2024 Dodge Charger Daytona Pricing Announced for Canada

• The 2024 Dodge Charger Daytona EV gets a starting price of $54,995 in Canada.

Dodge Canada has announced pricing for the new 2024 Dodge Charger Daytona. This car replaces the Charger sedan and Challenger coupe, which bowed out after 2023.

The new Charger will initially be offered in electric form, but the company has decided offer gasoline versions as well, powered by the Hurricane 6-cylinder engine.

The pricing announced this week is for the Charger Daytona EV; the 54 995 $ base price makes it eligible for government EV discounts. The car will initially be available in Quebec and British Columbia, with other provincial markets getting it later.

The Charger Daytona in two-door configuration will be the first to go into production this summer at the Stellantis plant in Windsor, Ontario. The four-door variant is set to follow in 2025.

For buyers, Dodge is throwing in a Level 2 home charging station or, alternatively, credits for public chargers on the Free2move network, owned by parent company Stellantis.

2024 Dodge Charger Daytona, three-quarters front | Photo: Dodge

2024 Dodge Charger Daytona versions

The offering start with the Charger Daytona R/T version at $54,995, equipped with the factory-installed Direct Connection Stage 1 package. This model delivers a total output of 496 hp and 404 lb-ft of torque.

For those who want more performance capabilities, there’s the Charger Daytona Scat Pack variant, priced at $86,995. This version gets a track package and the factory-installed Direct Connection Stage 2 unit, for a total output of 670 hp and 627 lb-ft of torque. This version can accelerate from 0 to 97 km/h in just 3.3 seconds.

The Charger Daytona Electric is built on a 400-volt architecture and dual-motor configuration, which means all-wheel drive is standard, as is a mechanical limited-slip differential. Add to this the Fratzonic exhaust system, which mimics the sound of a V8 engine.

Other features include the PowerShot function, which boosts power by 40 hp for 15 seconds. There's even a Pistol Grip gear selector on board, just like the muscle cars of the time.

Dodge is doing all it can to maintain its performance image and bridge the gap with the past.

There’s even a valet mode included, so that valets can't park your car using all the power available.

2024 Dodge Charger Daytona, on the road | Photo: Dodge

Of course, performance is also in the spotlight with the Scat Pack variant, featuring race settings that allow you to preheat the battery to optimize energy during acceleration runs, or to obtain a cooler starting temperature for track races, allowing you to extend your time on the track. You can even record your track sessions thanks to an integrated Drive eXperience Recorder.

There are modes for controlled skidding, as well as Brembo brakes with six pistons at the front and four at the rear, plus adaptive dampers.

The numbers say it loud and clear - Dodge is unleashing all its know-how to satisfy performance enthusiasts. The challenge of selling an electric vehicle is an important one for Dodge, as traditional buyers of its cars won’t easily be able to let go of their combustion-engine love.

Skeptics not won over can wait for the 6-cylinder versions, coming, Dodge promises, in the second half of 2025.

2024 Dodge Charger Daytona R/T | Photo: Dodge

2024 Dodge Charger Daytona, from above | Photo: Dodge

2024 Dodge Charger Daytona, interior | Photo: Dodge