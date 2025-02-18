The Volvo XC60 is celebrating its ninth year on the market, and to mark the occasion, the Swedish automaker is giving it a new refresh for the 2026 model-year. While the aesthetic changes remain subtle, the interior benefits from major technological improvements to remain competitive with the competition.

Design of the 2026 Volvo XC60

After a first update in 2021, the Volvo XC60 2026 adopts a new grille design inspired by the XC90, with a diagonal pattern that is strangely reminiscent of certain BMW models.

Other changes include darker taillights - a classic restyling feature - optional new wheels and two new body colours.

2026 Volvo XC60, interior | Photo: Volvo

2026 Volvo XC60, seating | Photo: Volvo

A more high-tech, premium interior

The biggest change is to be found inside, with the touchscreen upgraded from 9 to 11.2 inches. It boasts higher resolution and now works with Qualcomm's Snapdragon Cockpit Platform, offering :

- 2 times faster responsiveness than before

- 10 times smoother graphics rendering

- Integrated Google services

This system will be rolled out across all Volvo models in 2026, while vehicles produced since 2020 will receive a remote update from 2025.

Volvo is also adding new high-end materials, such as Quilted Nordico and Navy Herringbone Weave, as well as an improved wireless charger and redesigned cup holders.

2026 Volvo XC60, front | Photo: Volvo

Powertrains unchanged

Under the hood, there's nothing new. The 2026 Volvo XC60 retains its current engines:

- B5 Mild-Hybrid: 2.0L turbo with 247 hp

- T8 PHEV Recharge: 455 hp plug-in hybrid

- T6 PHEV (Europe): 345 hp plug-in hybrid

Pricing for the 2026 Volvo XC60 will be announced closer to launch.

2026 Volvo XC60, from above | Photo: Volvo

2026 Volvo XC60, front grille | Photo: Volvo

2026 Volvo XC60, multimedia screen | Photo: Volvo

2026 Volvo XC60, lower central console | Photo: Volvo

2026 Volvo XC60, in profile | Photo: Volvo

2026 Volvo XC60, hatchback | Photo: Volvo