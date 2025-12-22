• Auto123 gets in a first drive of the 2026 Nissan Pathfinder.

Franklin, TN — Well into its well-documented reconstruction phase, Nissan in North America faces an additional challenge as tariffs between the U.S. and Canada remain in place, with no sign of disappearing any time soon. Among the models offered by Nissan in Canada, the Murano, Frontier and Pathfinder are built in the U.S. Since the introduction of retaliatory tariffs, Nissan hasn’t been importing those three models into Canada. As we head into 2026, the customs levies remain, but not so inventories of the aforementioned models at brand dealerships.

Nissan hasn’t brought any Pathfinders into Canada for several months now. And now comes an updated version of the midsize three-row SUV for 2026. Nissan is launching the model in Canada, but the offering will include only two, higher-end trims, and deliveries here won’t happen until the spring.

While in Tennessee recently to test drive the 2026 Nissan Rogue PHEV, Auto123 had occasion to do the same – briefly – with the 2026 Pathfinder.

The origins of the Pathfinder

Introduced in the mid-1980s, the Nissan Pathfinder was an authentic, rugged SUV. It was built, at the time, on a traditional ladder frame. The years passed and the Pathfinder softened until it became civilized, polished and more sober. For the 2022 model-year, Nissan introduced the fifth generation, which saw the three-row midsize SUV packed with new features and leave behind the continuously variable transmission (CVT).

2026 Nissan Pathfinder - What's new?

For the 2026 model-year, the Pathfinder reaches the midpoint of the current generation, hence the refresh. Nissan made a few aesthetic changes both inside and out. The Pathfinder also gets updated technology.

Design of the 2026 Nissan Pathfinder – 7.0/10

Overall, the 2026 Nissan Pathfinder is the result of a fairly generic formula. It’s not unattractive, but it also doesn’t stand out for its beauty or stylistic boldness. This SUV blends into the crowd.

In truth, you need an eagle eye to distinguish a 2026 Pathfinder from a 2025 model. As a reminder, this is a mid-generation update, not a complete redesign. Nissan has slightly revisited the front and rear sections. The badging has been modernized while a new 20-inch wheel design is added to the catalogue. The colour palette is enhanced by the addition of the Baltic Teal tint.

Interior of the 2026 Nissan Pathfinder – 7.0/10

We’re on familiar ground when inside the 2026 Pathfinder. The dashboard has been slightly modernized, and it now integrates a “Pathfinder” inscription. But that’s about it for the new stuff.

The Pathfinder comes standard in an eight-occupant configuration thanks to a three-place bench seat in the second row. As in the case of many SUVs in this segment, access to the third row is not optimal and comfort there is, well, compromised. The Platinum version can be equipped with captain's chairs in the second row, cutting seating down to seven. This option seems less practical to us, given that that third row must be put to use as soon as you’re more than four wanting in.

Otherwise, the interior of the 2026 Pathfinder is sufficiently spacious.

Technology of the 2026 Nissan Pathfinder – 7.0/10

The 2026 Pathfinder receives a 12.3-inch touchscreen, an upgrade from the previous 9-inch display. The technology integrates compatibility with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, which is great but not enough in itself to help the Pathfinder stand out in its segment.

Beyond that, Nissan says the wireless charger has been redesigned to offer better charging performance. Additionally, the HD Intelligent Around View Monitor system is now part of the standard equipment.

Powertrain of the 2026 Nissan Pathfinder – 7.0/10

Let us share one of our fears with you. For the 2025 model-year, the Infiniti QX60, which is directly derived from the Pathfinder, saw its V6 replaced by a 2.0L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine. That powertrain is unconvincing and inappropriate for an SUV of that size, and we feared that the Pathfinder would receive the same treatment. Thankfully, it did not.

Instead, the Pathfinder continues to be powered by the good old 3.5L V6 engine, good for 284 hp and 259 lb-ft of torque working with a 9-speed automatic transmission. Although that transmission is sometimes hesitant, the powertrain generally does the job well. We maintain that this type of vehicle is best paired with a six-cylinder. This engine is smooth and flexible and offers adequate performance.

Fuel consumption

According to data published by Natural Resources Canada, the 2026 Pathfinder consumes 10.8L/100 km in combined driving. Consumption rises to 11.2L/100 km when opting for the Rock Creek version.

Driving the 2026 Nissan Pathfinder – 7.0/10

We spent only a short time behind the wheel of the 2026 Pathfinder. That said, given that it is a mid-generation refresh that retains the existing powertrain, that was enough to get an understanding of what the SUV is all about. And what it’s about, is exactly what the 2025 model was about. Overall, the Pathfinder is a pleasant long-distance travel partner. Both first and second rows are quite comfortable and feel roomy. Alas, for the driver, the steering is more numbed than we’d like.

We should also note that Nissan made much of the fact that the Pathfinder can tow up to 6,000 lb. We have a reservation in this regard. The Pathfinder's rear suspensions are rather soft and they do not appear to us to be adapted to pull such a load. We’ve observed on multiple occasions Pathfinders pulling moderate loads, such as small utility or recreational trailers, with the rear portion completely sagged. If you need to pull a load as high as 6,000 lb, we recommend considering an alternative to the Pathfinder.

The final word

Add up the changes made to the Pathfinder for 2026, you don’t get a high number. The model continues on without major upheaval.

But that’s not the problem. The main issue with this midsize SUV is the tariff crisis, which Nissan must address with great creativity. Last spring, as tariffs loomed, Nissan imported as many Pathfinders as it could to Canada to meet demand for the coming months. Stocks have since dried up; chances of finding a new Pathfinder now range from slim to none, as they say.

Dealerships and consumers alike will have to be patient. Indeed, production of Pathfinder units destined for the Canadian market won’t begin before next spring. Furthermore, the manufacturer is proposing only two versions, namely Rock Creek and Platinum. Those two versions are among the most expensive in the lineup.

Moreover, coincidentally or not, Nissan has not yet disclosed the price range for the 2026 Pathfinder. We can safely assume that in Canada, this model will undergo a significant price increase for the coming year.

Because the model presents few new features, because the 2025 model is almost no longer available, because the 2026 units will only arrive in a few months and because we fear a price hike, we recommend taking a look at alternatives in the segment.

