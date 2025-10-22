• Auto123 gets in a first test drive of the 2026 Toyota RAV4.

Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON – No new or refreshed model launched by an automaker is ever “unimportant”. But some are more important than others. Exhibit 1: the Toyota RAV4.

The ‘RAV’ is not only the brand's best-selling vehicle, it’s also, since 2017, the best-selling vehicle in the entire industry outside of the U.S. Big Three’s flagship pickups.

That's no small feat. In fact, buyer confidence in the RAV4 is phenomenal. The model enjoys a sterling reputation, one built up over nearly 30 years, since the first RAV4 debuted in Canada in 1996 as a 1997 model.

2026 Toyota RAV4 - What's new?

For the RAV4's sixth generation, you can guess that Toyota didn't try to reinvent its model's purpose. That would have been insane. Rather this is a further refined model, which ensures that buyers find in it the SUV they want to find; the one they know they will find!

An evolution rather than a revolution, to use an overused phrase. That said, changes are numerous. Many of them have to do with the design, the trim lineup and the multimedia system, which is all new. We also get the TSS 4.0 (Toyota Safety Sense) suite for the first time, which offers 19 features, including a new one that assists with lane-keeping on access ramps.

2026 Toyota RAV4 Woodland, three-quarters rear | Photo: D.Rufiange

Design of the 2026 Toyota RAV4 - 8.0/10

Generally, models get larger with each redesign. It seems we've hit a limit with the RAV4 - the new version retains the same dimensions as the one it’s replacing. For those who need more space, there’s a certain Highlander in the lineup.

The new RAV’s styling is in line with Toyota’s signature applied across the range. The compact SUV does introduce its own cues, such as with the lights or with trims that have distinct personalities.

And actually, there are three design approaches. The first is for the models considered the “core” of the range, namely the LE, XLE and Limited trims. Then there are the more sporty-styled RAV4s, the SE and XSE trims as well as the GR Sport.

That last one is a new addition that promises to attract new customers; it offers increased chassis rigidity, a suspension tuned by Gazoo Racing (GR) and 20-inch wheels. Note that the GR Sport model can only be had with the plug-in hybrid powertrain. (On our test drive we only drove the hybrid version of the model; we will revisit the PHEV models later).

2026 Toyota RAV4 Woodland, Woodland badging | Photo: D.Rufiange

The other new addition is the Woodland trim with its off-road focused styling; that was the model we drove. It's recognizable by its skid plates, raised ground clearance (1.3 cm), all-terrain tires and roof rails with crossbars, among other features.

Overall, the new RAV4 isn't overflowing with character, but it has more than it used to. And enough to attract new buyers who previously found it too bland.

2026 Toyota RAV4 Woodland, interior | Photo: D.Rufiange

2026 Toyota RAV4 Woodland, seating | Photo: D.Rufiange

Interior

Inside, the slate was wiped fairly clean, but still you should quickly feel at ease. The ergonomics are well-thought out and the controls are well-placed and easy to use. The driving position is also perfect, although the seat cushions would benefit from being longer.

The presentation is a mixed bag. The layout in front of the driver is less traditional, with a 12.3-inch screen placed without much thought to its integration, which means it's particularly attractive. On the centre console, depending on the trim, the multimedia unit's screen is either 10.5 or 12.9 inches. Below it, there’s a space where you can slide two phones for charging (wireless charging with some trims). It’s flanked by two rectangular controls for choosing the drive mode.

Between the front seats, an armrest on the console can open from either side. Practical. For the gear selector, you'll notice a traditional lever on the version we tested, but as you move up the range, you will find a more compact rocker switch shifter with no mechanical link to the transmission.

The good news is that the vast majority of controls are physical, which is an important safety element.

The equipment offering is in line with what you'd expect from a serious model with an extensive range. Heated seats, for instance, are standard on all versions, but for ventilated seats, you have to climb the hierarchy to XSE and Limited trims. The same goes for the head-up display (XSE Tech and Limited), a first for this model.

Note that the standard audio system has 6 speakers, but the model can also be equipped with a 9-speaker JBL system. Also, depending on the version, there are three types of seat coverings: fabric, Toyota's SofTex materia, or microsuede.

