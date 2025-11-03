Nissan LEAF's three generations | Photo: D.Boshouwers

Picton, ON – For 2026, and on the heels of its 60th anniversary in Canada in 2025, Nissan turns a new LEAF loose in what is a brave new world, in which more EVs than ever compete for a stagnating EV clientele. Well aware of the new realities, the Japanese automaker transformed its plucky pioneer in the BEV segment from a car into a small SUV. Those are just handy definitions, of course, but whatever you call the thing, there’s no denying this third-generation LEAF looks very different from the two generations of the model that came before.

2026 Nissan LEAF – What’s new?

As mentioned, what was a car is now an SUV. Obviously the design is radically different than what came before. And as you would expect, the powertrain and the technology on offer inside have both been updated and upgraded. Maximum range is more than double what it was in Gen Two, and while mercifully the pricing is not, it IS up.

Nissan classifies its model as a compact-sized SUV, but really, the LEAF is entering the subcompact SUV segment. Nissan representatives told us, in fact, that it expects the LEAF to compete particularly with the new Bolt EV coming to Chevy dealers soon.

See also: 2026 Nissan LEAF, First Look: New Style, New Mission

2026 Nissan LEAF, three-quarters front | Photo: D.Boshouwers

Design of the 2026 Nissan LEAF – 7.5/10

For reasons of aerodynamics, branding and more, the new LEAF is both sleek and almost bulbous, and frankly the ideological opposite of staunchly rectangular shaped SUVs like the Sante Fe, for example. The profile shows compact lines and a nice cut that leads to a distinct, well-executed rear, and the vehicle’s wheels are pushed to the outer edges. Squint and you feel like you might be looking at a scrunched-up Toyota Crown sedan. Squint again and might see a more modest variation of Volvo’s C40.

Compared to the previous LEAF, this one is 76 mm shorter in length, 20 mm wider and 100 mm shorter in height. Here are the dimensions:

- Length: 4,405 mm (about like a Mazda CX-30)

- Wheelbase – 2,690 mm (about like a Honda CR-V)

- Width – 2,098 mm (about like a Hyundai Kona)

- Height – 1,557 mm (about like a Chevrolet Trax)

2026 Nissan LEAF, three-quarters rear | Photo: D.Boshouwers

In back, the lighting is attractive enough with its two/three motif (Nissan in Japanese meaning Two and Three, there are a number of references to those numbers throughout the vehicle), Nissan lettering across the centre. Above that sits a lip what welcomes the seamless integrated window glass sloping down from the roof. It looks pretty enough but doesn’t provide the best visibility when driver looks in the rearview mirror.

Note the presence of not one but TWO charging ports, one on each front flank of the model. On the driver's side, a conventional socket; on the other, the NACS (North American Charging Standard) port popularized by Tesla.

Back to the LEAF’S new shape, which we do expect will get a mixed reaction once out in the wild: You might like the looks or you might not, but the EV’s drag coefficient drops from 0.29 to 0.26, helping it cut through the air even better than before. That isn’t hurt either by the flush door handles, standard on all trims and which Nissan pinky-swears were tested extensively in Canadian winter conditions to ensure they won’t freeze shut when ice-covered.

2026 Nissan LEAF, interior | Photo: Nissan

2026 Nissan LEAF, screens | Photo: Nissan

Inside

The interior is a clean, modern looking space in the front row. The single-display dual screens in the SV+ model we drove are relatively well integrated into the dash, and the commands are on the whole intuitive to use. Nissan relocated the gear selector to the dashboard, in the form of push buttons.

Those screens, by the way, are each 12.3 inches diagonally across in the S and SV versions, and 14.3 inches in the SV+ and Platinum+ models.

Tempting options include the dimming panoramic roof whose surface can change from transparent to opaque at the touch of a button and 64-colour ambient lighting.

In the rear, we did note restricted leg room that would make a longer road trip with lanky teens in the back row a less-than-optimal experience. No such problem with the head room, however, a happy result of the LEAF’s new, more vertical shape.

2026 Nissan LEAF, trunk | Photo: D.Rufiange

Trunk space isn’t fantastic, but for a vehicle body of this size that’s to be expected. With seats in place you have 566 litres of cargo space; with seats down, you get 1,572 litres.

Note the presence of Nissan’s vaunted zero gravity seats, designed to make your next extended road trip a less bruising affair for the body. We didn’t drive the LEAF long enough during this drive event to put that to the test.

