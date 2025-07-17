Montreal, QC — We shall resist the temptation to say Nissan is turning over a new LEAF for 2026, but if the shoe fits... And if you've followed automotive news in recent months, you know that this vehicle is shifting from a car format to an SUV.

The decision is understandable. SUVs are what's popular.

We recently visited Nissan's Montreal offices to take a closer look at the model. Driving it will come later, but this first date did give us an idea of what to expect.

2026 Nissan LEAF: What's new?

Nissan has started from scratch with its pioneering EV. The LEAF first appeared for the 2011 model-year and became the first affordable mass-market electric car, let's not forget. Before being overtaken by the Tesla Model 3 in 2020, it held the title of the best-selling electric car globally.

Credit where credit is due.

For the second generation, which debuted for 2018, we saw good progress and a very pleasant car to drive. But given increasingly strong competition in the EV segment, just being there was no longer enough. Games needed upping.

That's why the LEAF is changing its look, its format, its style, etc. Everything is new.

Design of the 2026 Nissan LEAF

Sometimes, car designs generate consensus. Good, bad or ugly, folks will generally agree. The new Nissan LEAF might get a more mixed reaction. Some will love it, others not so much.

The front is kind of unremarkable, truth be told. On the other hand, the profile shows compact lines and a nice cut that leads to a distinct, well-executed rear. Nissan classifies its model as a compact-sized ‘ute, but really, the LEAF is entering the subcompact SUV segment.

Perhaps the most remarkable aspect of the design is the presence of two charging ports, one on each front flank of the model. On the driver's side, a conventional socket; on the other, the NACS (North American Charging Standard) port popularized by Tesla. This is a brilliant move by Nissan, because while awaiting the transition to a new, single standard, the company offers buyers the option of using either. Those who already have a CCS (Combined Charging Standard) charger at home will cheer.

On a more technical note, despite the growing format, the vehicle's drag coefficient drops from 0.29 to 0.26, helping it cut through the air even better than before. Range, by the way, is estimated at 488 km, from the S+ version.

Interior

We didn’t have that much time to sniff around on board, but it was enough to note the presence of comfortable front seats and overall spaciousness, in both rows. The central console is more streamlined than ever, Nissan having relocated the gear selector to the dashboard, in the form of push buttons.

The dashboard itself houses two 12.3-inch screens in S and SV versions; with SV+ and Platinum+ trims, two combined 14.3-inch rectangular surfaces await you. Integrated Google systems are available as an option. With the base versions, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity is standard.

The S and S+ variants come with two USB-C ports at the front; the SV+ and Platinum+ trims also get two in back, including one for charging phones.

The LEAF will even offer an electrochromic panoramic roof whose surface can change from transparent to opaque at the touch of a button, allowing control over the amount of light entering.

Nissan announces cargo space behind the first row (so with second-row seats down) of 1,572 litres, about right for a subcompact SUV.

Powertrain of the 2026 Nissan LEAF

The Nissan LEAF makes use of a new 75-kWh battery, but the entry-level model will be available (some time after initial launch) with a 52-kWh battery. This will help the company offer its turned-over new LEAF with an attractive entry-level price.

Output from the base model is 174 hp, and 214 hp with the larger battery.

Nissan announces a 150-kW charging capacity, which should deliver decent-to-fast charging speeds. The company says charging from 10 to 80 percent will take 35 minutes.

Importantly, the SUV comes with a heat pump, which allows the cabin to be heated before unplugging from home power. Greater range in cold weather should result.

Nissan says, by the way, that it plans rigorous winter tests for the model in northern Quebec.

The final word

By re-imagining the style and purpose of its LEAF model, Nissan shows it is truly committed to having the LEAF spearhead its electric-vehicle sales going forward.

A first drive will tell us much more. As will the pricing, set to be announced later. We should expect Nissan to be aggressive in this regard.

