybrid that we test drove.

So, does the 2025 XC90 still have arguments to make against newcomers, including its new electric brother the EX90?

The 2025 Volvo XC90 T8, in profile | Photo: K.Soltani

2025 Volvo XC90 - What's new?

For 2025, the most notable change for the Volvo XC90 T8 plug-in hybrid is, as mentioned, the new nomenclature of the trim levels. What was the “Ultimate” trim is now the “Ultra”. It also happens to be the only trim available in Canada, offered exclusively in a 7-seat configuration and with the plug-in hybrid powertrain.

Apart from the name change, the 2025 XC90 T8 remains largely similar to the 2024 model. There’s no major design overhaul, no new groundbreaking new technological features, no significant changes to the powertrain. None of that is really surprising given that the all-electric EX90 is making its debut this year.

Design of the 2025 Volvo XC90

The Volvo XC90 asserts its presence with a silhouette as masculine as ever. Its clean lines give it a timeless elegance. In profile, the XC90 reveals balanced proportions, with a fluid roofline that stretches to the rear no one will confuse this with anything but a Volvo. The 21-inch alloy wheels on our T8 add a touch of dynamism to the whole.

At the rear, the vertical lights, a Volvo signature lighting element, frame the power tailgate, which offers both access to the vast trunk and good rear visibility thanks to its large window.

The 2025 Volvo XC90 T8, interior | Photo: K.Soltani

The interior

This remains a standard-setter when it comes to understated refinement. The Scandinavian design, sleek and elegant, blends organically with quality materials, creating an atmosphere that is both luxurious and soothing. The impressively comfortably front seats envelop occupants in a cocoon of softness.

On the other hand, we find the seat cushion of the second row a little short, and the third row remains a place mostly reserved in practice for children, or maybe short trips for adults.

The 2025 Volvo XC90 T8, digital data cluster | Photo: K.Soltani

Technology in the 2025 Volvo XC90

True to its reputation, Volvo places safety at the centre of the experience aboard the 2025 XC90. We find several elements specific to the brand.

• The City Safety system, capable of detecting pedestrians, cyclists and large animals, and automatically intervening to avoid or mitigate a collision.

• Lane Keeping Assist, which helps the driver stay in their lane by subtly correcting the trajectory if necessary.

• Adaptive Cruise Control, which maintains a safe distance with the vehicle in front, automatically adjusting the speed.

• The BLIS system with cross-traffic alert, which monitors blind spots and warns the driver of danger when changing lanes or reversing.

The XC90 integrates the Google connectivity suite. Its infotainment system, based on a 9-inch vertical touchscreen, now offers:

• Google Assistant, to control certain vehicle functions and access online information by voice command.

• Google Maps, for precise and up-to-date navigation, with real-time traffic information.

• Google Play, to directly download compatible applications from the vehicle.

• Wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility also remains available for those who prefer to use their own ecosystem.

• premium Bowers & Wilkins audio with 19 speakers cleverly arranged in the cabin.



The 2025 Volvo XC90 T8, front | Photo: K.Soltani

Powertrains of the 2025 Volvo XC90

The plug-in hybrid powertrain of the 025 Volvo XC90 T8 Recharge combines a 2.0L turbocharged and supercharged 4-cylinder gasoline engine with an electric motor. The configuration allows it to develop a total power of 455 hp and 523 lb-ft of torque.

The vehicle can travel up to 53 km in all-electric mode thanks to its 11.6-KWh battery. For longer journeys, the gasoline engine takes over, offering a total range comparable to that of a traditional vehicle.

The 2025 Volvo XC90 T8, three-quarters rear | Photo: K.Soltani

Driving the 2025 Volvo XC90

The smoothness of the electric motor blends harmoniously with the power of the gasoline engine. On the highway, at cruising speed, the silent operation and stability of the vehicle impress, and if you need to overtake, a touch of the accelerator and the 455 hp respond without hesitation.

True to its reputation, Volvo offers exceptional comfort aboard the XC90. The suspensions effectively absorb road imperfections, while the massaging, ergonomic and the seats are soft yet ensure optimal support, making the SUV a pleasant road trip companion.

Fuel consumption, for its part, proves to be moderately reasonable for an SUV of this category. On the road, we first blocked the use of the battery to drive only in gasoline mode, the objective being to measure consumption without using the contribution of the battery. During our round trip, we obtained an average consumption of 8.2L/100 km, which is acceptable given the vehicle's weight of 2,319 kg.

In mixed driving and throughout our week of testing, we obtained an average consumption of 5.2L/100km, this with charging the vehicle every night.

Range and fuel economy

As mentioned, the estimated range is 53 km according to Canadian standards. In practice, we were able to obtain almost 60 km on a 100-percent charge. We should mention that we benefited from ideal conditions with temperatures around 25 degrees.

The 2025 Volvo XC90 T8, rear | Photo: K.Soltani

2025 Volvo XC90 T8 (PHEV) Canadian pricing

The 2025 XC90 T8 eAWD Plug-in hybrid starts at $93,450 CAD. The good news is that several options such as Nappa leather upholstery are available at no additional cost.

The final word

Despite its age relative to many competitors, the 2025 Volvo XC90 plug-in hybrid continues to attract thanks to its unique blend of comfort, safety features and efficiency. Technological improvements, including the integration of the Google suite, allow it to remain in the race against those competitors.

Certainly, the price is high, but in return the SUV offers strong build quality, the performance of the plug-in hybrid powertrain and a plethora of equipment.

The 2025 XC90 T8 plug-in hybrid is aimed at families who are looking for a spacious, comfortable, and safe SUV, without sacrificing driving pleasure and reasonable consumption. A wise choice for those who prioritize the onboard experience and peace of mind and who aren’t ready to switch to full electric immediately.

2025 Volvo XC90 T8 competitors

• BMW X5 xDrive50e

• Mercedes-Benz GLE 450e

• Lexus RX 450h+