Technology in the 2026 Nissan LEAF – 8.0/10

Integrated Google systems are available as an option. With the base versions, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity is standard. The S and S+ variants come with two USB-C ports at the front; the SV+ and Platinum+ trims also get two in back, including one for charging phones.

The 2026 LEAF will offer vehicle-to-load capability, meaning its battery can be used to power external devices, including an appliance or two, when needed.

2026 Nissan LEAF, front | Photo: D.Boshouwers

Powertrain of the 2026 Nissan LEAF – 8.0/10

The new LEAF is designed on Nissan’s dedicated EV platform with a 400-volt architecture, with power provided by two different battery systems, depending on the trim. Take note, however, that initially only the larger 75-kWh battery will be offered to customers in Canada – the smaller 52-kWh one will debut later.

Output from the base model is 174 hp, and 214 hp with the larger battery. Nissan announces a 150-kW charging capacity, which should deliver decent-to-fast charging speeds. The company says charging from 10 to 80 percent will take 35 minutes.

To help mitigate range loss in winter, the SUV comes with a heat pump, which also allows the cabin to be heated before unplugging from home power.

Range

Maximum range for the 2026 LEAF is given at 488 km, for the S+ model. The SV+ model we drove delivers slightly less, 463 km, while the range-topping Platinum+ model with its larger 19-inch wheels makes do with 417 km.

As mentioned, the vehicle comes with a NACS charging port, which means access to some 25,000 Tesla supercharger stations across North America.

2026 Nissan LEAF, in profile | Photo: D.Boshouwers

Versions and pricing of the 2026 Nissan LEAF in Canada

- 2026 LEAF S+ - $44,998

- 2026 LEAF SV+ - $47,998

- 2026 LEAF Platinum+ - $52,798

All three feature the 75-kWh battery a 160-kW motor and wireless Apple CarPly and Android Auto connectivity.

The SV+, expected to be the most popular choice among buyers, replaces the S+’s steel wheels with aluminum alloy jobs, gets the bigger dual 14,3-inch display and other goodies like heated steering wheel and rear seats.

The Platinum+ swaps in a 10-speaker Bose audio system and adds the dimming panoramic roof, LED 3D headlights, interior outlets for the V2L capability and a hands-free power liftgate.

See also: 2026 Nissan LEAF Pricing Announced for Canada

2026 Nissan LEAF, on the road | Photo: D.Boshouwers

Driving the 2026 Nissan LEAF – 8.0/10

The new LEAF delivers the ride you would expect from an all-new EV these days. It’s quiet, smooth, quick off the line, and blessed with a low centre of gravity (due to the battery pack sitting under the floor) that enhances road grip. We noted very little roll and deft handling that makes us imagine this would make for a very pleasant companion on daily commutes in urban and suburban milieus. Longer road trips would be fine for front-row occupants but those in back might feel a little cramped.

Acceleration is impressive, of course, but on the few occasions we had to bring the LEAF on to the highway, we were glad to note that it did not run out of breath when pushed up to speeds of even 125 km/h.

Steering and braking were able and competent without giving any kind of sporty impression. Note the four drive modes (Normal, Eco, Sport and Personal); that last one is where you’ll find two steering settings and three acceleration settings (Normal, Eco and Sport) available to you.

There are also four levels of regenerative braking to choose from to help you find the right compromise between maximizing range and keeping your passengers from getting nauseous (our advice, tone down the regen when you’re not alone in the car).

Looking at the design of this SUV, we guessed visibility would be great out the front and mediocre out the back, and so it proved to be. For most, not a deal breaker, but if that’s the kind of thing that irks you, pay attention when you take it for a test drive at the dealer.

2026 Nissan LEAF, rear | Photo: D.Boshouwers

The final word

The 2026 LEAF is an able entrant into the subcompact electric SUV segment, globally offering the same amenities, features and capabilities as its competitors. Its price point is similarly competitive. Nissan does claim it will deliver a greater maximum range (488 km) than rivals like the Bolt EV (410 km), Kia Niro EV (407 km) and Hyundai Kona EV (420 km).

While that will certainly be an influencing factor for many, we still feel that whether buyers go for the new LEAF or go elsewhere might ultimately depend on what they think of its looks.

Competitors of the 2026 Nissan LEAF

- Chevrolet Bolt EV / Equinox EV

- Hyundai Kona EV

- Kia Niro EV

- MINI Countryman Electric

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

| Photo: D.Boshouwers