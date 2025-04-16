New York, NY - Subaru accelerates its transition to electric with not one, but two SUVs for 2026: the all-new Trailseeker, a model tailored for adventure, and a revisited version of the Solterra, more refined and powerful.

Revealed this morning at the 2025 New York Auto Show, the two models show Subaru's desire to stay true to its DNA, while adopting modern and efficient technology.

2026 Subaru Trailseeker: An electric off-roader with an adventurer's heart

The name says it all: the 2026 Subaru Trailseeker embodies the brand's adventurous spirit. Built to go off the beaten path, it offers 210 mm of ground clearance, standard dual motor all-wheel drive, and equipment to make it comfortable both on the road and in the forest.

Dual-motor setup

Two electric motors (one per axle) produce up to 375 hp, allowing the Trailseeker to tow up to 1,500 kg. With its X-MODE Snow/Dirt and Deep Snow/Mud modes, it’s designed to offer optimal traction in all circumstances.

Range and charging adapted to the Canadian climate

The Trailseeker’s 74.7-kWh lithium-ion battery offers an estimated range of 420 km. The integrated preheating system and compatibility with NACS (Tesla) charging stations ensure fast charging, even in cold weather.

Intelligent suspension

An active management technology adapts the power sent to the wheels in real time depending on the terrain, for improved grip, stability and driving comfort.

The 2026 Subaru Trailseeker | Photo: Subaru

Rugged, utilitarian design

Larger than the Solterra (150 mm longer), the Trailseeker offers optimized interior space, a flat floor, a bright cabin and increased cargo volume. It also introduces Subaru's new EV visual signature, meaning redesigned headlights, 18 or 20-inch wheels, standard roof rails and an illuminated six-star logo.

The 2026 Subaru Trailseeker, interior | Photo: Subaru

Connected and safe interior

The 14-inch central touchscreen sits at the centre of a connected cabin that offers wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto compatibility, two 15W induction chargers at the front and fast USB-C ports at the rear.

The Trailseeker features the complete EyeSight suite, including pre-collision braking, blind spot monitoring, front cross-traffic alert, panoramic camera, adaptive cruise control, traffic jam assist and so on.

The 2026 Subaru Solterra | Photo: Subaru

2026 Subaru Solterra: Continuity in refinement

The 2026 Solterra retains its versatile approach, but adopts an improved platform and gains in range, comfort and elegance. Importantly, the new 77.0 kWh battery allows for about 450 km of range, an improvement of 25 percent compared to the previous model.

The 2026 Subaru Solterra, in profile | Photo: Subaru

More refined design

The Solterra offers a new, more urban style, as it features redesigned LED headlights, subtle bumpers, body-coloured fenders (depending on the version) and taillights optimized to improve aerodynamics. The interior has a horizontal design and a widened console, and much focus was given to increasing comfort.

Dynamic and efficient performance

Offering 338 hp of output and a 0-100 km/h acceleration time under 5 seconds, the new Solterra benefits from intelligent all-wheel drive with optimized power distribution management.

Thanks to 150-kW DCFC charging, the battery can be charged from from 10 to 80 percent in 35 minutes. The NACS port opens access to more than 15,000 stations in North America.

The 2026 Subaru Solterra, interior | Photo: Subaru

Technology and safety

Just like the Trailseeker, the next Solterra integrates a 14-inch touchscreen, a greater level of connectivity and the standard Subaru EyeSight suite. Suspension and power steering have been recalibrated for greater smoothness.

Two choices, two philosophies

With the 2026 Trailseeker, Subaru targets electrified adventurers, those who want an SUV capable of going off-road without compromise. The 2026 Solterra, on the other hand, appeals with its urban comfort, discreet technology, and increased range.

Subaru wants to prove once and for all that it is ready to compete in the electric SUV segment while remaining true to its heritage.