• Auto123 reviews the 2026 Lexus TX 500h.

Let’s be honest: nobody buys a three-row SUV for the thrill of the drive. You buy it because you lost the battle against family logistics. You buy it because you need to fit the kids, their friends, the hockey gear and the dog without anyone getting squished in the back.

Enter the Lexus TX. We spent a week behind the wheel of the most upscale (and expensive) version of the big lug: the TX 500h F SPORT Performance 3. With a price tag approaching $94,000, the promise isn't just to move people, but to do so without making you feel like you're driving a school bus.

Mission accomplished? Among other stuff, we took the beast on a round trip between Montreal and Quebec City during the first snowfall of November to find out.

2026 Lexus TX – What’s new?

The TX is still a fresh face on our roads. It’s Lexus's answer to brand customers’ (justified) complaints about RX L’s third row being nearly unusable. Here, there's no false advertising: it’s a true full-size SUV, the posh cousin of the Toyota Grand Highlander.

Our test version, the F SPORT Performance 3, is the "top of the line" model before you move into plug-in hybrid territory. For 2025–2026, Lexus mainly adds new option combinations and refines the equipment. The goal? To offer a credible hybrid alternative to gas-guzzling German rivals.

| Photo: K.Soltani

Design of the 2026 Lexus TX 500h – 7.5/10

Let’s not kid ourselves: the TX is a box. A big, 17-foot-long box painted in “Incognito Grey” (the actual name of our test model’s colour—you can't make this stuff up). The front grille, with its body-coloured slats, is a conversation starter. Some say it looks like an electric heater; others, a Stormtrooper’s mask. You get used to it. With the 22-inch matte black wheels and the dark accents of the F SPORT trim, it has a certain presence. It won't turn heads, but it commands respect in traffic.

| Photo: K.Soltani

| Photo: K.Soltani

Inside

The interior, however, is nearly flawless. The finish is impeccable, as always with Lexus. Our model featured the "Birch" leather interior (a very pale grey) that brightens the cabin but might give nightmares to parents of kids addicted to grape juice.

The space is Versailles-like. This is one of the few vehicles where adults can sit in the third row without their knees knocking on their teeth. The trunk remains usable even with all seats up—a noteworthy accomplishment on the part of the designers.

Technology in the 2026 Lexus TX 500h – 8.5/10

Lexus has finally tossed the touchpad into the dustbin of history. Hallelujah. Instead, we get a beautiful 14-inch touchscreen that’s clear and responsive. Wireless Apple CarPlay connects before you’ve even buckled your seatbelt.

Our Performance 3 model was loaded with gadgets: a head-up display (super practical), automated parking and premium Mark Levinson audio. That 21-speaker system is the real deal. On the highway, the sound is so pure you’d think you were in a concert hall, which goes a long way in helping you stay zen in traffic jams.

| Photo: K.Soltani

Powertrain of the 2026 Lexus TX 500h – 9.0/10

Under the hood, no V6. Sacrilege? Not really. You’ll find a 2.4L turbocharged 4-cylinder paired with electric motors. It puts out 366 hp and 409 lb-ft of torque, sent through a 6-speed automatic transmission (a real gearbox, not a droning CVT).

In our opinion, this is the best engine for this vehicle. The electric torque pulls you away from green lights effortlessly, and the turbo takes over for passing. You rarely feel the more-than-2-ton weight of the vehicle.

Driving the 2026 Lexus TX 500h – 8.0/10

Here’s what was legible in our logbook of notes scribbled during our week-long test drive:

It drives like a charm. Truly. The steering is smooth, and the cabin silence is monastic (thanks to acoustic glass and active noise control). On the highway, it feels like a high-speed train. You feel like you're in a safety bubble. The rear-wheel steering system (exclusive to the 500h F SPORT) works wonders in Costco parking lots, allowing for a much tighter turning radius than you'd imagine.

A small caveat regarding the braking: as is often the case with hybrids, the brake pedal feels unnatural. The transition between "electric" braking (regenerative) and actual mechanical brakes is sometimes vague. Sometimes it bites hard, sometimes it’s spongy. You get used to it, but it’s surprising at first.

We did the 550-km Montreal-Quebec round trip in a single day. The suspension filters everything — it’s pure velvet. BUT... a big surprise (and not a good one): the F SPORT front seats. Usually, Lexus makes the best seats in the world. Here? After two hours, we were fidgeting, wishing for non-existent lumbar support. For a grand touring vehicle, we expected a more welcoming chair for the long haul.

| Photo: K.Soltani

| Photo: K.Soltani

Four season tires, meet early snowfall

Our test vehicle came with Continental CrossContact LX25 all-season tires. Naturally, Mother Nature decided to cover the highway between the province's two largest cities in snow. We were worried.

We needn’t have been. The DIRECT4 all-wheel-drive system is stunning, managing traction wheel-by-wheel with such finesse that we never felt the vehicle slip. It was stable and reassuring. Mind you, don't do this all winter (get real winter tires!), but it proves the mechanical foundation is sound.

Range and fuel consumption

This is where the 500h makes you (almost) forget its purchase price. Lexus claims about 8.6L/100 km combined. In the suburbs, we hovered around 9.0L/100 km without being particularly careful. The Montreal-Quebec highway run? 8.9L/100 km.

Achieving under 9.0L/100 km with a machine this size, loaded, with 366 hp? That's impressive. A gas-only competitor (like an MDX or a Q7) would have easily swallowed 11 or 12L/100 km to do the same job.

| Photo: K.Soltani

2026 Lexus TX - Canadian Pricing

This is the part that stings a bit. The TX 350 AWD (Luxury) starts around $69,500. The TX 500h F SPORT Performance 2 costs about $85,000. Our test model, an F SPORT Performance 3, came to $93,947.08 including fees.

Yes, almost $94,000 for a family Lexus. It’s expensive. Very expensive. But that’s the price for performance-hybrid tech and every possible feature.

Your questions about the 2026 Lexus TX

Is it worth paying for the TX 500h as opposed to the non-hybrid?

If you do a lot of city or suburban driving, yes. The hybrid's refinement (silence, smoothness) and fuel savings are real. The gas-only 350 is competent but rougher and thirstier.

What is the difference between F SPORT 2 and 3?

About $6,000, for starters. In exchange, Version 3 adds the excellent Mark Levinson audio system, the head-up display and some advanced driver aids. If you aren't an audiophile, Level 2 is more than enough.

Can you actually fit adults in the back?

Yes. For real. And not just for a trip to your local food spot. I put (well, invited) a 6-foot friend back there, and he’s still my friend.

| Photo: K.Soltani

The final word

The Lexus TX 500h is not a passion buy. You won't wake up at night just to go admire it in the garage (especially with that grille). It’s a rational purchase, an ultra-competent luxury family transporter.

And it does everything well: it’s huge, it sips fuel like a mid-size sedan, it’s built like a vault, and it’s packed with tech. If it weren’t for the slight disappointment regarding front-seat comfort on long trips (test them before you buy!) and the somewhat artificial braking, it would be a perfect score. It’s pricey, but it will make your daily life easier, and you can't put a price on that.

