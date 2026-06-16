Honda has launched something called the Honda Trail Experience (HTX), and it’s aimed directly at owners of the brand’s TrailSport models. The new mobile application is designed specifically for owners of the 2026 Passport TrailSport, Pilot TrailSport and CR-V TrailSport trims, providing dedicated off-road telemetry and media sharing capabilities directly through the vehicle's infotainment system.

The application marks the automaker's first software release specifically targeted at the off-road segment.

Take note that for now, the app is only available with Apple CarPlay; the Android-compatible application is still in development.

| Photo: Honda

How does the Honda Trail Experience work?

Developed by engineers at the Honda North American Automotive Development Center in collaboration with feedback from over 1,500 Passport TrailSport owners, HTX functions as a supplementary diagnostic and mapping tool for unpaved driving.

The primary utility of the application lies in its data integration. By connecting an iPhone to the vehicle via Apple CarPlay, the software sources and logs 11 distinct vehicle data metrics in real time. These parameters include pitch, roll, elevation, tire angle, throttle position, brake pressure, speed, engine temperature, outside temperature and GPS coordinates (latitude and longitude).

| Photo: Honda

To prevent driver distraction, users can customize the central touchscreen interface to display up to six of these selected data points simultaneously while on the trail.

Beyond monitoring vehicle physics, the HTX application introduces integrated media tools. Users can record video and audio via their iPhone, but commanding the recording functions directly from the vehicle’s central touchscreen. This setup allows drivers to securely mount their mobile devices inside or outside the vehicle, or hand the phone to an external observer within wireless range.

The software also allows users to export captured videos with synchronized performance data and map overlays.

Honda is currently using real-world testing to guide the software's development cycle. Earlier this year, the engineering team hosted a field validation event at an overland facility in Troy, North Carolina, gathering feedback from various skill levels to refine upcoming user experience updates.

The HTX application is currently available as a free download on the Apple App Store for iOS devices, and it features an integrated portal for users to submit feedback directly to the development team.