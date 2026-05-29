• Auto123 reviews the 2026 Honda Passport TrailSport.

The 2026 model-year marks the arrival of the third-generation Honda Passport, an SUV that, with this TrailSport moniker, transitions from its previous city-focused persona toward a dedicated off-road identity.

2026 Honda Passport TrailSport - What’s new?

For this generation, the vehicle has grown in footprint; it’s now 61 mm longer and 20 mm wider and features a wheelbase stretched by 69 mm. Ground clearance is set at 211 mm (8.3 inches), supported by a retuned suspension system with longer shock travel to facilitate wheel articulation over uneven terrain.

Mechanically, the entire model line is now consolidated under the rugged TrailSport designation, so we say goodbye to the Sport and Black Edition trims. As part of that, the engineering focus shifted to prioritize trail performance first, resulting in a significantly shortened front overhang, reduced by over three inches, and a reworked all-wheel-drive system.

New structural changes also allow the exhaust system to be tucked higher beneath the rear bumper to minimize damage from ground obstacles.

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

Design of the 2026 Honda Passport TrailSport – 8,0/10

The exterior styling of the 2026 Passport adopts a boxy aesthetic that the design team credits to the architecture of a rugged backpack. This is visually represented by a blacked-out roof and D-pillar configuration that merges into chunky, functional roof rails, complemented by a bold, reverse-rake C-pillar.

The aggressive front fascia features a distinct undertray and integrated hood vents, though the vents themselves are sealed elements rather than functional cooling ducts.

Beyond its visual presence, the design includes proportion changes that maximize the wheelbase relative to the total vehicle length. This modification alters the vehicle’s off-road geometry, delivering a 23-degree approach angle and a 28-degree departure angle. The former allows the Passport to outperform certain trims of competitive models that feature low-hanging front air dams.

The SUV rolls on unique 18-inch wheels wrapped in 31-inch General Grabber all-terrain tires (sized at 275/60R18), which were co-developed specifically for this generation.

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

Interior

Inside, the cabin features a modern, logically organized layout that prioritizes physical utility over touch-based digital interfaces. The climate functions, for example, are operated via dedicated physical knobs and buttons rather than on-screen menus.

Storage solutions include large cubbies in all four doors, a wide shelf integrated into the dashboard, and a deep centre console bin. The middle console layout remains open and uncluttered thanks to a push-button gear selector. You may or may not like that setup, but you can’t argue that it doesn’t open up space in the much-used area between the front-seat occupants.

Comfort features include a standard 10-way power driver’s seat, 4-way power passenger seat, heated front seats and panoramic moonroof. The upper Touring trim adds ventilation functions to the front seats.

Intelligent use of space is a primary attribute for the Passport. For example, no cramming your least-liked passengers into a third row – there is no third row. Meaning, five adults and no more. Good news for those in back: rear seat legroom is expanded because of the longer wheelbase.

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

The rear cargo hold supplies 1,246 litres of capacity with the seats upright, supplemented by a 17-litre underfloor storage compartment on the left side, while the right side houses a physical spare tire. Folding down the second row opens up 2,356 litres of continuous, unobstructed flat space suitable for large cargo or vehicle camping.

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

Technology in the 2026 Honda Passport TrailSport – 7.5/10

A 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen is where you get to enjoy the benefit of a faster processor with Google built-in. Wireless Apple CarPlay, wireless Android Auto and wireless device charging are standard across all variants. Driver instrumentation is handled by a 10.2-inch digital cluster, though the engine temperature and fuel levels remain analog gauges flanking the main screen.

Audio on the top trim is provided by a 12-speaker Bose premium sound system complete with a subwoofer.

For trail use, the central display works in tandem with Honda’s new TrailWatch system, which uses a multi-camera network to track tire placement and frontal clearance. When the vehicle is placed into Trail mode, these high-resolution feeds automatically populate the central screen at low speeds, deactivate if the vehicle exceeds 24 km/h and automatically re-engage once speeds drop below 19 km/h. A button on the wiper stalk allows manual access to this video feed in other driving modes.

