Porsche Introduces Electric Macan GTS for 2026

Porsche continues the electrification of its lineup with the 2026 Macan GTS, an electric SUV with an explosive temperament.

Powertrain of the 2026 Porsche Macan GTS

Developing a maximum of 563 hp – when using a temporary over-torque (Boost) function - the electric Macan GTS hits 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.8 seconds and reaches a top speed of 250 km/h.

Under its bodywork, the GTS adopts an electronic locking rear differential, sport air suspension lowered by 10 mm and Porsche’s ePTM all-wheel-drive system to maximize driving agility. The "Track" mode, inherited from the Taycan, optimizes battery cooling and performance during intensive driving.

2026 Porsche Macan GTS, profile | Photo: Porsche

Design of the 2026 Porsche Macan GTS

The Macan GTS features unique black trim, tinted LED headlights, widened side skirts and 21-inch Macan Design wheels (22-inch RS Spyder optional). Three new colours are introduced: Chalk, Carmine Red and Lugano Blue.

Inside, Porsche gives the variant 18-way adaptive sport seats, Race-Tex upholstery, stitching matched to the exterior paint and a standard carbon-fibre package. For the first time, the GTS package allows the interior colour to be matched with that of the body.

2026 Porsche Macan GTS. interior | Photo: Porsche

2026 Porsche Macan GTS, seating | Photo: Porsche

Cutting-edge technology on board

The electric Macan GTS incorporates all the new features introduced to the lineup, including the Porsche digital key, AI-assisted Voice Pilot voice control, new parking aids and an improved multimedia system. Towing capacity now increases to 2,500 kg (5,511 lb).

For charging, its 100-kWh battery can recover from 10 to 80 percent in just 21 minutes on a 270-kW fast charger.

A legacy of GTS performance

Since the legendary 904 Carrera GTS of 1963, GTS models have embodied the quintessence of driving pleasure at Porsche. This 2026 Macan GTS continues that tradition with a level of performance and refinement worthy of the brand's best sports cars, all while offering the versatility of an electrified family SUV.

The 2026 Macan GTS, available to order now starting at $122,100, will arrive in Canada in the summer of 2026.

2026 Porsche Macan GTS, hood | Photo: Porsche

2026 Porsche Macan GTS, in profile | Photo: Porsche