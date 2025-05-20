Toyota has unveiled the 2026 RAV4, marking the arrival of the sixth generation of its popular compact SUV.

2026 Toyota RAV4 – What’s new?

For 2026, the RAV4 is offered exclusively with electrified powertrains – hybrid and plug-in hybrid – and comes in three new distinct styles: "Core," "Rugged," and "Sport." The redesign is accompanied by the introduction of new technologies, including Toyota's Arene software platform.

2026 Toyota RAV4 Woodland | Photo: Toyota

The new lineup includes a Woodland version in a "Rugged" style, which becomes a standalone model, featuring increased ground clearance, all-terrain tires and a distinctive grille.

In Canada, the Woodland is available with a hybrid powertrain. The "Core" models (LE, XLE, Limited) sport a new front fascia inspired by Toyota's hammerhead design.

The highlight of the "Sport" category and a first for the North American market, the RAV4 GR Sport was developed in partnership with the Toyota Gazoo Racing engineering division.

2026 Toyota RAV4 GR Sport | Photo: Toyota

This model emphasizes handling thanks to a GR-calibrated suspension, increased body rigidity, and exclusive 20-inch wheels with a wider offset. It is exclusively powered by the plug-in hybrid (PHEV) powertrain developing up to 320 hp.

Its design is highlighted by a functional GR MATRIX grille, as well as front and rear spoilers. The interior receives GR logos on the front headrests and steering wheel, paddle shifters and aluminum sport pedals.

2026 Toyota RAV4 Woodland | Photo: Toyota

Powertrain of the 2026 Toyota RAV4

The RAV4 hybrid (HEV) models adopt Toyota's fifth-generation hybrid system, developing 236 hp, up from the previous 219 hp. The plug-in hybrid (PHEV) versions, including the GR Sport, benefit from a sixth-generation system producing up to 320 hp and will offer an estimated all-electric range of 80 km, a 20-percent increase.

All models sold in Canada come standard with all-wheel drive.

2026 Toyota RAV4 Limited, interior | Photo: Toyota

Technology in the 2026 Toyota RAV4

The 2026 RAV4 will be the first Toyota vehicle to integrate the "Arene" software development platform. This platform will support the next generation of Toyota's multimedia system and the Toyota Safety Sense 4.0 safety system. Inside, we find a new 10.5-inch touchscreen (or an optional 12.9-inch screen) and a standard 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster.

Charging for PHEV models is facilitated by an 11-kW AC onboard charger. The XSE version with the Technology package allows for DC fast charging via a CCS port, capable of charging the battery from 10 to 80 percent in about 30 minutes. The SE, XSE, and GR SPORT PHEV models are equipped with a J1772 charging port. Towing capacity is increased on certain versions, reaching up to 3,500 lb.

Production of the 2026 Toyota RAV4 is expected to begin towards the end of the year, and pricing will be announced closer to the on-sale date.

2026 Toyota RAV4 Limited, in profile | Photo: Toyota

2026 Toyota RAV4 GR Sport, charging | Photo: Toyota

2026 Toyota RAV4 Woodland, rear | Photo: Toyota