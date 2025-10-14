Birmingham, MI - Jeep has just unveiled the revised new 2026 Grand Wagoneer, no longer accompanied by a regular ‘Wagoneer’. That’s right, now it’s go Grand or go home, so to speak.

Brightening skies

The latest sales figures in the U.S. show light at the end of the tunnel for Stellantis, as the embattled auto giant seeks to make some customer-pleasing decisions (hello, lower pricing) and placate dealerships and bring traffic back into them. American sales are up, full-on electrification is on the back burner and V8s are back.

Jeep in particular has also entered the refreshment phase of its current lineup. Division CEO Bob Broderdorf stressed the three focal points of the changes at Jeep: revised pricing, revised models and revised powertrains. In addition to engine switches and reversals, Jeep is about to launch updated versions of the Grand Cherokee and Grand Wagoneer and introduce its long-promised brand-new EV, the Recon, not to mention bringing back the Cherokee.

2026 Jeep Grand Wagoneer, front end | Photo: Jeep

2026 Jeep Grand Wagoneer – What’s new?

The new leadership at Jeep set out to simplify and clarify its lineup, and in the case of its biggest SUV, that meant getting rid of the confusing Wagoneer nomenclature. The Grand Wagoneer was never bigger than its Grand-starved sidekick, but many customers didn’t know that. So now we have just the one model, under one banner. No more thoughts of making Wagoneer a sub-brand.

Beyond the name, the exterior and interior design have been updated, as have the tech and amenities inside. There are new trims in the offering, but most significant of all is the addition of a plug-in option, in the form of a REEV (range extended electric vehicle) system.

2026 Jeep Grand Wagoneer, in profile | Photo: Jeep

Design of the 2026 Jeep Grand Wagoneer

The big SUV gets an all-new face, the front end being more upright and aggressive and featuring a new lighting design (still featuring the trademark 7 slots of course). Notably, the lighting across the front sits higher than before, with T-shaped LEDs further down the sides.

Perhaps even more notably, the Jeep name is actually on the front end as well, correcting what Jeep executives frankly admitted as a misstep when the Wagoneer models launched.

At the rear, full-width LED taillamps mirror the front’s horizontal focus.

2026 Jeep Grand Wagoneer, front | Photo: Jeep

Back to the front end: different trims will have distinct grille elements to fit their particular focus (on either ruggedness or refinement). Expect different tires based on those same considerations, and even different interior elements.

2026 Jeep Grand Wagoneer versions

Speaking of trims (and appearance packages), there are new ones introduced, with the offering (in Canada as well as in the U.S.) now including the base model and the new Upland, more off-road focused, as well as the Limited, Limited Reserve, Summit and Summit Reserve.

There will, representatives confirmed to us, be a Wagoneer L extended-length version just like before.

| Photo: Jeep

| Photo: Jeep

Powertrains of the 2026 Jeep Grand Wagoneer

Here’s another new element for the Grand Wagoneer coming next year: at least some of the trims (probably middle- and upper-range ones) will be available in plug-in configuration. Or we should say more accurately, as a REEV. In a nutshell, this means the wheels are powered exclusively by the electric motors, with the gas engine working with an onboard generator to supply electricity when needed (i.e. on any road trip longer than 150 miles (or 240 km), which is what the REEV model’s all-electric range is expected to be - though that’s not yet confirmed.)

This configuration will deliver an output of 647 hp and 620 lb-ft of torque, making it, not surprisingly, the most powerful Grand Wagoneer ever. Also the fastest, since it can officially do 0-60 mph in about 5 seconds.

The 92-kWh battery pack embedded under the floor will allow for a total range in the neighborhood of 500 miles or 800 km, Jeep estimates – even as it is fitted with a 20-gallon tank, smaller than that of the Ram REEV.

“We’re giving our customers a choice in how they experience performance and efficiency,” said Micky Bly, senior VP and head of global propulsion systems at Stellantis. Only, that choice won’t be available right away. Stellantis says the ICE version will launch first, with the REEV (to be built at the company’s Warren truck plant) coming later.

A REEV is an interesting proposition to be offering customers of this big SUV, particularly in the current climate that is seeing U.S. carmakers return to big engines in certain cases. And it begs the question of what the take rate will be for the REEV version, when it comes out. Said Broderberg in reply to that question, “I have no idea.”

As for the ICE version that will be the only one available for 2026, it will be powered by a 3.0L Hurricane twin-turbo V6 engine, with output pegged at 420 hp and 468 lb-ft of torque.

A high-output engine is not in the plans for year one of the new Grand Wagoneer, but it could be for year two. To be confirmed.

| Photo: Jeep

2026 Jeep Grand Wagoneer – Canadian pricing

The new Wagoneer (ICE version only, remember) will start at $87,995 CAD in Canada. Here’s the full pricing structure:

- 2026 Grand Wagoneer - $87,995 CAD

- 2026 Grand Wagoneer L - $91,495

- 2026 Grand Wagoneer Limited Altitude - $91,495

- 2026 Grand Wagoneer L Limited Altitude - $94,995

- 2026 Grand Wagoneer Summit Obsidian - $116,495

- 2026 Grand Wagoneer L Summit Obsidian - $119,495

| Photo: Jeep

| Photo: Jeep

| Photo: Jeep

| Photo: Jeep

| Photo: Jeep