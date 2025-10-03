2026 Toyota bZ Pricing Announced for Canada

The 2026 Toyota bZ, substantially overhauled for the new model-year, is priced starting at $45,990 in Canada, the company announced today.

2026 Toyota bZ – What’s new?

Aside from the abbreviated name (did anyone like the bZ4X moniker? Apparently not), Toyota’s first EV to enter the North American market gets an adjusted powertrain for its mid-cycle refresh. It now offers up to 25 percent more range compared to the current model, and up to 50 percent more power.

The front end has been updated as well, while inside, the multimedia touchscreen grows to 14 inches and is accompanied by a new instrument panel. The 2026 model also integrates steering-wheel mounted paddle shifters controlling a regenerative braking function.

2026 Toyota bZ, in profile | Photo: Toyota

Powertrain of the 2026 Toyota bZ

Toyota addressed one of the complaints about the bZ4X and improved range. The 2026 all-wheel drive bZ has a larger 77-kWh battery, which boosts range from 367 km previously to 460 km (for the XLE AWD model; the Limited AWD delivers up to 430 km of range). The front-wheel-drive configuration include a 57.7-kWh battery, good for a maximum range of 378 km.

In addition to the new regen braking feature, other add-ons designed to squeeze more range from the powertrain include a heat pump system and front-seat and steering wheel heating (to help cut down on use of the car’s heating system.

The 2026 bZ is equipped with the NACS (North American Charging System) port, which of course allows for accessing all those Tesla stations.

Using a fast DC charger, owners should be able to charge their bZ from 10 to 80 percent in about half an hour. Levels 1 and 2 AC charging is also made quicker via a higher-capacity 11-kW on-board charger. The bZ features a new battery pre-conditioning function that should further help speed up charging, especially in less-than-optimal temperatures.

See: 2026 Toyota bZ4X Becomes bZ, Adds Range & Power

2026 Toyota bZ – Canadian pricing

As for the full pricing structure, here’s what it looks like for the three models being offered in Canada. What you see are the MSRPs, before counting freight and destination charges and taxes:

- 2026 bZ XLE FWD - $45,990 CAD

- 2026 bZ XLE AWD - $53,390

- 2026 bZ Limited AWD - $61,690

Toyota says the 2026 bZ is available for purchase as of now, but did not specify exactly when the first models will appear at dealers.

As for the new bZ Woodland edition, designed for slightly more rugged terrain and adventure, pricing for it will be announced at a later date, Toyota says.

See: 2026 Toyota bZ Woodland Joins Revised EV’s Lineup

See: 2026 Toyota bZ First Drive: Life Is About Second Chances