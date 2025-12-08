• Auto123 gets in a first drive of the 2026 Nissan Rogue PHEV.

Franklin, Tennessee - It took Nissan quite some time to finally deliver some form of electrification for its Rogue in North America. And while it was taking its time, the automaker saw its compact SUV outpaced by Chevrolet, Dodge, Ford, Honda, Hyundai, Kia, Mazda, Mitsubishi, Subaru and Toyota, all of which now already offer hybrid or plug-in hybrid technology in the segment.

Now we can finally cross Nissan off the list of absentees, which leaves only GMC, Volkswagen and Jeep out of the loop (and the latter is about to switch camps with the new Cherokee). But for Nissan, is it too little too late, now that the federal subsidy has disappeared and provincial ones are following suit? Good question.

Also, the new 2026 Nissan Rogue PHEV is directly derived from the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV, and Nissan barely hides it.

Auto123 headed to Franklin, Tennessee for a first drive of a vehicle that should only be on the market for a brief period, since the manufacturer has confirmed that a new generation of the product, equipped with the brand’s vaunted E-Power hybrid powertrain, is expected next year.

2026 Nissan Rogue PHEV – What's new?

Launched in 2021, the third generation of the Rogue was, as we pointed out, slow to electrify. Initially, the manufacturer offered a 2.5L 4-cylinder engine that was straightforward, simple and proven; it did the job expected of it just fine.

That block was replaced by a version amputated of one cylinder. The VC-Turbo engine is a turbocharged 3-cylinder that is, well, not very interesting.

Now, for 2026, Nissan finally arrives with a form of electrification for the compact SUV, thanks to its partnership with Mitsubishi. This is the main bit of news brought to this model in 2026.

Design of the 2026 Nissan Rogue PHEV – 7.0/10

Granted, the look is also new – sort of. It’s new for the Rogue. Because the 2026 Nissan Rogue PHEV largely resembles the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV, from which it is directly derived. Despite its unique grille, it looks much more like a member of the Mitsubishi family than a biological Nissan.

Among the stylistic elements that distinguish the new Rogue variant are 20-inch black wheels and a few black exterior elements, like the mirrors. LED lighting is also included. That pretty much sums it up. It's meager, isn't it? This model is barely distinguishable from its twin sold at Mitsubishi.

That said, we don't criticize Nissan for borrowing what is done well elsewhere. We criticize Nissan for arriving late with the product and for it not being sufficiently distinctive from the vehicle from which it is directly derived. We’re still looking for a good reason to choose the Rogue PHEV over the Outlander PHEV.

Interior of the 2026 Nissan Rogue PHEV – 6.0/10

No one will be impressed by the cabin of the Nissan Rogue PHEV. We’re definitely in familiar territory. Now, in their gas-engine versions, the Rogue and Outlander notably differ in the number of occupants they can accommodate. The former can seat five occupants, the latter, in theory, can accommodate up to seven occupants thanks to an auxiliary bench seat.

The new Rogue PHEV is so much closer to the Outlander PHEV than the gasoline Rogue that it actually features the third row of seats. Problem is, we found those seats completely irrelevant in the Outlander, and our opinion is the same with the Rogue. Access is difficult, and once you’re there, you might regret having gone to the trouble. Comfort is nonexistent and of course it’s almost impossible to get out. Did we mention it eats into the trunk's cargo space? If you actually need a third row of seats from your vehicle, even occasionally, this is not the vehicle for you.

It’s a bit disappointing that Nissan, before commercializing its Rogue PHEV, didn't take the time to customize the vehicle and remove the mistake that is that third row of seats.

Technology in the 2026 Nissan Rogue PHEV – 7.5/10

On board the new Rogue PHEV, you find pretty much everything that is the norm technologically right now except anything that counts as a major innovation. A 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster sits before the driver, flanked on its right by a 9-inch touchscreen. There are also USB ports for those who want/need those things.

