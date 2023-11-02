As Dodge brings to an end the era gasoline-powered muscle cars, the future of performance at the Stellantis-owned brand lies in electric power.

We know Dodge plans to present an electric muscle car in 2024, and for the first time, data concerning the model's power has surfaced, though it has yet to confirmed. The Drive website reports that the most powerful version of the upcoming model - expected to be named Charger Daytona SRT; the concept carrying that nameplate has been circulating for a year - will offer 880 hp.

The Dodge Charger Daytona SRT electric concept Photo: Dodge

Again, this has not been confirmed by the manufacturer. But based on everything we've heard since the model was presented in concept form, it makes sense. Remember that Dodge said the electric version would have power equal to or greater than that offered by the Hellcat engines. Since some versions of the Hellcat offered more than 800 hp, it's not surprising if the electric successor equals that, at least.

According to reports, all those horses will be provided by at least two, if not three, motors. The Charger Daytona SRT Concept was presented with an all-wheel-drive configuration, and there's no reason to think that production versions will be designed any differently.

The Dodge Charger Daytona SRT electric concept, front Photo: Dodge

According to The Drive, a base version offering around 400 hp is also on the drawing board. That’s slightly less than the 455 hp announced by Dodge at the 2022 SEMA Show. Speculation has also varied regarding the model's architecture (400 volts or 800 volts, depending on the version). Even the number of rumoured variants has gone from three to six and from six to three at different times.

On top of all this, don’t forget there is still persistent speculation of a gasoline-engine version being produced. Dodge has already stated that the next-generation model will be all-electric, but some are claiming that there are plans to offer the Hurricane 6-cylinder engine with the new car.

The only thing that seems clear and obvious is that the next Charger will offer an outrageous amount of power and serve as a standard-setter in the field of… electric muscle cars.