New York, NY — In addition to presenting the Getaway electric SUV, Subaru unveiled the 2027 Forester Wilderness Hybrid this morning at the New York Auto Show.

This marks the first time the Japanese automaker has combined the Wilderness package—renowned for its off-road capabilities—with a hybrid powertrain. Subaru estimates that this is the most energy-efficient Wilderness vehicle to date.

In Canada?

It should be noted, however, that uncertainty remains regarding the arrival of this new variant in Canada. Sébastien Lajoie, Public Relations Specialist for Subaru Canada, told Auto123 that the Forester Wilderness Hybrid "is built in the United States and, for the moment, all vehicles built in the U.S. are on pause while we evaluate the situation."

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

Standard Wilderness features included

With this new version of the hybrid Forester, Subaru is keeping in play the main elements of the Wilderness formula. Which means the Forester Wilderness Hybrid gets 9.3 inches of ground clearance, the X-Mode system and symmetrical full-time all-wheel drive.

The vehicle is equipped with Yokohama Geolandar tires and 17-inch matte black wheels.

Powertrain of the 2027 Subaru Forester Wilderness Hybrid

The new 2027 Forester Wilderness Hybrid is powered by a naturally aspirated 2.5L 4-cylinder boxer engine. That block is combined with electric motors and a lithium-ion battery, generating a total output of 194 hp. The manufacturer did not specify torque figures.

The powertrain is paired with a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT).

Interior

Inside, the vehicle is equipped with an 11.6-inch touchscreen and a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster. As for the seats, they are upholstered in StarTex fabric.

The Subaru Forester Wilderness Hybrid will be assembled at the Lafayette plant in Indiana. More details will be released leading up to the launch, which is scheduled for this fall in the U.S., at least. As for Canada, well, stay tuned.

| Photo: G.Goyer