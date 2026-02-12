• Auto123 gets in a first drive of the 2026 Porsche Macan GTS EV.

The GTS logo has long meant, unofficially, "just enough sportiness to satisfy purists without falling into excess." In 2026, Porsche brings that philosophy into the electric age with a Macan GTS that doesn't just follow the trend: it attempts to redefine the compact sport SUV. Positioned below the Turbo, the GTS EV looks to represent the new ‘sweet spot’ of the lineup, offering a balance of power, technology and driving pleasure, without sliding into overindulgence.

2026 Porsche Macan GTS EV - What’s new?

The electric Macan made its debut in 2024 and benefited from a strong lineage: Porsche has sold over one million Macan SUVs since its market debut. The GTS version sits between the 4S and the Turbo and, like all models bearing these three letters, offers the finest balance between performance and comfort.

2026 Porsche Macan GTS EV, in profile | Photo: Porsche

Design of the 2026 Porsche Macan GTS EV – 9.0/10

The GTS variant pushes the model's looks further with a more aggressive aesthetic, so we get black accents, wider side skirts, a more pronounced diffuser and standard 21-inch wheels (22-inch optional). Three new colours, including Carmine Red and Lugano Blue, reinforce its exclusive character.

Longer and wider than the internal-combustion-engine Macan, it adopts an even sportier stance and a longer nose while maintaining its SUV vocation, notably with an announced towing capacity that is competitive for the category.

2026 Porsche Macan GTS EV, interior | Photo: Porsche

2026 Porsche Macan GTS EV, seats | Photo: Porsche

Interior of the 2026 Porsche Macan GTS EV – 9.0/10

The cabin clearly leans into "sport chic" and is explicitly inspired by the Cayenne’s interior. The adjustable sport seats, trimmed in Race-Tex, can be fitted with contrast stitching matching the bodywork.

Features include a digital key you can integrate into your smartphone and an arsenal of advanced assist systems, including a particularly sophisticated parking aid. The ambiance remains typically Porsche: serious ergonomics, a low driving position for an SUV, exemplary finishing.

2026 Porsche Macan GTS EV, multimedia screen | Photo: Porsche

Technology in the 2026 Porsche Macan GTS EV – 9.0/10

The 800V platform is the technological heart of the Macan GTS. Its 100-kWh lithium-ion battery (95 kWh usable) rests on 12 interchangeable high-energy-density modules — practical in the event of a cell failure.

For charging, maximum power reaches 270 kW, allowing a 10 to 80-percenr charge in about 21 minutes under ideal conditions. Even on a 400V station, the battery virtually splits to maintain efficient charging of up to 135 kW. Add to this two charging ports and intelligent battery thermal planning.

Your charging time on a fast charger will range from 21 minutes (270 kW) to 33 minutes (135 kW) to go from 10 to 80%.

2026 Porsche Macan GTS EV, headlights | Photo: Porsche

Powertrain of the 2026 Porsche Macan GTS EV – 9.5/10

The Macan GTS relies on a duo of electric motors which deliver all-wheel drive. Output is 509 hp during normal use and 563 hp in Overboost mode. Along with the 704 lb-ft of torque, you get a 0–100 km/h time of 3.8 seconds, with top speed limited to 250 km/h. Much of the power comes from the rear motor shared with the Macan Turbo, proof that Porsche did not skimp on its sporting DNA.

Range in good conditions is announced at 488 km, a solid figure for such a high-performance SUV.

2026 Porsche Macan GTS EV, three-quarters rear | Photo: Porsche

Driving the 2026 Porsche Macan GTS EV – 9.0/10

The GTS receives a lowered and specifically calibrated air suspension, combined with Porsche Active Suspension Management and torque vectoring for a more agile experience. The rear-biased weight distribution provides handling that feels more like a sports car than a utility vehicle.

The Sport Chrono package comes standard and includes an endurance mode for the track, increasing battery cooling to delay power loss during intensive driving. Added to this are Torque Vectoring Plus and an electronic differential that work together to maintain a low centre of gravity and surprising agility for the category, as well as excellent comfort despite the 22-inch wheels on our test model.

Among the interesting options on our test day, we also had rear-axle steering, which adds a heavy dose of manoeuvrability. It doesn’t make of this vehicle a 911, but this is likely one of the most engaging electric SUVs to drive, while remaining pragmatic with the ability to tow 5,500 lb (2,500 kg) despite its roughly 2.5-ton weight.

Consumption

Combined WLTP consumption is between 18.5 and 20.6 kWh/100 km. For a vehicle of this calibre, efficiency is respectable—especially considering the performance offered.

2026 Porsche Macan GTS EV, front | Photo: Porsche

2026 Porsche Macan GTS EV – Canadian pricing

The electric Macan GTS starts at around $122,100, with deliveries scheduled for summer 2026. Our test model, with a suite of options and the luxury tax, amounted to $156,100.

Certain options, like the rear wiper at $410, are baffling. Others, like the rear-axle steering at $2,320, are well worth the cost. Our GTS interior package costs over $7,000 and the 22-inch wheels are $3,260. In other words: go easy on the configurator... and prepare a second emotional mortgage.

2026 Porsche Macan GTS EV, rear | Photo: Porsche

The final word

The electric Macan GTS likely embodies the new "sweet spot" at Porsche. Less extravagant than the Turbo but nearly as fast, it combines cutting-edge technology, credible range and sharp road manners. It’s no longer simply an electrified Macan—it’s a sports SUV that fully embraces the abandonment of internal combustion.

Your questions about the 2026 Porsche Macan GTS

Where does the GTS sit in the lineup?

It is positioned between the Macan 4S and the Turbo. Like all GTS models, it offers the best compromise in terms of driving and comfort.

Will such a model hold its resale value?

Looking at the current used electric vehicle market, the answer is likely no. It is probably better to lease and return the keys at the end of the term.

2026 Porsche Macan GTS EV, badging | Photo: Porsche

