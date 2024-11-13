2026 Honda Passport Sees Debut of New TrailSport

• The 2026 Honda Passport – and especially its new TrailSport variant – has just been unveiled.

The Honda Passport has been completely redesigned for 2026 to reflect its adventurous orientation. Featuring a reinforced silhouette, the SUV promises improved off-road capabilities to help it conquer both mountainous terrain and sandy expanses.

Available early next year with a starting price, in the U.S. of around $40,000, the 2026 Passport TrailSport is offered in two trims: TrailSport and TrailSport Touring. Canadian pricing is yet to be confirmed.

2026 Honda Passport TrailSport, three-quarters rear | Photo: Honda

Versions of the 2026 Honda Passport TrailSport

Passport TrailSport

The adventurer designed for off-road driving enthusiasts. This new model is equipped with a suspension adapted to difficult conditions, allowing it to better absorb shocks and vibrations. The second-generation i-VTM4 (Intelligent Variable Torque Management) all-wheel drive system ensures better torque distribution and improved response, essential for difficult terrain.

Heavy-duty steel skid plates protect the underside of the vehicle, while bright orange recovery hooks and specially designed all-terrain tires maximize grip on various surfaces.

Passport TrailSport Elite

Off-road adventure without forgetting luxury. This version adds luxury equipment and additional technologies to the TrailSport version.

This top-of-the-range variant includes perforated leather seats with ventilation, a heated steering wheel, rear climate controls, and a 12-speaker Bose premium audio system.

2026 Honda Passport TrailSport, front | Photo: Honda

Design of the 2026 Honda Passport

The 2026 Passport sports a muscular exterior design with widened fenders, 18-inch wheels fitted with imposing 31-inch tires. These elements give it a much more robust look than the current version.

Adventure Accessories

For those who want to take the adventure even further, Honda offers a range of optional accessories. Among those, specific wheels, aluminum front skid plate, robust side protectors with a stainless steel plate, roof loading platform and a MOLLE (Modular Lightweight Load-carrying Equipment) storage system used primarily in military equipment.

2026 Honda Passport TrailSport, interior | Photo: Honda

2026 Honda Passport TrailSport, second-row seating | Photo: Honda

Inside

The interior of the 2026 Passport has been designed to offer maximum space and comfort to passengers, says Honda. The cabin is also rich in technology with a 10.2-inch digital display for the driver and a larger 12.3-inch touchscreen, which integrates Google built-in and offers wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

Powertrain of the 2026 Honda Passport

Under the hood, there’s a new 3.5L V6 engine developing 285 hp, associated with the model's first 10-speed automatic transmission. This combination offers dynamic performance and more responsive driving, both on and off-road. The second-generation i-VTM4 system manages torque by optimizing traction in all conditions.

Drivers can choose from seven drive modes to fit the conditions: Normal, Sport, Econ, Snow, Sand and two new modes, Trail and Tow. The first optimizes off-road capabilities, the second increases pulling power.

Technology in the 2026 Honda Passport

The 2026 Passport incorporates advanced safety technologies and passenger protection features. Now integrated is the improved Honda Sensing suite, which offers driving assistance such as automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, traffic jam assist, and traffic sign recognition. These systems use sensors and cameras with a wider field of vision for more precise detection and faster response.

The vehicle also includes a new front passenger airbag and knee airbags, designed to provide additional protection in collisions. Its structure uses advanced technology to better absorb and distribute the forces of an impact.

2026 Honda Passport TrailSport, in profile | Photo: Honda

2026 Honda Passport TrailSport, wheel | Photo: Honda

2026 Honda Passport TrailSport, TrailSport badging | Photo: Honda

2026 Honda Passport TrailSport, front grille | Photo: Honda