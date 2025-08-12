2026 Toyota Corolla Cross Pricing Announced for Canada

For 2026, Toyota is giving a significant update to its subcompact SUV. The Corolla Cross is getting several new features focused on design, technology and equipment level, while retaining its gas-only and hybrid powertrains. Starting price is set at $28,580 in Canada.

Toyota Corolla Cross 2026 - What's new?

The aesthetic refresh is immediately apparent: the front fascia has been completely redesigned, offering a distinct style between the grille of the gasoline models and a sleeker one on the hybrid versions. New 18-inch wheels (XLE/XSE) and the Cavalry Blue paint colour highlight the updated approach.

2026 Toyota Corolla Cross XSE | Photo: Toyota

2026 Toyota Corolla Cross XLE | Photo: Toyota

The interior has been updated as well. A redesigned console improves ergonomics, but the major change is the arrival of an available 10.5-inch touchscreen, which sits atop the dashboard on higher trims. The XLE and XSE versions swap traditional gauges for a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster.

Toyota has also enriched the equipment offering. Passengers in the XLE and XSE models will appreciate the new heated rear seats, while buyers of the Hybrid SE model will enjoy more equipment bang for the buck, with the standard addition of the large central screen and roof rails.

The Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 suite remains standard across the entire lineup.

Powertrains of the 2026 Toyota Corolla Cross

The 2026 Corolla Cross powertrains remain the same. Buyers have the choice between:

• A 2.0L gasoline engine (169 hp), available with front-wheel drive (7.3L/100 km) or all-wheel drive (7.8L/100 km).

• A hybrid system (196 net hp) with standard all-wheel drive, offering a combined fuel consumption of 5.6L/100 km.

| Photo: Toyota

| Photo: Toyota

2026 Toyota Corolla Cross versions in Canada

Take note that prices shown are base MSRPs and do not include taxes and other fees.

Non-hybrid models

• 2026 Corolla Cross L (FWD/AWD) (MSRP: $28,580 / $29,980) - The base model, with an 8-inch screen and heated front seats.

• 2026 Corolla Cross LE (FWD/AWD) (MSRP: $30,635 / $31,655) - Adds alloy wheels, a heated steering wheel and a blind-spot monitor.

• 2026 Corolla Cross LE Premium AWD (MSRP: $33,880) - Distinguishes itself with the addition of the new 10.5-inch screen, sunroof and wireless charging.

• 2026 Corolla Cross XLE AWD (MSRP: $37,885) - The most equipped, it incorporates the new heated rear seats and the new 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster for 2026.

Hybrid models

• 2026 Corolla Cross Hybrid SE AWD (MSRP: $35,810) - This version is significantly improved with the standard addition of the new 10.5-inch multimedia screen and roof rails.

• 2026 Corolla Cross Hybrid XSE AWD (MSRP: $38,635) - The flagship model gains the new heated rear seats, the new 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and new 18-inch black alloy wheels.

The 2026 Toyota Corolla Cross is on sale now at Toyota dealerships in Canada.