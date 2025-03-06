• Auto123 gets in a first drive in the 2026 Audi Q5 and SQ5.

Malaga, Spain - The Audi Q5 is not only a mainstay in the German manufacturer's lineup, it’s been its bestseller for years. For 2026, the SUV gets a makeover with a third generation that builds on its reputation. A sharper design, updated technologies, and refreshed engines make it a serious contender for the title of benchmark model among compact luxury SUVs.

So how does this new opus measure up against rivals the BMW X3, Mercedes-Benz GLC and Volvo XC60?

2026 Audi SQ5 | Photo: B.Charette

2026 Audi Q5 - What's new?

Mindful of its flagship model's sales prowess, Audi certainly didn’t want to upset its customer base. True to form, the brand chooses progress, but nothing radical. The biggest change might be that the Q5 is the brand's first product on the Premium Platform Combustion (PPC) platform.

Beyond that, Audi revised the suspension and steering for better driver involvement. The engines we already know add mild hybridization, increasing power output in the process.

Other details like customizable lighting with 8 light signatures, larger screens, and an improved digital interface complete the list.

2026 Audi Q5, in profile | Photo: B.Charette

Design of the 2026 Audi Q5 – 8.0/10

As mentioned, Audi remains true to itself, so this represents an evolution rather than a revolution. The 2026 Q5 adopts sharper styling, with a slimmer grille, functional air intakes, and – yes – the long-awaited return of real exhaust pipes!

The PPC platform gives the model the same wheelbase as the outgoing Q5. This modular platform is also used, by the way, for the new A5 sedan (a battery-equipped platform, the Premium Platform Electric or PPE, is used for the manufacturer's new electric vehicles).

A Sportback version is added to the range for this new generation.

The roofline slopes down from the B-pillar of the Q5 Sportback, and roof rails are offered as an option.

Cargo volume with the rear seats up reaches 515 litres in the Q5 Sportback and 470 litres in the SQ5 Sportback; towing capacity is given at 5,300 lb.

2026 Audi SQ5, interior | Photo: B.Charette

2026 Audi Q5 Interior – 9.0/10

The interior takes a leap forward with a wraparound dashboard and a new interface called "Digital Stage". There’s an 11.9-inch digital instrument cluster and 14.5-inch central touchscreen, plus an optional 10.9-inch passenger screen that masks its display from the driver (well, almost). The whole is enhanced by an interactive light strip that reacts to the turn signals and hazard lights.

Onboard space is similar to the previous generation. The quality of finish, an Audi trademark, remains impeccable. A layer of luxurious materials extends from one door to the other and covers the dashboard, giving the whole a warm and refined atmosphere.

The storage space under the armrest has been enlarged compared to the previous model and includes compartments for sunglasses, keys, and other small items.

On the sound side, Audi equips its Q5 with an optional Bang & Olufsen audio system, with 16 speakers and active noise reduction technology.

Ambient lighting is also a strong point of the Q5. The Dynamic Interaction Light strip runs across the entire width of the cabin and comes alive when the doors are opened and closed. It can also flash in sync with the turn signals and hazard lights.

2026 Audi Q5, steering wheel, dashboard | Photo: B.Charette

Technology in the 2026 Audi Q5 – 9.0/10

The 2026 Q5 incorporates AI-powered voice control, over-the-air updates, and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. On the audio side, Audi offers a 16-speaker Bang & Olufsen system for a high-end sound experience.

From the passenger screen, you can enter a new GPS destination to be validated by the driver or change the music. By activating Dynamic Privacy mode, the screen becomes invisible to the driver when videos or games are playing. The driver can then focus on the optional head-up display, which provides customizable information such as speed, navigation, and media.

Audi's multimedia interface is based on the Android Automotive OS system, allowing the download and installation of applications like YouTube. It supports voice commands with artificial intelligence assistance, offering a more natural and fluid interaction.

The 2026 Q5 also has a wireless charger and four USB-C ports. Those at the rear deliver up to 100 watts, enough to power a laptop or portable game console.

The 2026 Audi Q5 has a range of driving aids, including lane departure warning, front and rear emergency braking, blind spot monitoring and adaptive cruise control with Advanced Driver Assistance (real-time mapping and automatic speed adaptation).

2026 Audi SQ5, front | Photo: B.Charette

Powertrains of the 2026 Audi Q5 and SQ5 – 8.0/10

In Canada, the offering includes two engine choices. The base Q5 is equipped with a 2.0L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine developing 268 hp, an increase of 7 over the previous generation and its 45 TFSI engine. All-wheel drive and a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission are standard.

Moving up to the SQ5 gets you a 3.0L turbocharged V6 engine developing 368 hp, a significant increase over the old SQ5's 349 hp. Like the standard Q5, it comes with all-wheel drive and the 7-speed dual-clutch transmission.

0 to 100 km/h is achievable in 5.5 seconds for the Q5 and 4.5 seconds for the SQ5.

A plug-in hybrid version that will be in Europe this year could be offered later.

2026 Audi SQ5, three-quarters rear | Photo: B.Charette

Driving the 2026 Audi Q5 and SQ5 – 8.5/10

One weakness of the previous Q5 was its lack of dynamic engagement. Audi seems to have corrected this with a reworked suspension and standard progressive steering. An optional air suspension allows you to adjust the ride height according to the driving modes.

The result? An interesting compromise between comfort and dynamism. We’re not at the level of the Porsche Macan, but let's say that the gap has narrowed.

In more detail, the Q5 uses passive frequency-selective adaptive dampers, while the SQ5 benefits from a sport suspension as standard, which is also available as an option for the regular Q5. An optional air suspension with active adaptive dampers is offered and can be configured via the Audi Drive Select modes. The Sport and Comfort modes of this suspension show a more marked difference between the settings.

Then, all Q5 models receive an improved version of Audi's progressive steering.

Audi has not yet released official fuel consumption figures, but we expect similar values to the old model.

2026 Audi Q5, rear | Photo: B.Charette

The final word

The new 2026 Audi Q5 refines the SUV’s winning formula with a more mature design, a more technologically advanced interior and more powerful engines. It corrects some weaknesses of the old model, particularly in terms of driving dynamics and technological equipment.

The Q5 model will arrive in June and the SQ5 version in July. It’s possible to order the models now.

Prix canadiens des Audi Q5 et Audi SQ5 2026

- 2026 Q5 - $62,150

- 2026 Q5 Sportback - $69,600

- 2026 SQ5 - $82,150

- 2026 SQ5 Sportback - $84,400

2026 Audi SQ5, in profile | Photo: B.Charette

2026 Audi Q5, front end | Photo: B.Charette

2026 Audi Q5, trunk | Photo: B.Charette