Nissan has unveiled the 2026 Rogue Plug-In Hybrid ahead of its official presentation this week at the Los Angeles Auto Show. And it’s almost identical to the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV!

Powertrain of the 2026 Nissan Rogue Plug-in Hybrid

Just like the Outlander PHEV, which has already been on the market for a few years, the new Rogue Plug-In Hybrid uses a 2.4L 4-cylinder gasoline engine, two electric motors and a 20-kWh battery. That setup gives the compact SUV up to 61 km in all-electric mode, according to data provided by the manufacturer. That of course is exactly the same as that of the Outlander PHEV.

Power and torque clock in at 248 hp and 332 lb-ft, respectively.

| Photo: Nissan

Thanks to a Level 2 charger, the new Rogue Plug-In Hybrid 's battery can be fully recharged in 7.5 hours.

In passing, note that this new variant of the Rogue comes standard with the all-wheel-drive system. No fewer than seven driving modes are available: Normal, Power, Eco, Tarmac, Gravel, Snow and Mud.

| Photo: Nissan

Interior of the 2026 Nissan Rogue Plug-In Hybrid

Inside sits a 9-inch touchscreen flanked by a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster. Most importantly, compared to the gas-powered Nissan Rogue (which can seat five occupants), the PHEV is equipped with a third row of seats. This feature – yup, inspired by the Outlander - allows for up to seven occupants on board.

In terms of safety, the Rogue PHEV integrates Nissan Safety Shield 360 technology. It includes Intelligent Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert and Automatic Rear Emergency Braking.

2026 Nissan Rogue Plug-In Hybrid – versions and pricing in Canada

The Nissan Rogue Plug-In Hybrid is expected to land at Canadian dealerships early next year. Take note that only the Platinum equipment level will be offered for this version.

Its price range will be known at a later date.

A third electrified model joins the lineup

For 2026, a third electrified vehicle thus joins Nissan's lineup. In addition to the completely renewed LEAF and the Ariya, which sees its price scale reduced for the 2026 model-year, Nissan is offering a new SUV that integrates plug-in hybrid technology.

“Introducing our first plug-in hybrid in Canada and the U.S. reinforces our Re:Nissan business strategy to revitalize the product portfolio and expand market coverage.” • Ponz Pandikuthira, Senior VP and Chief Product Officer, Nissan Americas