Powertrain of the 2026 Nissan Rogue PHEV – 8.5/10

Mitsubishi deserves recognition for its bold innovativeness in being the first manufacturer to offer a compact SUV powered by plug-in hybrid technology. And while the initial product wasn’t perfect, that usually comes with breaking new ground. The automaker continued to progress with the second-generation model introduced for the 2023 model-year.

Given that Mitsubishi and Nissan are part of the same alliance, it’s logical to expect the brands would share technologies. But as mentioned, there could have been more effort made to avoid commercializing two identical products.

In any case, Nissan arrives, three years later, with the plug-in hybrid formula of the Outlander PHEV under the hood of its Rogue. It includes a 2.4L naturally aspirated 4-cylinder gas engine designed at some point back in the Stone Age. To that, two electric motors and a 20-kWh battery are added. That's quite a lot of stuff to be stuffed under the hood, you might say. Absolutely. But hey, this powertrain is a success for Mitsubishi.

Speaking of the hood, we noticed Mitsubishi lettering on a piece of insulation. This is the only inscription from the three-diamond brand that we found during our brief search. Nissan hides its game quite well, at least compared to Honda with the Prologue, for example, on which General Motors mentions are more plentiful.

Fuel consumption

We mentioned above that our drive of the Rogue PHEV was brief. How brief? We only had about 30 minutes with the vehicle. We had to execute as quickly as possible. When we were done, the trip computer showed a distance of 34 km traveled.

We should also mention that the Rogue PHEV was delivered to us with a completely discharged battery, thus preventing us from testing the vehicle's electric range. Plan B, we took the opportunity to test the vehicle's charging while driving. Like the Outlander, this is one of the proposed drive modes. Its relevance remains mysterious to us. In any event, after 30 km, we were able to store enough electrical energy to travel close to 18 km in electric mode afterward. The trip computer displayed a consumption rating of 12.4L/100 km.

Nissan certifies that the 2026 Rogue PHEV can travel up to 61 km in all-electric mode, which is exactly the same figure as for the Outlander PHEV.

For its part, Natural Resources Canada hasn’t yet published its official fuel consumption ratings. However, given that the Rogue PHEV and Outlander PHEV are identical in every respect, we can look to the Mitsubishi model for a clue. With it, combined driving consumption is 9.0L/100 km. The rating is 9.2L/100 km in the city and 8.7L/100 km on the highway. It’s reasonable to assume that the ratings for the new Rogue PHEV will be similar.

Driving the 2026 Nissan Rogue PHEV – 7,0/10

It's never a good idea to close your eyes while driving; do not do that. However, were we to indulge in that hypothetical exercise, it would be impossible to tell the difference between the Rogue PHEV and the Outlander PHEV. In short, we are truly in familiar territory with the Rogue PHEV, which offers nothing more or less than its twin in terms of the driving experience.

2026 Nissan Rogue PHEV – Canadian pricing

At the time of writing, Nissan had not announced the price range for the 2026 Rogue PHEV. In fact, we cannot speak of a range, because unlike the traditional Rogue, which offers several trim levels, the plug-in hybrid model is only available in the range-topping Platinum version.

For reference, the MSRP (Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price) is $45,898 for the 3-cylinder Rogue Platinum. At Mitsubishi? The price range fluctuates between $48,698 for the ES-AWC version and $60,598 for the Noir S-AWC version of the Outlander PHEV. A price tag close to $60,000 should be expected for the plug-in hybrid Rogue.

The final word

During the vehicle's launch, Nissan begrudgingly acknowledged that the Rogue PHEV is a transitional vehicle. For now, the manufacturer plans to offer it for only one model-year, 2026. However, the door is not completely closed for what comes next.

Nissan intends to introduce a new generation Rogue next year that will integrate the E-Power hybrid technology. And that of course, beckons the question: Why go for the Rogue PHEV, knowing it’s a temporary stopgap and that it offers nothing you can’t get from the Outlander PHEV, and that it only comes in a single trim level? Did we mention that the Outlander PHEV's warranty is much more generous?

