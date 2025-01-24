Next Audi RS 7 Losing V8, Getting 725-hp V6 Hybrid

The next-generation Audi RS 7 looks set to lose its 4.0L twin-turbo V8 in favour of a plug-in hybrid V6 powertrain. According to Car Magazine, the new configuration will deliver an impressive 725 hp, surpassing even the performance of the current model, which develops 631 hp.

This new strategy places the Audi RS 7 in direct competition with the latest BMW M5 plug-in hybrid, which boasts 717 hp and an electric range of 69 km.

A complete overhaul of the RS range

As part of Audi's new nomenclature, the current RS 6 Avant will be renamed RS 7 and offered as a wagon as well as in sedan format. An all-electric version, using the RS 6 name, will also be available, with an estimated 630 hp from two electric motors.

For the Audi RS 7 Hybrid, the combination of a V6 and an electric motor could not only reach 725 hp, but also incorporate a boost function, temporarily offering an additional 50 hp for blistering acceleration. Performance versions, capable of delivering almost 800 hp, are also planned for thrill-seekers.

The Audi RS 7 Sportback | Photo: Audi

Cutting-edge technology to compensate for weight

In addition to its new powertrain, the future RS 7 could benefit from advanced active suspension, similar to that used on the Audi e-tron GT and Porsche Taycan. This innovation would guarantee exceptional handling despite the hybrid vehicle's substantial weight.

Until recently, Audi seemed to be moving towards the use of V8 hybrid engines already found within the Volkswagen Group, notably at Porsche, Lamborghini and Bentley. This change of direction towards a V6 plug-in hybrid shows the desire of the four-ring brand to adapt to new market realities.

Towards a competitive electric range

To rival the BMW M5, Audi is aiming for a similar electric range, of around 69 km. With this new RS 7, Audi promises an exciting rivalry in the hybrid sports sedan segment, combining power, technology and compliance with new environmental standards.