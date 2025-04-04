Here's the Interior of the Future 2026 Honda Prelude

Honda’s revival of the Prelude nameplate comes to fruition this year with the addition to its lineup of a new coupe bearing the name. We’ve seen the exterior of the model many times, but until now, we’d seen nothing official of its interior.

Last December came a few spy images, but now we have the real deal, Honda-provided images of the hybrid coupe’s interior.

We'll let you be the judge, but our two cents’ worth is the presentation is a bit bland. It aligns with what we see elsewhere in the brand's products, which is reassuring in terms of quality, a Honda trademark, but hopes for something different, say elements to bring back memories of Prelude of old, look dashed.

2026 Honda Prelude, seat | Photo: Honda

2026 Honda Prelude, central console | Photo: Honda

There are still a few notable innovations, including the absence of Honda’s horizontal mesh strip covering the air vents.

Obviously, regarding the quality of the materials, we’ll have to see – but truth is Honda rarely disappoints in that respect. The seats do appear to be of excellent quality, or at the least sporty and enveloping. The two-tone approach is also nice to see; apart from the Type R variant of the Honda Civic, there is too often a severe lack of colour inside Honda products.

The center console looks to have a familiar arrangement of controls for the selection of transmission ratios and driving modes. There is a novelty, however, with the S+ button, a setting meant to give access to an additional level of engagement. We look forward to seeing what that’s all about.

The 2026 Honda Prelude will be officially unveiled before the end of the year | Photo: Honda

The company also shared an image of the exterior, which confirms that at least, the model is distinct from other Hondas in the current lineup. We couldn’t help but notice that front end with just a little bit of Toyota flavour to it…

The complete unveiling of the 2026 Prelude is scheduled before the end of the year. We won’t be surprised to see the model appear in production configuration in November at the Los Angeles Auto Show - where the concept was first shown, as it happens.