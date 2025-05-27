• Auto123 gets in a first drive of the 2026 Toyota bZ.

Plano, TX – Toyota is the world champion of hybrids. However, the world's largest automaker was slow to embrace all-electric vehicles and had an awkward start. An unpronounceable model name, below-average range, inability to charge in cold weather. The first iteration of the bZ4X was not a success.

For 2026, Toyota is making a comeback, dropping the unnecessary consonants and simply naming its SUV the bZ (phew!), as if to say: "Here at last is an EV you can remember... and easily recharge."

Toyota bZ 2026, front | Photo: B.Charette

2026 Toyota bZ - What's new?

The 2026 Toyota bZ is like a Season 2 of a series that has read and noted all the Season 1 reviews. The result: more power, more range, faster charging, and – a miracle! – a NACS-compatible charging port (thank you, Elon).

Add to that battery preconditioning for cold climates, regenerative paddles on the steering wheel, and a fresh new style, and you have a serious proposition.

No, this isn't just a cosmetic update.

Toyota bZ 2026, in profile | Photo: B.Charette

Design of the 2026 Toyota bZ – 8.0/10

The front of the 2026 bZ adopts a more stylized "hammerhead shark" look, for a smidge more daring. The redesigned front fenders and new LED lights help make it look sharper, without resorting to caricature. It's modern and elegant, and distinctive enough not to be confused with any other model in the brand lineup.

Toyota bZ 2026, interior | Photo: Toyota

Interior of the 2026 Toyota bZ – 8.0/10

Welcome to the bZ lounge. A simplified dashboard, two wireless chargers (just in case your passenger is as phone-dependent as you are), 64-colour ambient lighting to create a “discreet karaoke” or “silent nightclub” atmosphere, and a 14-inch screen that manages everything but your emotions (not yet).

The space is generous, the materials are soft to the touch and everything is designed to relax rather than stress. Space is good for both front and rear passengers. You also get comfort items like standard heated front seats and a heated steering wheel. Optional features include a radiant heating system for feet and legs, as well as ventilated front seats and heated rear seats.

All Toyota bZ models are equipped with a 6-speaker audio system. For those seeking an enhanced audio experience, the bZ Limited offers a premium JBL 9-speaker audio system, which includes an 800-watt 8-channel HiD amplifier and a 9-inch subwoofer.

Toyota bZ 2026, multimedia screen | Photo: Toyota

Technology in the 2026 Toyota bZ – 9.0/10

The 2026 bZ is as connected as a growing teenager. Voice commands with "Hey Toyota," cloud-based navigation with Google data, wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto compatibility, digital key via your phone, and even remote heating control – handy for heading to the office when your coffee isn't even ready.

As a bonus: a Safety Connect and Remote Connect subscription to keep an eye on your bZ even when you're in Florida.

All models also come standard with the Toyota Digital Key and a Remote Connect service feature that allows a smartphone to be used instead of a physical key. Owners can now easily share vehicle access, allowing other users to lock, unlock, and start the vehicle using the Toyota app.

Toyota bZ 2026, charging port | Photo: B.Charette

Powertrain of the 2026 Toyota bZ – 8.5/10

In its front-wheel-drive version, the bZ develops 168 horsepower, which will suffice for zen drivers. But in the AWD version, it jumps to 338 horsepower (yes, +50%), allowing a 0 to 100 km/h sprint in 5.1 seconds. Here, we're no longer in contemplation: we're in electrified fun. Thanks to the new eAxle and silicon carbide semiconductors (you can impress your friends with that at dinner). Not a Tesla Plaid, but not a slacker either.

There's also a battery thermal management system, which includes a water-to-water heat exchanger and a heating control valve to increase battery temperature, helping to optimize DC charging speeds in cold weather, a major shortcoming of the current model.

A heat pump system is also included for heating and air conditioning. Also, the onboard charger goes from 7 kW to 11 kW for faster charging, now allowing a 10 to 80% charge in 30 minutes under ideal conditions. The maximum charging speed is 150 kW.

Toyota bZ 2026, three-quarters rear | Photo: B.Charette

Driving the 2026 Toyota bZ – 8.0/10

Thanks to the e-TNGA platform, low centre of gravity, lightweight body and X-MODE system, the 2026 bZ handles like a mobile yoga studio. Agile, comfortable, reassuring.

Toyota has improved handling partly due to the battery's transverse structure, which adds to the vehicle's overall rigidity. The lower center of gravity also provides more confidence on winding roads. You're not driving a sports car, but the handling is reassuring, and even with more power, Toyota ensures it's well managed.

The adjustable regenerative braking via steering wheel paddles allows for one-pedal driving for those who appreciate this feature. This adjustable regenerative braking is also a real plus for those who like to "drive with one pedal."

Energy consumption

Two batteries are available: 57.7 kWh (378 km range) or 77 kWh (up to 460 km for the AWD XLE). Add to that an 11 kW onboard charger for home and fast charging (10 to 80% in 30 min) via NACS, and you get a bZ well-suited to Canadian reality.

Automatic battery preheating, especially at -20°C, is a blessing. The maximum charging speed is set at 150 kW.

Toyota bZ 2026, rear | Photo: B.Charette

The final word

Is it possible for Toyota to get a second chance with an electric model? Many mistakes were made with the bZ4X, and many owners are now hesitant to embark on this adventure again. What Toyota is asking its customers is to give it a second chance. Honestly, we believe the model deserves it, but ultimately, the customers will decide.

Competitors of the 2026 Toyota bZ

– Chevrolet Equinox EV

– Ford Mach-E

– GMC Hummer

– Honda Prologue

– Hyundai Ioniq 5

– Kia EV6

– Nissan Ariya

– Subaru Solterra

– Vinfast VF 8

– Volkswagen ID. 4