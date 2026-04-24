Porsche Unveils 1,139-hp Cayenne Coupé Electric

Porsche has just revealed the newest, all-electric variant of its Cayenne SUV, and the least we can say is that it’s an attention-grabber. The 2027 Porsche Cayenne Turbo Coupé certainly has the numbers to achieve that: 1,139 maximum hp, 0-100 in 2.5, 10-80-percent charge in 18 minutes, and so on.

For Porsche’s flagship SUV, the arrival of the all-electric Cayenne Coupé clearly signals an important shift, combining as it does the “911 flyline” silhouette with an electric powertrain that darn near defies physics.

See also: Porsche Presents 2026 Cayenne Electric

Performance of the 2026 Porsche Cayenne Coupé Electric

We have to start with that 1,139 hp figure. In its range-topping Turbo trim, the Cayenne Coupé Electric generates a massive 1,106 lb-ft of instant torque. According to Porsche Canada, this translates to a 0–100 km/h sprint in just 2.5 seconds. This four-door SUV can out-accelerate mid-engine exotics like the Lamborghini Aventador and Ferrari 458.

The trims below it are hardly conservative. The base Coupé Electric offers 435 hp and a 4.8-second dash to 100 km/h, while the mid-range Cayenne S Coupé delivers 657 hp and 0-100 in 3.8 seconds. Despite the move to battery power, Porsche has ensured utility remains intact; all electric versions retain a stout 3,500 kg (7,716 lb) towing capacity.

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Sharing the advanced 800-volt architecture found in the Taycan and the new electric Macan, the Cayenne Coupé uses a massive 113-kWh battery. It allows for a peak charging power of at least 400 kW. Under ideal conditions, owners can charge from 10 to 80 percent in as little as 16 minutes. Porsche has not yet released range figures; those should be forthcoming shortly.

In a nod to the shifting charging landscape in North America, Porsche has equipped the vehicle with dual ports: a NACS (Tesla-style) port on the driver’s side rear fender and a Level 2 J1772 AC port on the passenger’s side.

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Design of the 2026 Porsche Cayenne Coupé Electric

While the Coupé Electric is the same length (4,985 mm) and width as the gas-powered models, the sloping roofline sits 24-mm lower, contributing to a slippery drag coefficient of just 0.23.

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Inside, the cabin is a digital showcase, featuring the curved driver display and a passenger-side touchscreen. Above, a panoramic glass roof comes standard.

The 911-inspired roofline does cost some cargo space compared to the flat-roof Cayenne (534 litres with seats up versus the standard's 781). But the inclusion of a 90-litre frunk and a total seats-down capacity of 1,347 litres ensures it remains a viable road-tripper.

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2026 Porsche Cayenne Coupé Electric – Canadian pricing

As expected, Porsche performance carries a Porsche price tag. The Canadian lineup starts at $134,200 for the base Coupé, climbing to $145,500 for the S and $181,900 for the Turbo. However, these figures are just the baseline; destination charges, luxury taxes, and Porsche’s famously deep options list will quickly push the cost past $200,000.

As well, an optional Lightweight Sport Package is available. It features a carbon-fibre roof and 22-inch wheels, shedding 17.6 kg from the vehicle's curb weight. Sport Chrono Package is included standard.

Porsche Canada is taking orders on Cayenne Coupé Electric now; the first units are expected in Canada by the end of this summer. Porsche points out that it will continue to offer the gas-only and plug-in hybrid Cayenne Coupé models in parallel for the foreseeable future.

| Photo: Porsche

| Photo: Porsche