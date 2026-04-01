New York, NY - Kia has unveiled the second-generation 2027 Seltos for North America at the 2026 New York Auto Show. The substantial redesign gives the subcompact SUV larger dimensions and introduced into it an expanded technology suite. Just as notable is the Seltos getting its first-ever hybrid powertrain, which includes an electric all-wheel-drive (e-AWD) system.

2027 Kia Seltos – What’s new?

This Seltos is built on a new foundation that is longer, taller, and wider than its predecessor. Notably, the wheelbase has been extended by 60 mm, which directly impacts interior volume and passenger comfort. According to Kia, the redesign and the size increase it involves is more than just about space – it brings with it features and technology typically reserved for larger, more expensive vehicle classes.

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

| Photo: Kia

Design of the 2027 Kia Seltos

The exterior styling follows the "Opposites United" design language currently followed across the Kia lineup. This gives a Seltos with a boxier, more upright profile and, we’re assured, a more commanding road presence. New functional elements include flush door handles and redesigned front and rear bumpers.

The X-Line trim levels further distinguish themselves with piano black trim, dark gunmetal accents and 19-inch wheels (the entry-level LX sits on 16-inch alloys).

| Photo: Kia

The interior

Inside, the increased exterior footprint translates to measurable gains in cabin space. Rear-seat passengers benefit from a 25-mm increase in legroom, and overall headroom has increased by the same margin.

The cabin architecture has been modernized with a squared-off steering wheel and an open centre console design. To enhance the "enveloping" feel of the cockpit, "blades" extend the dashboard aesthetic into the door panels. Higher trim levels, specifically the X-Line Limited, now offer "Relaxation Seats" and memory power driver’s seats with four-way lumbar support.

Cargo capacity has also been improved; the 2027 model now offers 786 litres of space behind the second row and up to 1,817 litres when the first row is folded (those are up from 752 and 1,778, respectively). Kia also integrated a two-step foldable luggage board on select models to provide more varied storage configurations.

Technology in the 2027 Kia Seltos

The starting point of the interior is a digital cockpit system spanning nearly 30 inches of total screen space. This setup includes a standard 12.3-inch digital touchscreen for infotainment and an available 12.3-inch instrument display for the driver. A dedicated 5-inch display for climate control serves to streamline cabin adjustments.

The infotainment system uses Kia’s latest ccNC technology, which supports Over-the-Air (OTA) updates to save owners needless dealership visits to keep their software current.

Standard features across all trims includes wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. For device management, USB-C ports are standard in both rows; notably, the rear ports are integrated into the front seatbacks to provide easier access for passengers.

Safety and driver assistance

Kia has expanded the Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) suite for the second generation. Standard safety features now include:

• Hands-On Detection: Ensures driver engagement while using assist features.

• Forward Collision Avoidance Assist with Junction Turning: Monitors for potential collisions when turning at intersections.

• Safe Exit Alert: Warns occupants of approaching traffic when exiting the vehicle.

• Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go: Manages distance from leading vehicles in highway and stop-and-go traffic.

• Parking Distance Warning: Sensors for both front and rear maneuvers.

Additional premium features, such as a Surround View Monitor and a panoramic sunroof, have been moved from upmarket segments into the Seltos options list.

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

Powertrains of the 2027 Kia Seltos

Kia is offering three distinct engine options in Canada for the new Seltos. The base powertrain, available in the LX, EX and EX Premium trims, remains a 2.0L normally aspirated 4-cylinder engine paired with an Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT).

Those looking for more sass from their Seltos can opt for the 1.6L turbocharged 4-cylinder available with the X-Line and X-Line Limited trims. That engine produces 190 hp and is mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission that allows for manual control.

The most significant mechanical addition is the new Hybrid (HEV) variant, though take note it is only scheduled for launch later in the year. That powertrain pairs a 1.6L 4-cylinder engine with a 6-speed dual-clutch transmission. The Seltos HEV will offer a Kia-first electric-AWD (e-AWD) system, designed to provide on-demand traction while maintaining the efficiency inherent to a hybrid system.

While specific fuel economy ratings have not yet been released, the manufacturer expects the HEV to significantly improve efficiency over the internal combustion models.

2027 Kia Seltos - Canadian availability and pricing

The 2.0L and 1.6L turbocharged versions of the 2027 Seltos are expected to arrive at Canadian dealerships this summer. As mentioned, the Hybrid model is slated for arrival toward the end of 2026.

Pricing for the 2027 models will be confirmed closer to the respective on-sale dates. For reference, the current 2026 model starts at $26,095 in Canada, though it remains to be seen how the new generation's increased size and technology will impact the entry price.