2027 Nissan Rogue: All in on e-Power Technology

Nissan has pulled back the curtain on its most vital global asset: the fourth-generation Rogue. Unveiled during the "Nissan Vision" event, the 2027 Rogue (known internationally as the X-Trail) arrives as a make-or-break model designed to reclaim territory in the fiercely competitive compact SUV segment—the largest and most contested vehicle category in North America.

The e-Power difference

While competitors like the Toyota RAV4 and Honda CR-V have long dominated the hybrid space, Nissan is introducing a distinct alternative to the traditional hybrid formula. The 2027 Rogue marks the North American debut of e-Power, a series-hybrid system in which the gasoline engine never actually drives the wheels. Instead, the combustion engine acts strictly as an on-board generator to feed a battery pack, which in turn powers high-output electric motors at each axle.

This configuration effectively offers the driving dynamics of a fully electric vehicle—instant torque and near-silent operation—without the need for a plug or “range anxiety”. At Auto123 we recently had occasion to drive – briefly – the newest version of the e-Power system and we can confirm the instant available torque and blessed absence of CVT-related shortfalls makes for an interesting proposition. Consumers who want to skip the drudgery of charging their vehicle at home will also be pleased.

Note that while Nissan has used a stopgap plug-in hybrid for its 2026 Rogue (a rebadged Mitsubishi Outlander), the 2027 model represents the brand’s first true in-house hybrid offensive for this generation.

| Photo: Nissan

Design of the 2027 Nissan Rogue

From a design perspective, the 2027 Rogue is a crisp evolution of the outgoing model. The exterior features sharper body creases and a distinct pinch along the mid-section. The most dramatic changes are found at the front, where semi-hidden headlight elements and sharp, pointed daytime running lights that evoke the front end of the new Nissan LEAF create a modern, aggressive corporate face.

High-end trims are expected to feature a contrast-painted roofline and unique, funkier wheel designs that emphasize its premium aspirations.

| Photo: Nissan

A strategic pillar for Canada

The Rogue’s importance to Nissan Canada cannot be overstated. The model accounts for roughly one-third of the brand’s total sales here. With Nissan’s Canadian deliveries climbing 7.8 percent in 2025, the manufacturer is counting on the 2027 Rogue to keep the momentum going if not inject it with a steroid boost.

By combining the driveability of an electricity-driven powertrain with the peace of mind of a gas engine, Nissan is hoping it has a winning argument that will draw consumers from rivals like the Hyundai Tucson, Kia Sportage and Subaru Forester.

The e-Power-equipped 2027 Nissan Rogue is scheduled to arrive in Canadian showrooms in late 2026. Note that it will be sold alongside the existing Rogue PHEV to help ensure Nissan offers clients a comprehensive electrified lineup.

2026 Nissan Rogue PHEV | Photo: Nissan

While full specifications regarding fuel economy and interior dimensions have yet to shared, Nissan promises increased efficiency and greater capability. If the brand can successfully convince consumers about the unique benefits of the e-Power gas-powered electric system, the Rogue could once again challenge segment leaders.