Additionally, a new downhill descent control operates at selectable single-digit increments from 3 to 19 km/h (2 to 12 mph), though mechanical grinding noises from the wheel wells are audible during its engagement.

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

Powertrain of the 2026 Honda Passport TrailSport – 7.0/10

Honda continues to opt for a naturally aspirated 3.5L V6 engine for its Passport, bypassing the industry trend toward downsizing or turbocharging. The engine generates 285 hp at 6,100 rpm, for a modest 5-hp increase over the previous generation. The maximum 262 lb-ft of torque is available at a relatively high 5,000 rpm. The power plant is coupled with a standard 10-speed auto transmission, replacing the older box and offering manual gear locking via steering-wheel-mounted paddle shifters. Towing capacity is rated at 2,268 kg (5,000 lb).

The Passport is purely gasoline-powered, with no hybrid or plug-in hybrid options available.

According to data published on Honda Canada’s platform, the fuel consumption figures are estimated at 12.6L/100 km city, 9.9L/100 km highway and 11.4L/100 km combined.

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

2026 Honda Passport TrailSport - Versions and pricing for Canada

The 2026 Passport model line is streamlined into two core trim levels for Canadian buyers, though the inclusion of an aesthetic package expands the combinations to four versions. The standard entry point is the TrailSport, which carries a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of $56,990. The premium option is the TrailSport Touring, priced at an MSRP of $60,450, which introduces features like ventilated front seats, the multi-camera system, and the Bose audio upgrade.

Both the base TrailSport and the TrailSport Touring can be configured with an optional Blackout Package. Opting for this package adds a flat fee of $1,200 to the bill of sale for either trim level. All versions use the same V6 engine and all-wheel-drive hardware.

| Photo: Honda

| Photo: Honda

Driving the 2026 Honda Passport TrailSport

On pavement, the Passport drives with a car-like demeanour rather than a truck-like stiffness, keeping handling composed through corners. The co-developed General Grabber all-terrain tires generate little tread noise, resulting in a quiet cabin environment at highway speeds. The steering weight is stable and predictable in its default setup, with optional Normal, Econ and Sport modes altering the vehicle's responses.

But there are limits to the joy this SUV’s powertrain brings. As mentioned, maximum torque arrives relatively late at 5,000 rpm, so low-speed acceleration can feel anemic unless significant throttle input is applied. Getting up to speed, if you’re in a hurry, can feel like a slightly noisy, laboured affair. We noted that the engine often relies on multiple transmission downshifts to maintain velocity on highway inclines.

The 10-speed transmission can feel sluggish in delivering shifting response; we could make out occasional audible clunks during gentle, low-speed gear changes, and a lack of engine braking on descents.

Off the pavement, where we only ventured on a few occasions, the second-generation i-VTM4 torque-vectoring AWD acquitted itself well. Says Honda, the updated rear drive unit accepts up to 70 percent of system torque and responds 30 percent faster than before, distributing up to 100 percent of that power to either the left or right wheel to maintain forward momentum through deep sand, mud and water crossings.

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

Competitors of the 2026 Honda Passport TrailSport

The mid-size, adventure-ready SUV segment isn’t huge but it is competitive. Buyers considering the Passport TrailSport generally cross-shop the following models:

• Jeep Grand Cherokee

• Subaru Outback Wilderness

• Toyota 4Runner

The final word

The 2026 Honda Passport TrailSport represents a calculated shift for the brand, which trades the model’s former urban styling for a functional, adventure-oriented design. It balances day-to-day Canadian commuting needs with a torque-vectoring all-wheel-drive system that delivers genuine trail capability.

Not having a more fuel-efficient hybrid alternative to draw in those folks cool on the idea of a naturally aspirated V6 puts the Passport at a clear disadvantage against certain rivals. But its comfortable cabin, generous cargo capacity and quiet on-road ride are plusses, and make it a versatile tool for urban/suburban buyers looking to venture beyond the pavement on occasion.

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

| Photo: D.Boshouwers