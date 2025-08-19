2026 Nissan LEAF Pricing Announced for Canada

With one notable detail missing, Nissan Canada has announced pricing for the revamped 2026 LEAF EV. For now, we still don’t know what the entry-level S trim will cost Canadians – that will come later, we’re told. And that might or might not be the result of the continued wait for an announcement regarding the restart of the federal EV incentives program.

2026 Nissan LEAF pricing and versions in Canada

In any case, here is the pricing for the LEAF that is coming to Canadian Nissan dealers this coming fall. Pricing is without (and with) fees factored in.

- 2026 LEAF S – TBA

- 2026 LEAF S+ - $44,998 ($47, 846)

- 2026 LEAF SV+ - $47,998 ($50, 846)

- 2026 LEAF Platinum+ - $52, 798 ($55, 646)

| Photo: Nissan

Design of the 2026 Nissan LEAF

The new LEAF is of course entering a whole different segment in its new iteration, it now being considered a crossover. It’s 76 mm shorter and 8 mm lower than the model it replaces. The wheelbase is also reduced by 10 mm. However, the 2026 LEAF is 21 mm wider.

Inside

In a first for the subcompact SUV segment, buyers can option in a dimming panoramic roof1, which can transition between opaque and transparent at the touch of a button.

As for the infotainment display, S and S+ models gets a 12.3 inch dual screen, the SV+ and Platinum+ models a larger 14.3 unit.

Nissan says newly redesigned seats are designed to maximize second-row knee room.

| Photo: Nissan

| Photo: Nissan

Powertrain of the 2026 Nissan LEAF

The LEAF’s new modular battery approach increases energy density by 17 percent. The top-end model gets a 75-kWh battery, up from 60 kWh previously (the base version goes up to 52 kWh). Three variants of the 75-kWh model will be offered.

Range of the 2026 Nissan LEAF

The more powerful battery helps deliver an estimated 488 km of EPA range, though the Platinum+ version tops out at 341 km.

Another innovation is the three-in-one motor (motor, inverter and reducer), which allows for reducing the powertrain's size by 10 percent all while improving efficiency.

The 160-kW motor is retained for the higher-end models, while more affordable versions get a 130-kW unit (compared to 110 kW for the previous generation).

The new LEAF is equipped with the North American Charging Standard (NACS) port. As well, Nissan promises owners access to over 25,000 public chargers in Canada through the Nissan Energy Charge Network.

Note that Nissan Canada is offering a complimentary Level 2 home charger to the first 200 buyers of the new LEAF.