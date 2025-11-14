• Auto123 gets in a first drive of the 2026 Dodge Charger Sixpack.

Knoxville, TN - First introduced with electric technology in 2024, the 8th-generation Dodge Charger sees its lineup expand for 2026. And it’s quite the expansion: with the Sixpack versions unveiled earlier this summer, the Charger – remember when it was going to go exclusively electric? - gets an inline-six engine.

This strategy, sure to appeal to the muscle car crowd as well as to fans of American cars in general, could give a solid boost to the Charger model, the popularity of which tanked once the LX generation (2006-to-2023) reached the end of its road.

Auto123 headed south to Tennessee to get behind the wheel of the 2026 Dodge Charger Sixpack as it get ready to hit the market. And well, in a context of the ongoing tariff conflict between Canada and the U.S., it must be said it is currently a “different” experience to cross the border. Especially to go drive a car that couldn't be more American, but is built in Canada.

Here in a nutshell is the exchange we had with the customs officer before taking off:

• Customs Officer: Where are you going and for what reason?

• Me: I represent a Canadian media outlet and I'm going to Tennessee to attend the launch of the new gasoline-powered Charger.

• Customs Officer: FINALLY!

• Me: Yes, I really think the gasoline engine will boost the model's sales.

• Customs Officer: When are they going to discontinue the electric Charger?

• Me: Good question!

• Customs Officer: Have a good trip!

An exchange that kind of sums up the view of many a fan of the Charger, don’t you think?

2026 Dodge Charger Sixpack - what's new?

Launched late in 2024, the 8th-generation Charger was mandated to replace the model introduced in 2006. Adored by muscle car fans as much as by police forces and short-term rental companies, the Dodge Charger was getting a bit old.

The transition from generation 7 to 8, however, was radical. For one thing, the sedan became a coupe. Also, away went the 6- and 8-cylinder engines and in came an exclusively electric plan.

How things can change quickly. For 2026, Dodge is significantly adjusting its strategy by adding gasoline-powered versions of the Charger. Dubbed Sixpack, this new variant receives the 3.0L inline-6 Hurricane turbocharged engine.

Design of the 2026 Dodge Charger Sixpack – 8.0/10

When Dodge revived the Charger almost 20 years ago, many fans were devastated that the muscle car of yesteryear had become a sedan. Certainly more practical in this configuration, it strayed from the original model. Still, its powerful 8-cylinder engines kept the link to the Charger of old solid.

Then in 2024, the Charger lost its rear doors and became a coupe. In this era, that’s a bold strategy for an automaker. On the other hand, in terms of design, we like what we see. In this SUV-dominated age, Dodge has the audacity to offer a two-door car, and the manufacturer does so beautifully.

And that design is not just an evolution of the previous model. We’re somewhere else entirely, even as there remain strong links to the first (1966-1967) and second (1968 to 1970) generation Chargers.

Easter eggs

The Jeep brand might be masters at sticking easter eggs in its vehicle designs, but Dodge can play that game as well. Among them, we noted that the rear portion of a 1968 Dodge Charger is camouflaged in the hatchback of this new Charger.

To decorate the Charger's pretty silhouette, Dodge suggests a palette of diversified, vibrant and daring colours. In a world of grey, black and white SUVs, it's frankly refreshing.

Note that while the Charger is currently only offered in a coupe configuration, that will soon change. Dodge unveiled a four-door version of the electric and gasoline Charger, production of which is set to begin as early as the first quarter of 2026.

And by the way, from where we sit, we much prefer the style of the sedan, blessed with better proportions. Also by the way, the four-door option will cost $3,000 extra.

Interior of the 2026 Dodge Charger Sixpack – 7.0/10

If nostalgia is in the spotlight on the outside with a design that will please the more traditionalist clientele, the interior is far more modern. Though one nod meant to evoke the muscle cars of yesteryear is the gear lever, shaped like that of a pistol grip shifter.

Despite the large centre console (modernity oblige), the cabin remains quite spacious. Access to the rear seats is relatively easy. Compared, for example, to the old Dodge Challenger which required acrobatics to access the rear seats, it's night and day.

Note in passing that the rear space is identical for the sedan and the coupe. In other words, there is no less space with the coupe. The body cut-out is different, that's all.

