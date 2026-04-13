Nissan’s Next-Gen 2027 Rogue Will Launch as Hybrid

Nissan is embarking on a high-stakes rebirth of its most critical North American nameplate for 2027, and it’s doing using a hybrid-first strategy. The next generation of the Rogue compact crossover will launch in late 2026 exclusively with Nissan’s e-Power hybrid technology. Versions with a traditional internal combustion engine (ICE) are also planned, but we won’t see them until 2027.

The e-Power transition

The fourth-generation Rogue represents a significant technological shift. Unlike traditional hybrid setups, Nissan’s e-Power system uses a gasoline engine solely to charge a battery, which then powers electric motors that drive the wheels. This configuration provides the smooth, immediate torque of an electric vehicle without the need for a plug.

| Photo: Nissan

Nissan is targeting a combined fuel consumption of 5.9L/100km for all-wheel-drive models—a figure that would place it at the head of the class in its segment, narrowly beating the Honda CR-V Hybrid and matching the Toyota RAV4 Hybrid.

Nissan Americas Chairman Christian Meunier acknowledged that the brand is “late to the hybrid party,” but he maintains that the objective now is to deliver a best-in-class product that addresses the 19 percent of Rogue owners who have recently defected to rival hybrid brands.

A staggered showroom rollout

To maintain market share during the transition, Nissan plans a three-pronged sales strategy. The New Rogue e-Power will arrive in the lineup late in 2026 as the premium, high-tech flagship. And when it does, it will find the Rogue PHEV already there; that’s the plug-in hybrid model that is a very close cousin to the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV, and its role is to satisfy customers with long-range electric needs.

2026 Nissan Rogue PHEV | Photo: G.Goyer

And all the while, Nissan plans to continue selling the current-generation gas-engine Rogue at a lower price point through 2027 to retain budget-conscious shoppers. A new gasoline-only Rogue is planned and will be assembled at Nissan’s Smyrna, Tennessee plant, but that won’t be until spring 2027.

The staggered rollout is designed to manage margins and production capacity while ensuring dealers have a continuous supply of the brand’s highest-volume vehicle.

Aiming for volume recovery

The urgency behind this reset is fueled by a challenging sales landscape. U.S. deliveries for the Rogue fell from over 412,000 units in 2018 to roughly 218,000 in 2025 – which is definitely cause for a sense of urgency.

By leading with the hybrid, Nissan expects the e-Power variant to account for more than 50 percent of total Rogue sales within two years. The ultimate goal is to restore the model's annual volume to the 250,000 to 300,000-unit range, securing Nissan's footing in an increasingly electrified compact crossover segment.