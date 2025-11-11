Subaru is bringing a number of updates to the Solterra for the 2026. And one of those updates is to the pricing. Good news, the starting price is lower than the previous model's.

In attacking the Canadian EV market with its Solterra, Subaru is obviously adopting a revised marketing strategy. The Solterra thus gets a starting price (MSRP, manufacturer's suggested retail price) of $52,495 CAD. That’s precisely $4,000 less than what the model sold for for the 2024 model-year (recall that Subaru chose not to present the 2025 model here).

It should be noted, mind you, that the automaker applied discounts and promotions totaling several thousand dollars in savings in order to sell off the 2024 inventory of its sole EV.

The price drop isn’t universal across the lineup. For 2026, consumers wishing to opt for the Luxury package will have to pay an additional $3,000, the MSRP now sitting at $55,495. Subaru also offers the Technology package for the sum of $6,000, which brings the total to $58,495.

See: 2026 Subaru Solterra First Drive: A Second Go

| Photo: Subaru

Updates expected for 2026

As a reminder, the 2026 Subaru Solterra was unveiled this past spring at the New York Auto Show. Modeled after the 2026 Toyota bZ4X, the Solterra features the NACS (North American Charging Standard) charging port and a 77-kWh battery. Subaru estimates that the 2026 Solterra will be able to travel up to 446 km, which is a significant gain compared to the previous model.

It also benefits from an improved battery pre-conditioning system, according to Subaru. The powertrain delivers an output of 338 hp.

A price drop as subsidies are reduced

The announcement of the 2026 Subaru Solterra's pricing scale comes right after the tabling of the federal budget, which confirmed the end of the subsidy for the purchase of a new electric vehicle. It also coincides with the final weeks of the Quebec government's current Roulez vert program, which will cut the maximum incentive of $4,000 to $2,000 starting January 1st.

It should be noted that Subaru is not the only manufacturer nipping at the edges of their EVs’ MSRPs in response to disappearing or shrinking incentives. Indeed, in recent days, Auto123 learned that the Nissan Ariya range is also benefiting from a price drop ranging from $3,000 to $4,600, depending on the selected version.