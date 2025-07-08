• Auto123 gets in a first drive of the 2026 Lexus RZ.

Algarve, Portugal – The 2026 Lexus RZ that awaited us in hot-but-lovely southern Portugal is not a new generation of the model; it’s more of a mid-cycle refresh. But if you look beyond the relatively unchanged exterior, the new RZ is the beneficiary of a fairly significant update.

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

2026 Lexus RZ – What’s new?

And that update touches on aspects that needed some work. Top of the list, power and range. The current RZ comes up a little short in both areas compared to the growing competition in the luxury compact SUV segment, but the new edition goes a long way to making up the gap.

Also noteworthy is the addition, for the first time in a Lexus RZ, and thus in a Lexus BEV model of any kind, of an F Sport variant. It delivers more power still, though the trade-off of course is reduced range.

With the aim of making its first and only all-electric model in North America more accessible to Canadian buyers, Lexus Canada also is offering for the first time a FWD version of the RZ.

All versions now come fitted with the NACS connector.

Lastly, and this was the source of some joy to the auto writers gathered for this first drive event in the beautiful Algarve region of Portugal, Lexus is introducing an available steer-by-wire system that significantly alters the driving experience.

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

In a nutshell, the system uses an electronic connection to control the steering; with that comes the possibility of having an adjustable steering ratio based on speed. At low speeds, in other words, very small turns of the wheel bring big turns of the car, while at higher speeds that is muted to avoid, well, accidents due to overturning the wheel. In such a system, the gaming-style steering wheel has a maximum turning radius of 200 degrees.

Unfortunately, this is all kind of academic since the steer-by-wire system is not yet certified for North America. The Canadian offering for the 2026 RZ thus does not include it. We’re assured that certification is in the process of happening, but it’s a slow process, we’re told. One day…

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

Design of the 2026 Lexus RZ

No need to belabour the point, there are no big changes to the design of the RZ for this mid-cycle update. The new version looks much like the old one. The new F Sport variant does get some tweaks like blue brake calipers, unique wheels, black elements and added badging to help set it apart, but that’s about it. Oh, there’s a new exclusive exterior colour for it, a solid light grey with subtle metallic reflections called Wind.

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

The interior

There are no radical changes here either, the model retaining the previous iteration’s overall design and features. The instrument panel has been updated (mildly), and the model now features as standard equipment a power tilt and telescopic steering wheel, power back door, memory function for the driver’s sear the mirrors and front ventilated seats.

The new F Sport rewards buyers with special aluminum pedal and footrest down low, and manual paddle shifters on the steering wheel up high. It also offers up an available black Ultrasuede interior with specific blue stitching, and for the first time at Lexus, the doors are trimmed with laser-etched Ultrasuede (optional).

Lexus did focus on creating a quieter environment through chassis adjustments and various other means.

Overall, this is a refined interior environment, maybe not much of a leap up from the outgoing model, but it was no slouch to begin with so that’s not an issue.

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

Powertrains of the 2026 Lexus RZ

The base model for the new RZ is the new 350e Signature FWD, which delivers 224 hp, but also the highest range of any model in the lineup: 486 km. Lexus was not in a position to provide torque figures, somewhat surprisingly.

All other models are AWD, starting with the 450e, itself available in three grades (Signature, Luxury and Executive). Here output is 313 hp, with range dropping to 422 km.

The last, new variant is the more performance-oriented 550e F Sport AWD. Let’s be clear, the RZ will not anytime soon be associated with BMW-style EV performance, but some will surely appreciate the extra kick from this model; system output is 408 hp. Bad news is, range falls off a small cliff here to settle at 366 km, which leaves us barely ahead of the much-criticized 354 km of range available in ideal circumstances from the 2025 RZ 450e.

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

It may not be such a great cure for range anxiety, but the F Sport can go from a stop to 100 km in 4.4 seconds.

All versions of the RZ are equipped with a 77-kWh battery, and as mentioned, all models come with the NACS charging port; also, the onboard charger for AC charging jumps in capacity from 7 kW to 11 kW. Lexus estimates 10-80-percent charging takes 30 minutes on a DC fast charger and in ideal conditions.

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

Driving the 2026 Lexus RZ

We’ll refrain from dwelling on the most significant change to the driving experience – that delivered by the optional steer-by-wire system – since it’s restricted for now to other markets.

That’s not to say there’s no change to the drive the RZ delivers. It does seem quieter (as it happens we had driven the 2025 RZ just a few weeks back), and the F Sport model in particular delivers a noticeably greater amount of pep. The SUV also hugs the road pleasantly with virtually no roll discernable on curves. As you’d expect from an EV, acceleration from a stop is impressive, and the AWD models don’t seem to run out of breath when accelerating past 100 km/h.

Note that the 450e and 550e models feature a shift-by-wire system. That’s distinct from the steer-by-wire system, and what it does is allow for manual “shifting” using paddle shifters on the back of the steering wheel; it can be accompanied by an electronically produced sound that simulates engines being led through shift changes. Some will like, some won’t see the point. But it’s there.

Our one-day test drive did not give us the opportunity to see if charging times really are shorter, but given the bigger onboard charger and other adjustments we have no reason to doubt Lexus’ claims.

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

The final word

Lexus needed to improve its RZ in a few key areas to compete with the growing number of quality EVS toiling in the segment, and by and large it has succeeded with the 2026 RZ. The ride is quieter, performance from the powertrains have been upgraded, there’s now a more “affordable” option in the lineup with the new 350e FWD model, and perhaps most crucially, range is now at acceptable levels.

True, the new F Sport won’t cure anyone’s range anxiety, but in any case that’s not where the bulk of RZ buyers will be looking – Lexus Canada expects the sweet sales spot to once again be the 450e Luxury model in our country. In any case, it’s hard not to like the great variety available in the offering, up from 3 to 5 distinct models for 2026.

It’s a shame we won’t get the steer-by-wire system, which makes for a more interesting driving experience in our view, but that’s not the fault of Lexus, which insisted to us that it continues to work with government authorities to get it approved for North America.

In case you’re wondering, all RZs for Canada will be manufactured in Japan.

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

2026 Lexus RZ Canadian pricing

Just how affordable the new 350e FWD model is remains to be seen, since pricing is not yet available for any of the models in the range. We can expect numbers from Lexus Canada later this year as the commercial launch date of the model approaches.

Competitors of the 2026 Lexus RZ

- Cadillac Optiq

- Genesis GV60

- Honda Prologue

- Mercedes-Benz EQB

- Polestar 3

- Porsche Macan EV

- Tesla Model Y

- Volvo C40 / XC40

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

| Photo: D.Boshouwers