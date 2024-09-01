• The 2025 Audi Q5 marks the debut of the third generation of the German brand's SUV.

Ingolstadt, Germany - For over 15 years, the Audi Q5 has been one of the most popular SUVs in its segment in North America, and particularly in North America. Audi says 44 percent of Q5 sales worldwide are on our continent.

The first generation, launched in 2008, sold 1.6 million units. The second, produced in Mexico between 2016 and 2024, sold 1.1 million units. Audi will continue production in Mexico for this third edition.

This is the first SUV based on the PPC (Premium Platform Combustion) platform, which will also serve as the basis for the next Audi A5. It aims for improved fuel economy thanks to MHEV plus technology.

2025 Audi Q5 - What's new?

Audi injected its Q5 with a youth serum for the new edition, so we find an update more advanced multimedia system, customizable digital light signatures and innovative driver assistance systems. The sporty SQ5 variant is also back with the new model. Later in the model's life cycle, plug-in hybrid versions will be added to the range.

2025 Audi Q5, profile | Photo: Audi

Design of the 2025 Audi Q5

More tapered headlamps add character to the overall design. The S-Line version adds sporty body elements, such as air curtain tubes with anthracite matte chrome accents. On the SQ5, these elements take on a matte silver chromed appearance.

Rear styling is more restrained. From the rear window to the lower edge of the three-dimensional light strip, there's a smooth surface, defined by the light strip with a clean cut across the entire width of the vehicle. The SQ5 model is distinguished by its four twin, round tailpipes.

The popular S-Line and S variants come with 19-inch wheels as standard, and 21-inch wheels as an option.

2025 Audi Q5, interior | Photo: Audi

2025 Audi Q5, interior, side view | Photo: Audi

A redesigned interior

The fully adjustable rear seat can be moved lengthwise and reclined, increasing trunk volume or passenger comfort as required. With the rear seats folded down, load volume increases to up to 1,473 litres, depending on the model variant.

The luggage cover can be stored in a specially designed compartment under the trunk floor. This provides even more space for luggage and a secure place for the lid.

Then there's an inductive, cooled charging tray with 15 watts of charging power in the front centre console, as well as two USB-C ports at the front, and two at the rear. As an option, the front USB ports can support charging capacities of up to 60 watts; the rear ports can even support charging capacities of up to 100 watts. This means that larger devices, such as laptops, can be safely powered while driving.

Comfortable sport seats are available as an option with all model variants. As standard, the Q5 is equipped with seats in Tetraskin, an innovative polyurethane-based synthetic leather surface. Leather bench seats are optional. Nappa leather and finely upholstered Nappa leather with perforations are available for models with sport seats.

Oak or walnut wood trim with open pores, brushed aluminum components or Carbon Atlas design are all available for the centre console and doors. New immersive ambient lighting highlights the different colors and surfaces.

The instrument cluster can be customized to suit your taste.

There are three interior concept variants: basic interior, advanced design interior and S-Line design interior.

2025 Audi Q5, steering wheel, screens | Photo: Audi

Technology in the 2025 Audi Q5

The central component of the interior is the “virtual cockpit”, which sits in front of the driver and front passenger in the form of the Audi MMI (Multimedia Interface) screens. The panoramic MMI screen, with its curved design and OLED (organic light-emitting diode) technology, houses the 11.9-inch Audi virtual cockpit and the 14.5-inch MMI touchscreen.

The front-passenger MMI screen spans 10.6 inches diagonally. Available as an option, it puts the passenger at the heart of the digital scene. The screen can be used for entertainment, navigation and vehicle control. MMI system controls are interconnected in the E³ 1.2 digital architecture and can be customized via the myAudi application.

Intuitive voice control with Google Assistant (optional) is fully integrated into the vehicle's electronic architecture. The connection between myAudi and the myAudi mobile app enables centralized, synchronized control of the vehicle at all times.

Bang & Olufsen's new advanced 3D audio system, available as an option, features 23 speakers and creates an impressive acoustic space.

The 360-degree camera system, also an option, provides a panoramic view of the vehicle during parking maneuvers.

2025 Audi Q5, front | Photo: Audi

2025 Audi Q5 powertrains

Two powertrain choices will be offered in Canada. The base engine is a 2.0L turbocharged 4-cylinder. The 204 hp it delivers is a significant drop from the 261 of the current generation. Torque comes in at 250 lb-ft, also lower than the current 273.

However, there are gains with the SQ5, which rises to 367 hp thanks to mild hybridization and 406 lb-ft of torque.

Gasoline engines feature cylinder on demand (COD) technology for improved fuel efficiency.

The base chassis features adaptive dampers with Audi drive select suspension control, allowing the driver to select Comfort or Dynamic drive modes. The new Q5 also comes with a host of driver assistance technologies, such as lane keeping assist, traffic jam assist and parking assist.

Adaptive Driving Assistant, another option, combines the functions of Adaptive Cruise Control and Lane Keeping Assist to provide semi-autonomous driving on highways.

2025 Audi Q5, three-quarters rear | Photo: Audi

Production in Mexico

Audi has been manufacturing Q5 SUVs in Mexico for eight years, and it will produce the new Q5 there as well, in San José Chiapa. Proximity to the North American market is an important factor.

The final word

With this model, Audi begins the renewal of its SUV range with both internal combustion engine and partially electrified variants.

The first Q5S will appear in Germany this autumn as 2025 models. We'll have to wait until next summer to see the first of those in Canada, undoubtedly as 2026 vintages. The SQ5 will follow a little later, and for 2027 there will be a plug-in hybrid version.

To give you an idea of the price, the Q5 base model sells for just over 50,000 Euros in Germany.

2025 Audi Q5, rear | Photo: Audi

2025 Audi Q5, three-quarters front | Photo: Audi

2025 Audi Q5, trunk | Photo: Audi

2025 Audi Q5, rear seats | Photo: Audi