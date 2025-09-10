The 2026 Toyota Grand Highlander is arriving at dealerships in Canada, with a starting price of $51,635.

The big SUV comes with a big lineup as well: Toyota is offering Canadian consumers a range of nine versions, structured around three distinct powertrains, including two hybrid options.

An offer focused on space and functionality

The 2026 Grand Highlander retains the attributes that position it as a transportation solution for large families. Its main selling point remains its third row of seats, capable of accommodating adults, as well as a cargo volume that reaches 2,761 litres when the second and third-row seats are folded down.

The cabin is also equipped with amenities designed for road trips, such as 13 cup holders and 7 USB-C charging ports.

Powertrains of the 2026 Toyota Grand Highlander

The 2026 lineup is based on three mechanical options:

• Turbo gasoline engine: A 2.4L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine, developing 265 hp, equips the entry-level versions.

• Hybrid powertrain: A 2.5L hybrid system, producing a total of 243 hp, is offered for those who prioritize fuel economy.

• Hybrid MAX powertrain: At the top of the range, the Hybrid MAX powertrain combines the 2.4L turbo engine with a hybrid system for a combined output of 362 hp, offering brisker acceleration and a towing capacity of 5,000 lb.

Standard technology and safety

All versions of the 2026 Grand Highlander are equipped with the Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 safety suite as standard. Standard equipment also includes the Toyota Multimedia system with a 12.3-inch screen, as well as wireless compatibility with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

2026 Toyota Grand Highlander – Versions and pricing in Canada

• Grand Highlander XLE - $51,635

• Grand Highlander XLE Hybrid - $54,935

• Grand Highlander Platinum Hybrid MAX - $66,530

Your questions about the 2026 Toyota Grand Highlander

Are there any major changes for the 2026 model?

The 2026 model retains the same features, powertrains and versions as the previous year.

What is the price of the entry-level model?

The MSRP for the base model Grand Highlander XLE, is set at $51,635 for the 2026 model-year.

Is the all-wheel-drive system standard?

Yes, all versions of the 2026 Toyota Grand Highlander sold in Canada are equipped with all-wheel drive (AWD) as standard.

What is the maximum towing capacity?

The towing capacity reaches its maximum of 5,000 lb (2,268 kg) on versions equipped with the Hybrid MAX powertrain.