Toyota Canada has confirmed pricing for the 2026 Toyota bZ Woodland, its new adventure-themed electric vehicle.

In Canada, the Toyota bZ Woodland is offered starting at $59,900 (MSRP, Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price). To this base price, one must add freight and PDI (delivery and preparation), air conditioning taxes and applicable dealer fees.

The bZ Woodland comes standard with all-wheel drive and develops a robust 375 hp. Its maximum range is established at 452 km. Among the features that set the bZ Woodland apart from its electric competitors are a ground clearance of 215 mm and a towing capacity of up to 3,500 lb.

2026 bZ Woodland: Two trims for Canada

For the Canadian market, Toyota is offering two distinct versions of the bZ Woodland. The standard model includes the following equipment:

• 18-inch wheels with black covers

• 14-inch Toyota Multimedia touchscreen

• Four USB-C ports

• Heated exterior mirrors

• Dual-zone automatic climate control

• 8-way power-adjustable front seats

• Heated front seats and a heated steering wheel

By stepping up to the Premium version, owners gain access to additional equipment such as:

• Ventilated front seats

• Radiant heating system for front legs and feet

• Driver's seat memory settings

• 9-speaker JBL audio system

• Fixed panoramic glass roof

This Premium version starts at $64,900. With the Premium trim, consumers also have the option to choose all-terrain tires at no additional cost. However, it is important to note that selecting these tires reduces the vehicle's range to 418 km.

| Photo: B.Charette

At the Top of Toyota's electric pyramid

Within Toyota's refreshed EV lineup, the bZ Woodland sits at the top of the pyramid in terms of cost. It’s more expensive than both the C-HR (MSRP of $44,900) and the standard bZ (MSRP of $45,990). We’ll see what happens with the upcoming all-electric Highlander, but we expect it to take over top spot.

It is also worth noting that the Subaru catalog contains a twin to the bZ Woodland. Just as the bZ is a sibling to the Solterra and the Uncharted is a counterpart to the C-HR, the bZ Woodland has an equivalent offered under the Subaru banner called the Trailseeker.

The new Toyota bZ Woodland is expected at Canadian dealerships as early as next month.