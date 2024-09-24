• Honda shares images of the renewed 2026 Passport, in TrailSport version.

The current Honda Passport is now one of the older models in the Japanese automaker’s range, having made its debut in 2019. There’s a new generation on the way for 2026, with prototypes of the new SUV already being tested.

Honda today released images of the 2026 Passport in its TrailSport form, which will be part of the range, as it has been since the 2022 model-year.

The company has also confirmed news that will delight many: the Passport will continue to be equipped with its 3.5L V6 engine. Most competitors now only offer turbocharged 4-cylinder blocks. Towing capacity will thus remain unchanged at a maximum of at least 3,000 lb, and up to 5,000 lb.

The 2026 Honda Passport TrailSport, three-quarters rear | Photo: Honda

The 2026 Honda Passport TrailSport, in profile | Photo: Honda

The 2026 Passport will be presented this fall, perhaps at the Los Angeles Auto Show. In any case, it will make its debut in the early months of 2025.

Honda has described the TrailSport version as the brand's most capable SUV to date. Aesthetically, what we see gives us the impression that the SUV will display more rugged styling, at least in its TrailSport iteration. The model name and TrailSport logo are clearly visible on the front grille.

The 2026 Honda Passport TrailSport, front | Photo: Honda

The images also show amber daytime running lights, which Honda claims will be exclusive to the TrailSport variant. We can also expect the Passport's TrailSport variant to borrow elements from its Pilot cousin, such as a suspension designed for off-road driving, higher ground clearance, steel skid plates and all-terrain tires.

We'll see when the model is unveiled.

The 2026 Honda Passport TrailSport, in the water | Photo: Honda

The 2026 Honda Passport TrailSport, descending | Photo: Honda

The 2026 Honda Passport TrailSport, climbing | Photo: Honda

The 2026 Honda Passport TrailSport, profile | Photo: Honda