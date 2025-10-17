• Auto123 reviews the 2026 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid.

The Corolla name instantly evokes reliability, fuel economy - and, let's be honest, a certain lack of excitement. It's the car you recommend to a friend who wants to avoid problems.

And yet, since its debut, the Corolla Cross has been one of my favourite vehicles. Objectively, it isn't the most powerful; its fuel economy is excellent, without being record-breaking, and its size is just right. But there's this driving sensation, this solidity, and this general pleasantness that, even if less intense than with other vehicles, helps to create a real attachment.

When Toyota grafted the legendary Corolla name onto this new subcompact SUV, it instantly created a bestseller. For 2026, the brand is refining its successful formula, particularly with the all-wheel-drive XLE hybrid version we tested.

The goal of the Cross version? To keep all the common sense of a Corolla, but in a more practical format and with just enough new features to turn a few heads.

2026 Toyota Corolla Cross — What's new?

For 2026, the Corolla Cross isn't just getting a new year attached to it. It's getting a little spa treatment. The hybrid models, like our XLE, receive a new face with a body-coloured grille, as well as more modern and clean styling that sets it apart from the gasoline versions.

Inside, the centre console has been redesigned to offer more storage (because we can never have enough space for our things), and the range-topping XLE and XSE trims get heated rear seats. Your passengers will thank you during those frigid February mornings.

2026 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid, in profile | Photo: K.Soltani

Design of the 2026 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid – 7.5/10

The aesthetic refresh does wonders for the Corolla Cross. To be frank, the only thing I really disliked about the previous version was its design, which was a bit... bland. Let's just say it wasn't its greatest attraction.

With the new lines and the chic, body-coloured front fascia on the hybrid models, it's night and day. This thing is almost sexy. The 18-inch wheels, exclusive to the XLE version, give it a more assertive stance, without screaming “look at me!”

This a design looks likely to age as well as the concept of Toyota reliability: without making waves, but with quiet elegance. Passersby won't do double takes, but they might nod in silent approval. This once-sensible choice is now much better presented.

2026 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid, interior | Photo: K.Soltani

2026 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid, seating | Photo: K.Soltani

Inside

The XLE model's cabin is surprising. You expect to find robust, functional plastic (and there is some), but you're greeted by comfortable SofTex-covered seats, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, and flawless build quality.

The Corolla Cross is spacious for the segment, and the new centre console is a nice improvement. It's not the pinnacle of luxury, but it's such a well-conceived and ergonomic environment that you immediately feel at home.

Technology of the 2026 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid – 8.0/10

The XLE doesn’t feature the new 10.5-inch screen (reserved for other versions), but the multimedia system remains simple and effective on its 8-inch display. Most importantly, it includes Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, with a standard wireless connection. No more fighting with cables.

The XLE version also adds wireless phone charging, power liftgate and parking assist with braking.

The Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 suite comes standard. It includes Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC), which automatically adjusts speed when a slower vehicle is detected ahead or an obstacle appears, to effortlessly maintain a safe distance. This is complemented by the pre-collision system, lane-keeping assist and road sign recognition. In short, it's like having a very, very cautious co-pilot... who never comments on your driving.

2026 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid, front | Photo: K.Soltani

Powertrain of the 2026 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid – 8.0/10

Here we find the heart of the mission: efficiency. The fifth-generation hybrid system combines a 2.0L 4-cylinder engine with motor-generators for a net output of 196 hp. That's 27 more than the gasoline version, and you can feel the difference. It's all managed by an electronically controlled continuously variable transmission (eCVT) and standard all-wheel drive.

This isn't a powertrain that tries to pin you to your seat, but it's lively, competent and, above all, incredibly smooth and quiet in the city.

2026 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid, three-quarters rear | Photo: K.Soltani

Driving the 2026 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid – 7.0/10

Driving the Corolla Cross Hybrid is a simple and predictable experience. The vehicle delivers exactly what it promises, with no excess or disappointment. With its 196 hp and electric all-wheel drive, it feels quick when needed, while remaining one of the most economical all-wheel-drive SUVs in its class. The suspension is well-calibrated, soft enough to absorb the imperfections of our Canadian roads while maintaining good everyday comfort.

You can't say the drive is engaging, but it is confidence-inspiring, and that's often what buyers are looking for in this type of vehicle. In this price range, it's hard to ask for much more.

Range and fuel economy

Officially, Toyota advertises a combined consumption of 5.6L/100 km, a figure that's hard to beat for a small AWD SUV. For our part, after 425 km driven over one week, we achieved an average of 5.4L/100 km, slightly better than the official rating. The test was conducted in the summer, with an average temperature of about 25°C.

The only downside: the 40-litre tank requires fairly frequent stops at the pump, with a range of around 550 km before the low-fuel light comes on. Ideally, we'd like to be able to travel 700 to 800 km between fill-ups, as is the case with some hybrid rivals, notably the Kia Niro.

2026 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid, rear hatch | Photo: K.Soltani

2026 Toyota Corolla Cross — Canadian pricing

The 2026 Corolla Cross range starts at $28,580 for the L FWD version. Our test model, the XLE AWD Hybrid, is at the top of the range, with an MSRP of $37,885, to which freight and preparation fees must be added.

Your questions about the 2026 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid

Is the hybrid version much more powerful than the gasoline one?

Yes, with 196 hp versus 169, the difference is noticeable, especially on takeoff and when passing.

What are the new interior features for the XLE version in 2026?

The XLE version gains heated rear seats and a 12.3-inch fully digital instrument cluster, in addition to the redesigned centre console.

Can the Corolla Cross Hybrid tow?

Yes, its towing capacity is 1,500 lb (680 kg), the same as the gasoline version. Perfect for a small trailer with your weekend toys.

The final word

The 2026 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid is not the most exciting SUV on the market, and it doesn't try to be. Its mission is to be a hassle-free partner, and it fulfills that perfectly. With the 2026 improvements, it adds a dose of refinement and technology to its already winning formula of reliability and economy. It is the rational choice par excellence, the kind of smart purchase you never regret.

Competitors of the 2026 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid