• Auto123 reviews the 2025 Mercedes-Benz GLC PHEV.

Mercedes’ popular compact SUV doesn’t get a massive makeover or update for 2025 – that happened for the 2024 model-year - , but it does get something arguably even better: a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) variant, and one that offers up to 87 km of range.

2025 Mercedes-Benz GLC PHEV – What’s new?

The 2025 model is the second for the new generation of the GLC, but as mentioned, the news now is the expansion of the powertrain lineup to include a PHEV variant. And in this case, you can talk about Mercedes’ impeccable timing given that demand for electrified models with the reassuring presence of a gas engine has soared in the past year. This one’s tailor-made for those who want the benefits of electric driving without the range anxiety associated with a BEV. Particularly impressive is that maximum range in all-electric mode this GLC offers.

Otherwise, the 2025 offering welcomes a few minor adjustments to the available feature packages.

2025 Mercedes-Benz GLC PHEV | Photo: D.Boshouwers

Design of the 2025 Mercedes-Benz GLC PHEV

The design of the 2025 GLC offers nothing particularly earth-shattering, but it does deftly balance refinement and athletic presence, with a silhouette that is graceful and purposeful. The model is also instantly recognizable as a Mercedes.

The front end features a bold, upright grille that integrates well with the distinctive LED Digital Light headlamps; it’s followed as you go further back by muscular wheel arches and a sculpted shoulder line. The rear incorporates slim LED tail lamps connected by a chrome strip, emphasizing the vehicle's width.

To up the sporty ante, consider the AMG Line package, which bestows on the compact SUV a unique grille pattern, more aggressive bumpers and larger alloy wheels.

2025 Mercedes-Benz GLC PHEV | Photo: D.Boshouwers

The interior

Modernized with the overhaul last year, the GLC is the equal of its rivals in terms of ergonomics, materials, construction quality and, surprise surprise, cutting-edge technology.

The dashboard is dominated by two high-resolution screens. The 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster can be customized ‘til the cows come home, while the vertical 11.9-inch central touchscreen is where you access, easily, the latest MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) infotainment system. The system is intuitive to use and offers advanced features like wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as an augmented reality function for navigation that overlays directions directly onto a live camera feed.

2025 Mercedes-Benz GLC PHEV | Photo: D.Boshouwers

2025 Mercedes-Benz GLC PHEV | Photo: D.Boshouwers

The cabin is rife with premium materials, notably high-quality synthetic leather as well as optional open-pore wood trim. The interior is spacious in both rows, and behind that, cargo space is 470 litres (average for the segment); put down the rear seats and you get 1,530 litres. We should point out that you do lose a fair amount of cargo space compared with the non-PHEV model, which offers 620 and 1,680 litres.

Note that the climate controls are located solely on the central display. Don't look for physical buttons; there aren't any. A shame.

2025 Mercedes-Benz GLC PHEV | Photo: D.Boshouwers

Powertrains of the 2025 Mercedes-Benz GLC PHEV - 8.5/10

In Canada, the 2025 GLC is obtainable with one of two powertrains, both featuring standard 4MATIC all-wheel drive. The entry-level GLC 300 4MATIC is powered by a turbocharged 2.0L 4-cylinder engine good for a healthy 255 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque. That engine is paired with a second-generation 48-volt mild-hybrid system that provides a quick boost of an additional 23 hp and 148 lb-ft of torque for smoother acceleration and improved efficiency.

The model we drove, however, is the new GLC 350e 4MATIC plug-in hybrid. Its advanced powertrain combines the same 2.0L turbo engine with a 134-hp electric motor, working with a 9-speed auto transmission. The result, an impressive combined system output of 313 hp and, especially, 406 lb-ft of torque.

That said, it’s worth keeping in mind that the added components of the PHEV system add some weight to the vehicle, so that the 350e doesn’t necessarily feel that much flightier than the 300. In fact, this variant actually is the more pedestrian of the two once the charge runs out and you’re relying on the gas engine. Which makes sense since the output from that configuration of the gas engine is less than that of the GLC 300 (from 255 hp down to 201), plus it has to lug around more weight.

