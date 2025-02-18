The Volvo XC60 is celebrating its ninth year on the market, and to mark the occasion, the Swedish automaker is giving it a new refresh for the 2026 model-year. While the aesthetic changes remain subtle, the interior benefits from major technological improvements to remain competitive with the competition.
Design of the 2026 Volvo XC60
After a first update in 2021, the Volvo XC60 2026 adopts a new grille design inspired by the XC90, with a diagonal pattern that is strangely reminiscent of certain BMW models.
Other changes include darker taillights - a classic restyling feature - optional new wheels and two new body colours.
A more high-tech, premium interior
The biggest change is to be found inside, with the touchscreen upgraded from 9 to 11.2 inches. It boasts higher resolution and now works with Qualcomm's Snapdragon Cockpit Platform, offering :
- - 2 times faster responsiveness than before
- - 10 times smoother graphics rendering
- - Integrated Google services
This system will be rolled out across all Volvo models in 2026, while vehicles produced since 2020 will receive a remote update from 2025.
Volvo is also adding new high-end materials, such as Quilted Nordico and Navy Herringbone Weave, as well as an improved wireless charger and redesigned cup holders.
Powertrains unchanged
Under the hood, there's nothing new. The 2026 Volvo XC60 retains its current engines:
- B5 Mild-Hybrid: 2.0L turbo with 247 hp
- T8 PHEV Recharge: 455 hp plug-in hybrid
- T6 PHEV (Europe): 345 hp plug-in hybrid
Pricing for the 2026 Volvo XC60 will be announced closer to launch.