Nissan Murano Back for 2026, But with Thinner Lineup

Buffeted by Tariff concerns and financial challenges, Nissan stopped bringing the U.S.-built Murano into Canada in mid-2025. Now, the company confirms that it will offer the model here in Canada, thus resuming imports from south of the border.

But there’s a catch, one that will cause consternation among budget-conscious buyers. Nissan Canada is dropping the entry-level SV trim as well as the next-up SL model. And that will leave only the Platinum trim available to Canadian consumers. And since that is the top-of-the-line model in the hierarchy, the 2026 Nissan Murano has a starting price in Canada of $58,498.

We’ve seen this streamlining approach with the Pathfinder and Frontier models already, both of which have thinned lineups on offer to Canadians this year.

At least, unperturbed buyers will find in the Murano Platinum a well-equipped model with, notably:

- 21-inch wheels

- twin 12.3-inch screens

- 64-colour ambient lighting

- 3D perimeter camera angles

- heated and ventilated front seats

- heated rear seats

- Movement-activated power hatch

Despite the interruption in imports, Nissan actually saw sales of the Murano increase in Canada in 2025, by 8.3 percent. Though it has to be mentioned that increase came with an updated model after many years of stagnation.