2026 Volvo XC60 Getting Facelift

2026 Volvo XC60 | Photo: Volvo
  • EPA Category: Luxury compact SUV
    Benoit Charette
     Enhancements include a refined design, a larger screen and faster multimedia system.

    The Volvo XC60 is celebrating its ninth year on the market, and to mark the occasion, the Swedish automaker is giving it a new refresh for the 2026 model-year. While the aesthetic changes remain subtle, the interior benefits from major technological improvements to remain competitive with the competition.

    Design of the 2026 Volvo XC60

    After a first update in 2021, the Volvo XC60 2026 adopts a new grille design inspired by the XC90, with a diagonal pattern that is strangely reminiscent of certain BMW models.

    Other changes include darker taillights - a classic restyling feature - optional new wheels and two new body colours.

    2026 Volvo XC60, interior
    2026 Volvo XC60, interior | Photo: Volvo
    2026 Volvo XC60, seating
    2026 Volvo XC60, seating | Photo: Volvo

    A more high-tech, premium interior
    The biggest change is to be found inside, with the touchscreen upgraded from 9 to 11.2 inches. It boasts higher resolution and now works with Qualcomm's Snapdragon Cockpit Platform, offering :

    • - 2 times faster responsiveness than before
    • - 10 times smoother graphics rendering
    • - Integrated Google services

    This system will be rolled out across all Volvo models in 2026, while vehicles produced since 2020 will receive a remote update from 2025.

    Volvo is also adding new high-end materials, such as Quilted Nordico and Navy Herringbone Weave, as well as an improved wireless charger and redesigned cup holders.

    2026 Volvo XC60, front
    2026 Volvo XC60, front | Photo: Volvo

    Powertrains unchanged
    Under the hood, there's nothing new. The 2026 Volvo XC60 retains its current engines:

    - B5 Mild-Hybrid: 2.0L turbo with 247 hp
    - T8 PHEV Recharge: 455 hp plug-in hybrid
    - T6 PHEV (Europe): 345 hp plug-in hybrid

    Pricing for the 2026 Volvo XC60 will be announced closer to launch.

    2026 Volvo XC60, from above
    2026 Volvo XC60, from above | Photo: Volvo
    2026 Volvo XC60, front grille
    2026 Volvo XC60, front grille | Photo: Volvo
    2026 Volvo XC60, multimedia screen
    2026 Volvo XC60, multimedia screen | Photo: Volvo
    2026 Volvo XC60, lower central console
    2026 Volvo XC60, lower central console | Photo: Volvo
    2026 Volvo XC60, in profile
    2026 Volvo XC60, in profile | Photo: Volvo
    2026 Volvo XC60, hatchback
    2026 Volvo XC60, hatchback | Photo: Volvo
    2026 Volvo XC60, rear
    2026 Volvo XC60, rear | Photo: Volvo
