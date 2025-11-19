The 2026 Honda Prelude arrives on the Canadian market with a base price of $49,990, plus freight charges of $2,997. This pricing positions the sports coupe in a rather premium niche compared to its competitors.

This model is equipped with a hybrid powertrain that combines a 2.0L 4-cylinder gasoline engine with two electric motors. The configuration develops a total output of 200 hp and 232 lb-ft of torque.

Honda Prelude vs Honda Civic Type R

Compared to the Honda Civic Type R, which is priced around $53,000, the Prelude is positioned slightly below it in terms of cost. The Civic Type R offers significantly more power, around 315 hp, along with a lighter weight and a manual transmission, oriented towards pure performance. The Prelude, in contrast, focuses on a hybrid compromise combining energy efficiency and comfort, with a slightly higher curb weight due to the battery.

It also offers a different, more refined experience, focused on sporty grand touring.

Honda Prelude vs Nissan Z

Facing the Nissan Z, which is more powerful with its 400 or so hp and a starting price close to $53,800, the Honda Prelude prioritizes fuel economy and a highly comfortable ride, while maintaining a subtle and aerodynamic style. The Nissan Z remains a classic sports coupe more oriented towards raw performance.

Honda Prelude vs Toyota 86

In comparison to the Toyota 86, which is more affordable at about $35,200 and lighter, the Prelude focuses on the hybrid powertrain and onboard technologies, as well as the increased comfort of its cabin. The Toyota 86, for its part, targets enthusiasts of sporty, rear-wheel-drive, manual driving at a low price.

Honda justifies the Prelude's higher pricing position by citing its technology, finish and versatility.

| Photo: Honda

Unique technology

The Honda Prelude benefits from next-generation technological elements. Thus, the powertrain integrates Honda S+ Shift technology, which simulates gear changes for a more engaging driving experience. The chassis is notably inspired by the Civic Type R, featuring a double-wishbone front suspension and Brembo brakes, ensuring a balanced demeanor between comfort and sportiness.

The modern cabin includes a 9-inch touchscreen, a 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster and an 8-speaker Bose audio system.

However, in terms of performance, the first public tests estimate that the Japanese sports car completes the 0-100 km/h sprint in about 7 seconds, which is significantly slower than rivals in the same category.

Recall that the Honda Prelude, assembled in Japan, will be available in limited numbers in Canada for its first year of commercialization.

| Photo: Honda

| Photo: Honda

| Photo: Honda