Head clearance in back is “sufficient”, as they say, though no more. Try not to be 6’5” when you climb in there. Beyond that, we noted the generosity of the cargo space, helped by the Charger having a hatchback opening.

Technology of the 2026 Charger Sixpack - 6.5/10

If you’re familiar with the latest range of products offered by Stellantis, you know more or less what to expect from the new 2026 Charger Sixpack. Case in point, the 12.3-inch touchscreen above the central console.

That display integrates Uconnect 5 technology, and there are menus galore. At least, its use is quite intuitive. The system offers wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, and the car is also equipped with TomTom navigation technology. Its use proved to be catastrophic. The system was unable to follow the initial instructions and unnecessarily forced on us an alternate route, considerably lengthening our driving time.

In front of the driver, we find a 10.25-inch digital instrumentation as standard, with an option to upgrade to a 16-inch display. That’s a lot of display.

Powertrain of the 2026 Charger Sixpack – 8.0/10

In terms of design, interior and technology, the gasoline-powered Dodge Charger Sixpack is substantially identical to the electric Charger Daytona. However, under the hood, things couldn't be more different. Say goodbye to the electrons and kWh.

The new Charger Sixpack is equipped with the 3.0L inline-6 Hurricane turbocharged engine, which we’ve seen, to date, under the hoods of the Jeep Grand Wagoneer and Ram 1500.

Here, two performance levels are offered. The R/T version gets the SO (Standard Output) engine, with announced output of 420 hp. If that's not enough for your needs, the Scat Pack version is powered by the HO (High Output) engine, which boost output to 550 hp. Both work with an 8-speed automatic transmission.

Whichever configuration you choose, the all-wheel-drive system is standard. BUT, via the touchscreen in the centre of the dashboard, it’s possible to switch to rear-wheel drive mode. To make the rear end dance or to impress/horrify the neighbours by burning rubber, this is an essential feature.

For now, the reliability of this powertrain remains to be proven. Although its performance is appreciable, especially at low revs, we can’t shake concerns about reliability. During our test, the check engine light came on and an information window indicated "Service After Run Coolant Pump" on the dash. Could be a random hiccup, but it does raise a concern for what's to come.

What about the V8 Hemi?

Although we’re delighted Dodge has proceeded with a gas-powered Charger, we’re curious to know the manufacturer's plans. Indeed, Stellantis is under strong pressure for the V8 Hemi engine to be offered again under the hood of the Charger. To be continued.

Consumption

At the time of writing, official fuel consumption ratings from Natural Resources Canada have not been announced. For our part, at the end of a test drive totaling just over 260 km, the trip computer of the 2026 Dodge Charger Sixpack Scat Pack we tested displayed a consumption of 12.9L/100 km.

There’s a caveat to that, of course, given that the route Dodge has us follow didn’t necessarily reflect what Canadian drivers will typically encounter on a daily basis. Indeed, although we did cover some regular secondary roads, we also drove the famous Tail of the Dragon. That very winding route inspires driving that’s more “spirited” than the average, which inevitably ramps up fuel consumption.

Driving the 2026 Dodge Charger Sixpack – 8.0/10

And about that Dragon. With 318 turns over a distance of 17.7 km, the Tail of the Dragon road is certainly not optimal for a big American car. You mostly see motorcycles, exotic cars and compact sports cars like Subaru BRZs or Mazda MX-5s.

In that challenging environment, 2026 Charger Sixpack Scat Pack behaved rather well, although it couldn’t fully escape its own body. The car still has to deal with significant weight transfer in every turn, braking and acceleration. Turns also repeatedly reminded us just how wide this Charger is. To give you an idea, it’s wider than the old Charger equipped with the Widebody package.

Otherwise, during more normal use of the car, it’s comfortable and relatively civilized. Until you want to make it go, quickly, off the line; then the Hurricane engine delivers.

The final word

The electric Dodge Charger Daytona has had a very rocky early life, no doubt about that. But it’s likely the public's response will be immensely more favourable to the gasoline-powered Sixpack model. Now here’s hoping it proves reliable. And maybe, if Stellantis decides to drop a V8 Hemi into it…