2026 Toyota RAV4 Woodland, cargo area | Photo: D.Rufiange

The RAV4 remains a segment benchmark wen it comes to cargo space. Despite the unchanged exterior dimensions, Toyota found a way to add a few litres here and there for cargo. It goes from 1,059 litres to 1,070 behind the second row, while total volume increases from 1,977 litres to 1,994 with the seats down.

Technology of the 2026 Toyota RAV4: 8.0/10

The big news with the 2026 Toyota RAV4 is the integration of a new multimedia system, which will subsequently be added to other models in the brand's lineup. It uses 5G network connectivity, a first for a Toyota vehicle that ensures faster system responses, and users will find new features. Over-the-air (OTA) updates will also be ensured, which is another undeniable advantage. A drive recorder (dashcam) is even included. And yes, connections to Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are wireless.

Throughout the cabin, it's possible to dictate commands to the system thanks to microphones distributed throughout the vehicle.

2026 Toyota RAV4 Woodland, front grille | Photo: D.Rufiange

Powertrain of the 2026 Toyota RAV4: 9.5/10

Perfect is a big word, but what the outgoing RAV4 offered under the hood was fairly close to it. Here Toyota didn't try to perform miracles, rather it focused on optimizing the existing engine, a 2.5L 4-cylinder; it’s now paired with the brand's fifth-generation hybrid system.

No, there is no longer a gas-only RAV4.

In its hybrid configuration, the 4-cylinder is assisted by two electric motors, a 100-kW unit at the front and another 40-kW at the rear. The current version delivers 219 hp; that increases to 236 with the new one.

2026 Toyota RAV4 Woodland, hybrid badging | Photo: D.Rufiange

The plug-in hybrid (PHEV) variant also gets a power boost, from 302 to 320 hp. Above all, the all-electric range jumps from 68 to 80 km, a significant 20-percent gain. (Note that Toyota does not disclose the combined torque of its hybrid models.)

If you plan to tow, be aware that capacity varies between 1,750 and 3,500 lb, depending on the trim.

Fuel economy

We note two things about this 4-cylinder engine. First, it reassures with its reliability, and second, it pleases with its low fuel consumption in the hybrid configuration.

The following table speaks for itself:

Version city highway combined LE 5.1L 5.9L 5.4L XLE 5.2L 6.0L 5.6L XSE andt Limited 5.4L 6.0L 5.6L Woodland 5.7L 6.5L 6.0L

2026 Toyota RAV4 Woodland, three-quarters front | Photo: D.Boshouwers

With the PHEV powertrain, the 2026 RAV4 will be available in three versions: SE, XSE and GR Sport.

Driving the 2026 Toyota RAV4: 8.0/10

We know what to expect from a Toyota RAV4, and in that regard, the experience behind the wheel of the new version did not disappoint. However, if you're expecting sportiness, you might be disappointed. Neutrality is more this model's thing.

That said, it will be interesting to see how the GR Sport variant behaves. Toyota is likely to get a lot of mileage out of this new approach, which will obviously be rolled out across the RAV4 trim lineup.

We do note that gains have been made in terms of rigidity. The body has been stiffened by 10 percent, with reinforced mounting points, greater use of high-strength steel, more laser weld points, more aluminum reinforcements and increased use of adhesive.

And yes, it's noticeable behind the wheel. Where the current model's behavior feels indifferent, the new RAV4 shows more precision and firmness. And it’s done so without sacrificing comfort. This is the new RAV4's strength, in fact. That and an an improved level of sound insulation.

2026 Toyota RAV4 Woodland, rear | Photo: D.Rufiange

The final word

If the new RAV4 was on your shortlist, rest assured, you don't have to remove it. Toyota has acted in your best interest here, with a model that follows in its predecessor's footsteps.

There's a reason why the RAV4 is the brand's best-selling model and one of the most popular on the market. It does everything well, not to mention that it's reliable and its resale value is always high. And now it consumes even less fuel.

Toyota has sold 14 million RAV4s since 1996. In Canada, we're at 925,000 as of this writing, and counting.

The 2026 Toyota RAV4 is expected in dealerships early next year. Pricing will be announced at that time.

