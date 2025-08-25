Denver, CO – The Subaru Solterra might be about to enter its name in the record books of Canadian automotive history. It's not because of a specific feature on its spec sheet or other such detail. It’s because it’s one of the rare models - perhaps the only one - to have been launched for a given year, removed for the next, and then returned for the third.

You may recall that Canadian dealers offered a 2024 Solterra but not a 2025 model due to a lack of interest... and because the model had flaws that were detrimental to its success, let's say.

The reason for this 2026 return is rather simple. Toyota decided to make significant corrections to its bZ model, of which the Solterra is essentially a clone. For Subaru, the opportunity was perfect to relaunch its EV after a short absence.

We headed to Denver, Colorado to test drive the new and improved Solterra.

| Photo: D.Rufiange

2026 Subaru Solterra: What’s new?

The EV’s styling has received some tweaking, but more significant are the revisions to its hardware. The battery has been enlarged, the range improved, and above all a host of functions have been added to make daily life easier for owners, particularly when it comes to charging.

On board the changes are minor and once again aim to improve the in-cabin experience.

The offering includes three variants - a base model, and two option packages, Luxury and Technology.

| Photo: D.Rufiange

Design of the 2026 Subaru Solterra

You won't have any trouble recognizing the Solterra - the changes are minor. They mainly affect the front end with a revised grille that sees the logo placed a little higher (and illuminated) as well as redesigned headlights and daytime running lights. Note that the uncomplicated light signature of the new clusters is what we’ll be seeing on the brand's future electric models.

Some models feature black wheel arches and we can’t say those do much for the look of the front end. We prefer the single-colour finish. That said, some colour combinations offer a contrasting roof and in that case the effect is better.

Speaking of colours, keep your expectations modest because the palette is dull. White, black, grey, that kind of thing. The only interesting shade is a pale grey with a hint of blue. Subaru explained that they had little room to manoeuvre here, since the Solterra and Toyota’s bZ are assembled together on the same production line. Sadly, some colours available on the bZ (like red) are not offered on the Solterra. Subaru was given one unique shade, the aforementioned grey (Mist Gray).

The new Solterra also rides on new 18-inch or 20-inch wheels.

| Photo: D.Rufiange

| Photo: D.Rufiange

Interior

There were changes to be made to the interior of the Toyota/Subaru electric duo, but since Toyota didn’t make them, neither did Subaru. We're referring mainly to the information screen in front of the driver. It’s set back and close to the windshield, and visibility can be obstructed depending on the position of the steering wheel... and the driver's size. This forces some drivers to reconsider their driving position, which isn’t ideal.

To its right on the centre console is a new 14-inch screen, the same you find in Toyotas, and they come with the Japanese giant's multimedia system. I never thought I'd write such a thing but I would have preferred to have Subaru's system. It's imperfect but Toyota's is infuriating with menus that are anything but intuitive.

Below the screen we find two wireless charging pads for phones, and underneath are two USB-C ports and a storage space. Under the armrest there’s also a small space but it's rather limited.

As for the driving position, it's average. In truth, it lacks adjustments for both the seat base and height. If you like to sit lower, you’re out of luck. You can find an acceptable driving position but not an optimal one. The presentation is dominated by black. With the Technology package you get a black/blue combination.

Note that for some it may be perfect. It sometimes depends on preferences but let's just say we've seen seats that offer more flexibility. They are decently comfortable, at least.

The back row is roomy with plenty of legroom, and that flat floor allows for more ease of movement.

| Photo: D.Rufiange

| Photo: D.Rufiange

Powertrain of the 2026 Subaru Solterra

Here’s where we get the bigger changes. First there's the battery, which increases in size from 72.8 kWh to 77.0 kWh. Above all, power takes a significant leap of 57 percent to 338 hp which transforms the experience behind the wheel. The 2024 Solterra offered decent acceleration, but for EV it still felt like a tortoise. This is much better.

The other gain is in range. Subaru estimates it at around 450 km but it actually varies depending on tire size. We were given figures of 462 km and 442 km with the 18-inch and 20-inch wheels respectively. Either way, things are much rosier than with the olde model, which delivered 359 km. Basically it's a 25-percent gain.

Beyond that, charging received special attention, with Subaru improving temperature management for charging in low temperatures. Charging times are reduced thanks to a battery pre-conditioning system, and Subaru promises a 30-percent increase in efficiency.

Also note the presence of a NACS (North American Charging Standard) charging port for compatibility with Tesla's chargers.

To get the battery's energy level from 10 to 80 percent you can now count on 30 minutes. For at-home charging, the capacity of the onboard charger increases from 7 kW to 11 kW.

| Photo: D.Rufiange

Driving the 2026 Subaru Solterra

The driving experience in the 2026 Solterra is positive provided you have modest expectations. Power is more than sufficient, let's be clear. It's the sensations that are neutral as with the vast majority of electric vehicles. Efficiency comes at a price.

The ride is excellent, as is road grip. The steering remains light, a result of obvious over-assistance, but you get used to it. The braking requires a period of adjustment due to its regenerative functions. Four levels are offered, one of which is very aggressive, and to be avoided with passengers whom you will invariably make nauseous.

Obviously, because this is Subaru, a detour onto unpaved trails was de rigueur. So off we went on a small off-road course to rediscover the capabilities of Subaru's X-Mode system.

It was as effective as expected, of course, but quite frankly that's not this model's purpose. If getting to your cottage requires driving on gravel roads the model will do the job... just as would a BMW 3 Series, which we passed on one of the off-road trails. You get the picture.

Honestly, if you're looking for an electric SUV, the 2026 Solterra will better meet your expectations than the version it replaces. That said, some of its competitors might appeal to you more. Take the time to shop around.

2026 Subaru Solterra – Canadian pricing

Pricing for the 2026 Solterra EV will be announced at a later date closer to its arrival in dealerships towards the end of the year. Subaru did say that pricing will be roughly the same. The company is clearly waiting for the return of federal incentives before setting the final price.

Note that the model is built in Japan for those who might be concerned about the issue of tariffs.

| Photo: D.Rufiange

The final word

The new Solterra is substantially improved, that much is obvious. Its challenge will be twofold this time. It will have to stand out from its clone at Toyota, but it will also face internal competition from Subaru’s two other upcoming electric SUVs, the Trailseeker and Uncharted.

To attract buyers, Subaru is banking on the loyalty of its existing customer base. To wit, buyers can benefit from more favourable interest rates if they are already customers of the company. Rates at Toyota, as we know, are generally very high.