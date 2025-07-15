• Auto123 gets in a first drive of the 2026 Volvo XC60.

Gothenburg, Sweden – The Volvo XC60 was introduced in 2009 (for 2010). The Swedish firm was late to the luxury compact SUV segment, but what it introduced was a quality vehicle and one that quickly gained in popularity.

In fact, the XC60 has become, with 2.7 million units sold worldwide, the best-selling vehicle in Volvo's history. And yes that's more than the legendary 240, a car that personified the brand for a generation.

The current iteration of the XC60 debuted for 2018. For 2026, Volvo is giving it a second upgrade, a favourable treatment, the kind reserved for a flagship model.

The lineup once again consists of the B5 mild hybrid, T8 plug-in hybrid and Polestar versions. That last one is what we drove in Sweden.

2026 Volvo XC60 T8 PHEV: What's new?

As with most mid-cycle updates, the changes affect mainly the design, interior presentation and multimedia interface. Basically, the vast majority of the tweaks aimed to harmonize the presentation of this XC60 with that of the brand's other models like the XC90, itself the recent beneficiary of a refresh.

Design of the 2026 Volvo XC60 T8 PHEV: 8.0/10

Aesthetically, Volvo gave the front end a series of changes, the grille for example which now features a new pattern inspired by the Volvo brand’s largest SUV, the XC90. At the rear, the lights have a darker appearance, the chrome accents gone in favour of black ones. The result of that is a clearer signature for the lights in the evening.

Other changes include new designs for the 18, 19, 21 and 22-inch wheels, as well as the addition of three new colours. Sadly, apart from a white and a lighter grey, all other shades are darker and not very cheerful, including that of the Forest Lake adorning our tester.

Lugubrious colouring aside, this new edition is a stylish one. This is not a flashy SUV, but its style has evolved well and should also age gracefully. Volvo wasn’t going to take any silly risks with its flagship model and best-seller.

Interior

Onboard, the modifications are also subtle, but one is particularly visible. The multimedia system screen has grown and is now 11.2 inches. And where it was previously integrated into the centre console, it’s now set back, in a floating style.

The digital instrument cluster is also new, as is the centre console, which houses an improved mobile phone charger.

Volvo further mentioned to us having reworked the model's soundproofing, which will allow for greater enjoyment of the optional Bowers & Wilkins audio system, specially designed for the 2026 model. It features 15 speakers with new grilles, including one perched on the dashboard (the tweeter).

Lastly, Volvo revised some of the surfaces used onboard, with more organic materials and more eco-responsible processes.

Technology of the 2026 Volvo XC60 T8 PHEV: 6.5/10

The model's update naturally includes the multimedia system itself; the XC60 receives the latest versions of the company's interface, with integrated Google services in the background.

Graphically, it's well presented and the menus are easily accessible. Those who take the time to get used to the system should cope well with it.

What's annoying, as has been the case across the Volvo range for some time now, is that almost all buttons have been eliminated. Want to adjust the temperature or the strength of the air conditioning system? It happens on the screen. It's infuriating every time. Yes, voice commands are available for a number of functions, but to stay focused on the road, nothing replaces the intuitiveness of a good old button, properly positioned. It's no coincidence that several companies are backtracking on this.

And the worst part is that, with this XC60 at least, several frustrating trips through the menus left us still unable to find a trip meter, for calculating average fuel consumption for example. In the EX30 Cross Country, also tested during this event, we easily found that on the screen – but not here.

One last thing: Apple CarPlay is accessible, but not Android Auto. “It's coming,” confirmed Shiqian Li, responsible for products for Volvo.

Powertrain of the 2026 Volvo XC60 T8 PHEV: 8.5/10

The XC60 T8 PHEV function with a 2.0L turbo 4-cylinder engine within a plug-in hybrid configuration. Power offered is 455 hp and 523 lb-ft of torque, achieved with the aid of the electrical input the model has available. Accelerations and passing are brisk and easy; in fact, 0-100 km/h is achieved in just 4.8 seconds, which is impressive for a vehicle of this size.

The cherry on the sundae is that the 18.8 kWh battery (14.7 usable) gives the XC60 T8 PHEV an electric range of 58 km.

Driving the 2026 Volvo XC60 T8 PHEV: 8.5/10

The appeal of the XC60 isn’t really hard to see. Aside from its flaws and a certain lack of charisma, behind the wheel, the experience is very positive. Performance is solid, but above all, very balanced. Forget sportiness, that's not this product's mission. But the drive is convincing; road grip and handling are better than decent, and the level of comfort the new XC60 coddles occupants with will make you want to stretch out your road trips.

One caveat here is that our tester, so comfortable, comes with an air suspension. It makes a difference.

Canadian pricing for the 2026 Volvo XC60

Volvo Canada has priced the B5 version starting at $57,600, and the T8 starting at $64,950. With each variant, option packages are available, and they can significantly increase the price. Carefully evaluate your needs.

The final word

The Volvo XC60 is a no-nonsense product. A reflection, generally speaking, of its typical buyers. Across the industry, you'll find plenty of relatively discreet models, and that’s because many buyers don’t want something flamboyant. The XC60 appeals to those folks. It’s also efficient and, while not quite perfect, will appeal to those who see themselves in it.

We can safely assume sales will continue to climb towards three million units, with no obvious end in sight.

