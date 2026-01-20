Nissan Canada has shared pricing for the 2026 Nissan Pathfinder. Given that the automaker is streamlining its offer for the model this year (like with the Murano and the Frontier), and that the trims being dropped are the more affordable S, SV and SL variants, the price of entry into the Pathfinder realm in 2026 is substantially more expensive than it was for last year’s model.

For the 2025 vintage, Canadian buyers could get their hands on a Pathfinder for as little as $47,198. As you can see below, that’s some $8,000 less than what it will take now.

2026 Nissan Pathfinder – Canadian pricing and versions

- 2026 Pathfinder Rock Creek - $55,398

- 2026 Pathfinder Platinum - $60,398

- 2026 Pathfinder Platinum w/Captain’s Chairs - $60, 898

See also: 2026 Nissan Pathfinder First Drive: Victim of the Tariff War?

| Photo: Nissan

Design of the 2026 Nissan Pathfinder

The SUV is getting a mid-cycle refresh for 2026; aesthetically, that translates into mild changes both inside and out. Nissan has slightly revisited the front and rear sections. The badging has been modernized while a new 20-inch wheel design is added to the catalogue. The colour palette is enhanced by the addition of the Baltic Teal tint.

| Photo: Nissan

| Photo: Nissan

Inside

The dashboard has been slightly modernized, and it now integrates a “Pathfinder” inscription, but the changes don’t go much beyond that.

Otherwise, The Pathfinder comes standard in an 8-occupant configuration thanks to a three-place bench seat in the second row; behind it sits a third row, of maybe limited use to adults, as we confirmed during our first test drive of the 2026 edition.

The Platinum version can be equipped with captain's chairs in the second row, cutting seating down to seven. The 2026 Pathfinder receives a 12.3-inch touchscreen, an upgrade from the previous 9-inch display, and it integrates compatibility with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

| Photo: Nissan

Powertrain of the 2026 Nissan Pathfinder – 7.0/10

The 2026 Pathfinder is once again powered by Nissan’s 3.5L V6 engine, good for 284 hp and 259 lb-ft of torque working with a 9-speed automatic transmission.

Fuel consumption

According to data published by Natural Resources Canada, the 2026 Pathfinder Platinum consumes 10.8L/100 km in combined driving, while the Rock Creek manages 11.2L/100 km.