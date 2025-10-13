• Auto123 gets in a first drive of the 2026 Kia EV5.

Seoul, South Korea - That's right, fellow Canadians: for once, we're getting something the Americans won't. In North America, the Kia EV5, a small electric SUV with the look of a futuristic cube, will be reserved exclusively for Canada.

While our neighbours to the south bicker over their tax credits and electric F-150s, we will welcome this new member of Kia's EV family starting in the spring of 2026.

And that's not all. Kia is also preparing the EV3 and EV4 to expand its electric model lineup, in addition to the PV5, which we also recently test-drove.

2026 Kia EV5, front | Photo: B.Charette

2026 Kia EV5: What's new?

The Kia EV5 arrives with a clear family resemblance: it looks like an EV9 that was built at 3/4 scale.

Built on the E-GMP platform, it adopts the “Opposites United” design philosophy — marketing jargon meaning it's boxy and beefy and everyone will notice it in the mall parking lot.

Its front end features Kia’s famous 3D luminous "tiger face" and geometric lines that look like they were drawn with a ruler. In short, it's a compact SUV that has decided not to blend in with the crowd.

2026 Kia EV5, interior | Photo: B.Charette

Interior of the 2026 Kia EV5 - 8.0/10

Inside, we find the zen-like atmosphere dear to Kia: eco-friendly materials, matte plastics that don't show your fingerprints and a massive screen array totaling nearly 30 inches.

It's nice to have materials that are in harmony with nature, but we would have appreciated a higher quality of execution. At least Kia has kept physical button controls so as not to completely lose the over-40 crowd.

Space is generous for five occupants, the seats are as soft as a high-end Ikea sofa, and the dashboard gives a nod to the future without falling into sci-fi kitsch.

2026 Kia EV5, cargo area | Photo: B.Charette

Special mention goes to the flat-folding rear seats – perfect for transforming the SUV into a mini-camper. Also to the front trunk or frunk, which offers enough space for a small weekend bag. In the back, you have 513 litres of cargo space behind the second row of seats.

Technology in the 2026 Kia EV5 - 9.0/10

Good news: Kia has understood that we don't want to play “guess the menu” to change the temperature and find our favourite radio station. The ccNC interface is fluid and clear, and even the haptic buttons respond without delay. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are included, as is a rather responsive Kia Connect app.

However, much of Kia’s technology is very intrusive. Safety has become an obsession for manufacturers. You get an audible warning for every possible and imaginable situation on the road. Too close to the car in front of you, a beep; too close to the centre line, another beep. You exceed the speed limit, another beep. It's endless and unbearable. We need to stop infantilizing drivers.

The EV5 is announced with Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) capability, which means its high-voltage battery can power external devices (portable refrigerators, camping equipment, small tools, etc.).

2026 Kia EV5, three-quarters rear | Photo: B.Charette

Powertrain of the 2026 Kia EV5 - 8.0/10

In Canada, two powertrains are planned. A standard version with a single electric motor and front-wheel drive, and a second with two motors offering all-wheel drive. You have the choice of two batteries. The standard 60.3-kWh battery offers 214 hp and 229 lb-ft of torque. The long-range 81.4-kWh battery delivers 308 hp and 354 lb-ft of torque.

The whole system is based on a 400-volt architecture, so there are no miracles in terms of charging: it's not a sprinter like the EV6, but it will get the job done.

And with the NACS port (the same as Tesla), you'll have access to the majority of fast-charging stations in Canada — a real luxury on a road trip.

2026 Kia EV5, in profile | Photo: Kia

Driving the 2026 Kia EV5: 7.5/10

The Kia EV5 doesn't pretend to be sporty. Its steering is firm, the suspension is soft and the overall ride is quiet, perfect for the busy parent juggling school, soccer and home.

Consumption

The single-motor version shows a realistic consumption of about 16.2 kWh/100 km (which translates to about 550 km of range on the WLTP cycle), while the dual-motor model climbs to 19.9 kWh/100 km, for 440 km of range. The less-generous North American cycle will offer more modest figures, but those numbers are yet to be confirmed.

During our test day, which took place mainly on secondary roads in South Korea, our average consumption was around 18 kWh per 100 km.

The regenerative braking offers four levels, but Kia had the strange idea of deactivating one-pedal driving every time you restart the vehicle.

While the front-wheel-drive EV5 can only tow 300 kg, that climbs to 1,250 kg with the all-wheel-drive models, provided the trailer has its own brakes.

Your questions about the 2026 Kia EV5

Will the EV5 replace the EV6?

Kia did not want to answer this question. For the moment, due to Canadian counter-tariffs, imports of the EV6 from the U.S. are suspended until further notice. The EV5 will fill the same niche and likely at a similar price point. If the model is successful, it's possible the EV6 may not return.

How much will the EV5 cost in Canada?

Too early to say. Official pricing will be announced next spring. Our guesstimate is that it will sit in the same range as the EV6: that is, between $53,000 and $60,000 depending on the chosen version.

What variants of the Kia EV5 will we find in Canada?

At launch, three versions (Air, Wind, and GT-Line) will be offered. Kia did not comment on the GT version, but according to rumours, this higher-performance version could arrive in the following model-year.

2026 Kia EV5, rear | Photo: Kia

The final word

The Kia EV5 is a well-thought-out, practical and frankly attractive electric SUV. Its bold design, intelligent cabin and user-friendly technology make it a model tailored for connected families. It may not be revolutionary, but it proves that electrification can go hand-in-hand with pragmatism and personality.

And let's be honest: having a car the Americans won't get? Priceless.

Kia EV5 2026 competitors

- Chevrolet Equinox EV

- Ford Mustang Mach-E

- Hyundai Ioniq 5

- Kia EV6

- Nissan Ariya

- Subaru Solterra

- Tesla Model Y

- Toyota bZ

- Volkswagen ID.4