Otherwise, this powertrain comes with a large 24.8-kWh battery pack, one of the biggest in its class. Its DC fast-charging capabilities translate into a 10-80-percent charging time of as little as 30 minutes in ideal conditions, which is now sort of the standard for EVs.

2025 Mercedes-Benz GLC PHEV | Photo: D.Boshouwers

Driving the 2025 Mercedes-Benz GLC PHEV - 8.0/10

When it comes to driving of the 2025 GLC, it’s all about balance and refinement – which is what Mercedes does best, when it comes down to it. The ride is frankly serene and comfortable, the SUV’s suspension setup well adapted to soaking up bumps and Canada’s infamous “road imperfections”. The standard 4MATIC all-wheel-drive system ensures confident traction and stability in all weather conditions.

Handling-wise, the GLC is composed and predictable, as you’d expect from a Mercedes, while the steering is precise if not overly engaging.

The GLC 350e 4MATIC PHEV adds an extra dimension over the non-PHEV model. With the instant torque of the electric motor, the PHEV accelerates immediately and with authority. It doesn’t make of the SUV a speed demon – 0-100 km/h takes 6.2 seconds, officially – but that’s not this car’s mandate.

2025 Mercedes-Benz GLC PHEV | Photo: D.Boshouwers

More relevantly, you can choose to drive in pure electric mode, which is particularly appreciated when in urban environments, and makes of this GLC is a highly recommendable daily commuter. If more power is needed, or when the battery is depleted, the gas engine steps in almost seamlessly; there were times the transition was simply imperceptible.

The GLC 350e also features intelligent regenerative braking that can recover energy during deceleration, further enhancing fuel efficiency.

Fuel end energy consumption

Speaking of which, fuel economy is obviously a major selling point for this variant of the GLC. Just how much it changes the game for you depends on how often and how far you use the electric motor. Officially, you can get 10.2 L/100km city and 8.5L/100 km highway out of the PHEV, but that’s not taking into account the contribution of the electric motor. That’s what’s you’ll get if you turn off the brake regeneration function and never plug the thing in, in other words. Total energy consumption is given as 3,7Le/100 km.

And of course, let us stress, it’s worth using the brake regen and plugging the thing in. That all-electric driving range of up to 87 km really does go a long way, so to speak. If you’re doing short regular commutes and you’re able to charge both at home and at work, it's entirely possible to go for long stretches without using a drop of gas. On road trips, the car seamlessly switches to hybrid mode, and you still enjoy combined consumption significantly lower than that of a conventional ICE vehicle, including the regular GLC.

2025 Mercedes-Benz GLC PHEV | Photo: D.Boshouwers

2025 Mercedes-Benz GLC PHEV pricing in Canada

Starting price for the new 2025 Mercedes-Benz GLC 350e PHEV is set at $64,900. That compares well with the less-fuel efficient GLC 300 model, priced at $59,500. Considering what you gain with the full hybrid setup (and even counting the loss of trunk space), the $5,400 difference seems like a reasonable investment.

Mercedes offers three versions of the 2025 GLC PHEV in Canada:

- GLC PHEV Standard ($64,900)

- GLC PHEV Exclusive ($68,700)

- GLC PHEV Pinnacle ($72,400)

The final word

Last year’s makeover and update of the GLC did it good, no question. Its look and tech were both modernized, which was needed. Now this new PHEV variant adds a big new selling point to the luxury compact SUV. The ability to complete short trips with zero tailpipe emissions and to enjoy the powerful performance of a hybrid on longer journeys makes the GLC PHEV a highly efficient and versatile choice.

2025 Mercedes-Benz GLC PHEV competitors

• Audi Q5 Plug-In Hybrid

• BMW X3 xDrive 30e

• Lexus NX 450h+

• Volvo XC60 T8 PHEV

